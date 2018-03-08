Westport Fuel Systems Was A Darling In 2012, But Has Been A Dog Since

In March 2012, Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT) was one of the hottest stocks in the market and the shares moved to a high of $50.19. Green technologies were the flavor of the day, and public policy was preparing for the death of coal and emergence of new, cleaner fuels. The market considered WPRT a cutting-edge company with its finger on the pulse of creating the nuts and bolts to make engines run on natural gas and other fuels that are alternatives to gasoline and diesel.

The shares rallied before the company became profitable and the blue sky quickly dissipated. By the end of 2012, WPRT halved in value from its highs nine months earlier. After a brief recovery based on speculative bargain hunting, WPRT closed 2013 under $20 per share and then things got ugly. At the end of 2014 the company's shares were under $4, and in 2017, they moved below $1. Recently, WPRT has come back from the dead as it traded to a high of $4.33 in January 2018 and was trading at $2.76 per share on March 7.

Engines that run on gas and LNG

WPRT provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. Westport Innovations changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016, but it has been around since 1995, and its headquarters remain in Vancouver, Canada.

The conversion kit business should be booming, but electric cars are eating away at potential market share

Energy efficient technologies utilizing natural gas rather than crude oil-based fuels should be expanding these days, as the price of oil is a lot stronger than natural gas these days.

Recent price action in the energy sector has resulted in a higher price for crude oil and stable to weaker prices for natural gas.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the price has moved from lows of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016 to its current level at over $62 per barrel. More recently, the energy commodity has appreciated from $42.05 on June 21, 2017. Oil products, gasoline, and distillates have followed crude oil which has made the price of diesel fuel rise.

At the same time, the price of natural gas has gone the other way.

Source: CQG

While natural gas futures on NYMEX have moved higher from their March 2016 low at $1.611, they are still historically low at under the $2.80 per MMBtu level offering consumers a cheaper alternative for fuel. Therefore, demand for natural gas should be increasing which should be good news for products offered by Westport.

Meanwhile, when WPRT shares hit the high back in 2012, the momentum of the electric car market was not what it is today. Tesla, and many other car manufacturing companies have made great strides in battery life offering automobile buyers great choices. Moreover, combating pollution in China these days, and in the future means that the electric car is growing by leaps and bounds, at the expense of the products offered by WPRT.

A bull market in stocks and WPRT went the other way

Despite the recent selloff in stocks, the market has been booming since WPRT made its high in 2012 and share prices are a lot higher these days than back then

Source: Barchart

As the chart of WPRT stock illustrates, the shares fell into penny stock territory last year at this time when it traded at 82 cents a long way down from the 2012 peak at $50.19 per share. However, WPRT recovered to the $2.76 level as of March 7, 2018. Investors in this stock six years ago have taken one on the chin. WPRT will report fourth-quarter earnings on March 26, and the current estimates range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents for the final quarter of 2017. However, the market is generally bullish on the prospects for the price of the stock. Lake Street Capital has a buy rating on WPRT and a target of $5 per share, while Oppenheimer expects the shares to move to the $3-$3.50 per share level.

Technological advance is expensive, but the stock is low, and there is bullish sentiment

WPRT has a joint venture with Cummins Inc. that was formed in 2001 where each partner owns a 50% stake. Technology comes at a high price, and research and development costs have weighed on WPRT earnings. The company has a market cap of $358 million and still trades actively with an average daily volume of just over 900,000 shares. Institutions continue to hold over 20% of the shares which suggests they are optimistic about the prospects for the company. Additionally, over 22% of the shares are in the hands of insiders, which is a sign that the company's senior management is positive about the future for WPRT.

A takeover candidate?

Given the significant decline in the price of WPRT shares and the optimistic outlook by those in the company and some institutions, at a market cap of under $400 million, the small-cap company could be a ripe takeover candidate. Cummins (CMI) currently has a market cap of over $26.4 billion and given their joint venture with WPRT an acquisition could occur which would likely lift the value of WPRT shares in the future.

WPRT went from darling to dog, but with the prospects for the company looking better these days, the shares could be heading higher, and if CMI decides that the company has additional hidden value, shareholders who buy around the current level could receive a juicy bonus if a takeover is in the cards for this stock.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.