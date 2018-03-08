IBM: A Comprehensive Analysis Shows This Stock Is In Buy Territory

IBM (IBM) is a Dog of the Dow, there's no doubt about it. Over the last year, only General Electric (GE) and Merck (MRK) have performed worse. With that being said, I think IBM is a bargain and things are looking much brighter for 2018. IBM is still one of the best producers of free cash flow and I don't believe enough credit is given to that. I opened up a position in IBM not too long ago and will continue adding to it. My investment thesis is based on IBM's stock having a significant amount of upside based on the following factors:

IBM is expecting sales growth in 2018 as a result of its "Strategic Imperatives." Stock performance and valuation multiples indicate the market has not yet bought into these expectations, which I view as an opportunity.

Large amounts of capital will continue being returned to shareholders. IBM's 3.82% dividend yield is the best out of all mature tech stocks. More importantly, the dividend is well supported with free cash flow and will continue to grow. Additionally, continued share repurchases will support and increase EPS.

IBM has an attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches. In particular, I calculated 36% upside based on a single-stage discounted cash flow model.

IBM's Financial Snapshot

IBM has had a rough couple of years. Revenue has declined 26% from all-time highs back in 2011, which has put pressure on earnings. In the table below, 2017 net income and EPS include a one-time charge of $5.5 billion associated with the enactment of U.S. tax reform. Full-year operating non-GAAP EPS was $13.80, which shows improvement over last year.

IBM still has a decent balance sheet, but I would like to see the company make an effort to reduce debt in the future. IBM's net cash position has weakened over the last couple of years because of an aggressive stock repurchase program (I'll discuss this shortly). This hasn't been from a cash flow shortfall.

Data Source: Google Finance

IBM's Strategic Imperatives

Breaking down IBM's revenue stream a little bit more gives the snapshot below. The good news is that IBM's highest margin business, Cognitive Solutions, is showing growth.

Data Source: IBM's SEC filings

Gross margins for 2017 are denoted in parentheses on the left side.

What can't be seen from the table above is IBM's "strategic imperatives" involving analytics, cloud, mobile, social and security. This is scattered across all the business lines and is gaining more critical mass every quarter. According to IBM's latest earnings release:

Our strategic imperatives revenue again grew at a double-digit rate and now represents 46 percent of our total revenue, and we are pleased with our overall revenue growth in the quarter." Fourth-quarter cloud revenues increased 30 percent to $5.5 billion (up 27 percent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue over the last 12 months was $17.0 billion, including $9.3 billion delivered as-a-service and $7.8 billion for hardware, software and services to enable IBM clients to implement comprehensive cloud solutions. The annual exit run rate for as-a-service revenue increased to $10.3 billion from $8.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the quarter, revenues from analytics increased 9 percent (up 6 percent adjusting for currency). Revenues from mobile increased 23 percent (up 21 percent adjusting for currency) and revenues from security increased 132 percent (up 127 percent adjusting for currency).

This is where IBM's growth potential is. Over the next couple of years, IBM will continue to move away from its legacy hardware, software, and service businesses. Based on recent comments from IBM, it looks like the company might have finally turned the corner and returned to top-line growth:

In Cognitive Solutions, we’re driving good results across most of our solutions portfolio, including our Watson and security offerings. Most of these new areas have a Software-a-as-Service delivery model, and so for 2018, we’ll continue to build scale in these as-a-service businesses. In our services segments, we’ve got some momentum in consulting driven by our digital offerings, and strong growth in our cloud content as we help our clients to build out hybrid environments. As you know, the majority of services revenue in any given year comes out of the opening backlog. As we enter 2018, the projected revenue from the current backlog points to an improved revenue trajectory in 2018 vs. 2017 and that’s in both GTS and GBS. In Systems, we had a great year. Looking to 2018, we have a strong start to our new z14 and are introducing POWER9 systems, and have the most competitive storage offerings in some time. And then across our businesses, our strategic imperatives revenue was up at a double-digit rate to thirty-six-and-a-half billion dollars for the year, which is now 46 percent of our revenue. So when you take all of this together, we’re entering 2018 with a stronger revenue profile than a year ago."

IBM's Quarterly Dividend - 3.82% Annual Yield

One of the ways IBM has been using its free cash flow is to support a growing dividend payment. IBM has paid a dividend since 1913 and will soon become a dividend aristocrat again because the dividend has increased for 22 consecutive years.

The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is its payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. Even though IBM has a 3.82% annual yield, its payout ratio in 2017 was only 43%. That's low and leaves plenty of room to grow. IBM could very well have the Dow's highest yield in a couple of years. If IBM were to use all of its free cash flow for its dividend, the yield would instead be 8.98%.

Continued Share Repurchases

IBM also has been an active purchaser of its own stock for many years, which is a direct result of its considerable free cash flow. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases for a variety of reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Over the previous seven fiscal years, IBM has actually returned more capital back to shareholders through share repurchases than dividends. This has totaled $61.1 billion in net capital returned since 2011.

Second, share repurchases increase earnings per share, even if earnings remain flat. So if the valuation of IBM remains constant, this will have the effect of increasing the price per share. This has been important for IBM since it is going through a transition period with sales and profits falling, but will really pay off once growth returns. Looking at a longer time span, you can see that IBM has actually reduced its share count by more than half since the late 1990s. This has been a significant factor in growing EPS and increasing value over time.

Valuation 1: IBM's Historic Multiples

With the exception of IBM"s forward PEG ratio, everything else is reasonably within its historical range. If IBM's strategic initiatives can gain more critical mass in the future, I'd expect its PEG ratio to come down too (Note - five-year averages provided by Reuters).

Forward P/E of 10.97x is 2.5% more than its five-year average of 10.7x.

Forward PEG of 3.89x is 36% more than its five-year average of 2.5x.

Price/Sales of 1.8x is at its five-year average of 1.8x.

IBM's EV/FCF also looks reasonable compared to its 5-year range:

Valuation 2: Market Comparables

For my comparables analysis, I used mature, large-cap technology stocks that consistently return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. IBM is a slow grower which has led to an unattractive PEG ratio of 3.89x. However, IBM's EV/FCF is significantly lower than peers and is a compelling reason to buy the stock.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and using Free Cash Flow from each company's last fiscal year.

I derived LT Growth rates by using Forward P/E and PEG ratio listed on Yahoo Finance.

Valuation 3: Single-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $213.56/share (36% upside potential)

The results of this model are no surprise to me given IBM's strong free cash flow production, which I believe the market just doesn't give the company enough credit for. I also consider this a fairly conservative model since I've only assumed a 2% long-term earnings growth rate. This is basically equal to inflation.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used a beta of 1. This model is very sensitive to beta and data points vary significantly by source.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's free cash flow, which I've estimated at $12 billion (this is from IBM's expectations in its last earnings call).

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Conclusion

I view IBM as having a very attractive risk vs. reward profile for the following reasons:

1. As I exhibited in my comparables analysis, IBM trades at a considerable discount to large-cap technology peers in terms of forward earnings, price/sales, and EV/FCF. IBM is still going through a transition period, but these discounts do provide downside protection.

2. IBM is still one of the kings of free cash flow and is why my conservative single-stage cash flow model shows 36% upside potential. This provides IBM a lot of flexibility whether it wants to make investments, acquisitions, reduce debt, or continue returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders.

3. IBM's revenue decline is what's caused the lackluster stock performance, but there's light at the end of the tunnel. IBM's strategic imperatives continue to gain critical mass and are expected to put the company back on a growth curve this year.