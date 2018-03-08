Lam Research Rises In Semiconductor Etch Sector On Heels Of 3D NAND Memory

3D NAND Etch Background

Shown in Chart 1 is a schematic of a 3D NAND structure and the types of equipment used in creating the structure. 3D NAND scaling utilizes a combination of deposition and etch processes to define complex 3D structures with extremely high aspect ratio (HAR) features.

Chart 1

The HAR channel etch tool must drill tiny circular holes or channels from the top of the device stack to the bottom substrate. It is critical to achieving uniform hole size through multiple layers to define the channel of memory cells. More than a trillion holes must be etched simultaneously and uniformly on every wafer, each with an aspect ratio of 40:1 for 32- and 48-layer devices with 64 layers moving to 60:1. For comparison, the highest aspect ratio structure that's etched in planar 2D NAND is less than 15:1. The HAR etch is illustrated on the left side of Chart 1, using a dielectric etch process.

The staircase etch step, shown on the lower part of Chart 1, creates the individual contact pads for each memory cell within the layers. A highly controlled etch process is used to define the size of each contact pad. Repeated vertical etch and lateral trim etch processes are adopted to form the staircase.

Materials to create a stack of layers are customer dependent - Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) deposits alternating layers of silicon nitride and silicon dioxide on the substrate, while uses alternating layers of conductive polysilicon and insulating silicon dioxide. Thus, etch equipment needs to be versatile with process recipes to meet the needs of individual customers.

NAND Market

The market for semiconductor process equipment for 3D NAND production is huge. Below is a chart from Lam Research’s (LRCX) 2018 Investor Presentation. My interpretation of this chart for WFE (wafer front end) is that revenues generated in the move from 2D NAND in 2007 to 3D NAND in 2018 are 2 1/2 times greater. The primary growth factor is in the numerous deposition-etch processes as was shown in Chart 1.

Chart 2

Driving the growth in WFE equipment is the growth in 3D NAND. Shown in Table 1 below is 3D NAND output by company. Data is extracted from The Information Network’s report entitled “The Hard Disk Drive (HDD) and Solid State Drive (SSD) Industries: Market Analysis And Processing Trends.

Between 4Q 2016 and 4Q 2017, 3D wafer production increased 171%, from 231,000 wafers per month to 625,000 per month.

The growth in 3D NAND device production is directly related to the amount of processing equipment. Revenues for the top seven semiconductor equipment companies grew 39.3% in 2017 on sales to the DRAM and NAND memory sector, which grew 60%.

LRCX, in the same investor presentation, reported that its share of the etch market was in the mid 50%, as shown below in Chart 3.

Chart 3

According to our report entitled “Plasma etching: Market Analysis and Strategic Issues,” Lam Research’s market share has indeed reach the mid-50% share, as show in Chart 4.

Market share for LRCX increased from the mid-40% share in 2012 to mid-50% share in 2017, in concert with Lam Research's analysis. Market share increased at the expense of Japan’s Tokyo Electron Limited, whose market share decreased from 30% in 2012 to 20% in 2017. Applied Materials (AMAT) was in third place with market share less than 20%.

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

There are two key criteria to consider LRCX as the dominant equipment supplier for 3D NAND memory sales. The first is market share, and I described the importance of market share growth in my February 5, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Sizeable Changes In Semiconductor Equipment Market Share In 2017.”

The second is customer base. Shown below in Chart 5 are customers of Lam Research.

Chart 5

If we compare Chart 5 with Table 1, the 3D NAND manufacturers Micron Technology (MU), Intel (INTC), Toshiba, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics are all customers of LRCX.

In future articles I will go into more depth on the deposition equipment market shares as well as 3D NAND output forecasts.