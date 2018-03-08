Bayer Will Benefit From Higher Grain Prices Through Herbicides And Seeds

Many commodities prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016, at which point they found bottoms have been appreciating over the past two years. When it comes to the world of agricultural products, the weather and growing conditions from 2013-2017 was nothing short of picture-perfect. Over the five-year period, Mother Nature created excellent weather conditions where crops thrived, food supplies were abundant, and inventories grew to record levels. The memories of high prices in 2012 have faded a little more each year in the market's rearview mirror to a point where that corn at over $8.40 per bushel, soybeans at almost $18 per bushel and wheat over $9 seems like ancient history.

Consumers have become complacent when it comes to the prices of staples like grains. After five consecutive years of bumper crops, it is easy to assume that output will once again more than ample to meet global requirements. However, with the 2018 crop year getting underway in the northern hemisphere in a matter of days, it is now a time of uncertainty when it comes to supply. At the same time, bumper crops have weighed on prices which have caused consolidation in the global agricultural business world. One company, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF), has positioned itself to be a leader and reap the benefits of a recovery in the sector of the commodities market where demand is steadily growing, and each year is filled with uncertainty when it comes to supplies.

Every year is a new adventure in agricultural markets

A drought in 2012 caused the prices of grains and oilseeds to skyrocket as supplies dwindled and demand for food around the world caused deficits in agricultural products. The price of corn rose to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel. Soybeans exploded higher and traded at a record level of $17.9475 per bushel. The United States is the world's leading producer of the grain and oilseed. Since the drought conditions swept across the fertile American Plains, the prices soared. When it comes to wheat, the U.S. is a significant producer and one of the leading exporters, but other nations also produce the primary ingredient in bread. The price of wheat rose to a high of $9.4725 per bushel, less than the record high at $13.345 in 2008 as other countries made up for the U.S. shortfall. In 2008, a global wheat shortage took the grain to its all-time peak price.

Since those dry years, Mother Nature has provided the markets with excellent weather conditions for crop growth, and over the past five years, we have seen bumper yields and production. Prices have moved significantly lower as there was plenty of agricultural products to meet global demand and inventories swelled, in some years to record levels. However, each year is always a new adventure in the grain markets, and as we head into the 2018 crop year, we have seen prices moving to the upside in all three of the primary agricultural markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade.

A bullish start for 2018 before the first seeds go into the ground

Two factors have launched the prices of agricultural commodities higher over recent weeks. A drought in Argentina, perhaps the worst in a decade, has caused the price of soybeans to move higher.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby soybean futures highlights the price appreciation from lows of $9.3725 at the beginning of January to recent highs at $10.8250 per bushel. The increase is the result of weather conditions in South America which has limited crop production. Moreover, a rise in the price of a soybean product, soybean meal, has contributed to the upward trajectory of the price of the oilseed.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, soybean meal has exploded higher from $308.10 in early January to its recent high at $404 per ton, an increase of over 30% in less than two months. Soybean meal is the primary ingredient in animal feed, and animal protein producers are now facing significantly higher feed prices and lower margins for their cattle, hogs, chickens, and turkeys.

Source: CQG

The price of nearby CBOT corn futures has rallied in sympathy with the oilseed, moving from lows of $3.455 in early January to its recent peak at $3.89 per bushel, an increase of over 12.5% in fewer than two months. Meanwhile, the price action in the wheat market has been nothing short of explosive over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

CBOT wheat futures have rallied from $4.2675 in early 2018 to its recent peak last week at $5.185 on the nearby futures contract. The rise of 22.5% is the result of an even bigger increase in the price of Kansas City hard red winter wheat over recent weeks. The KCBT wheat crop received little snow cover this winter season exposing it to the elements which have destroyed some of the crops.

Demand continues to rise

Meanwhile, the one consistent theme from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in their monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report over past years has been increasing demand. Global population is rising by approximately twenty million people each quarter. In 1960 there were around three billion people on the earth and today that number stands at over 7.455 billion. At the same time increasing wealth and higher standards of living mean that people, particularly in Asia, are incorporating more complex proteins in their daily diets increasing demand for grains and all agricultural products. In a sign of the impact of demand on agricultural prices over the past two decades, even during periods where bumper crops have satisfied global requirements, prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as many other agricultural products, have been making higher lows. We are now coming into a new crop year, and after five consecutive years of bumper crops, consumers have become complacent when it comes to both availability and the price of grains and food.

Supplies are critical

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets, and it is Mother Nature and the weather that determines the path of least resistance for prices. Just because inventories have swelled, and prices have remained stable to low over the past half-decade does not mean that will be the same will hold true this year. Growing demand around the world means that the world has become addicted to bumper supplies. The price action in 2012 should serve as a reminder of the upside potential for prices over coming months. Moreover, we already see prices move higher, even before the first seed has gone into the ground in the United States this crop year which begins in only a few short weeks.

Commodities prices have been moving higher since early 2016 led by industrial raw materials. Grain and agricultural commodities have not participated in the rally because of almost picture-perfect weather conditions that resulted in bumper crops. However, there is a chance that will change this year, and one company in the world has been preparing for a surge in agricultural markets.

Bayer stands to ride a bullish wave in the agricultural sector

Bayer operates as a life science company around the world. The company's segments include pharmaceuticals, consumer health, crop science, animal health, and Covestro businesses. Meanwhile, Monsanto (MON) is one of the world's leading producer of seeds that farmers all over the world require for their acreage. Bayer appears to be in the final stages of acquiring Monsanto, which will make the company a global force in agricultural markets.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, since 2000, BAYZF has traded in a range of $11.25 to $162.10 per share. At just under $116 per share on Friday, March 2 the company has a P/E ratio of 11.13% and pays a dividend of 2.54%. The successful acquisition of Monsanto will enhance Bayer's profitability given MON's presence in the world of agriculture. Monsanto is also a leader in supplying the global markets with herbicides and weed control products.

A bull market in agriculture over coming months and years could make the acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer accretive rather than dilutive. European regulators will force Bayer to sell off some assets, like their vegetable seed business, to address the potential for monopolistic pricing issues. However, the marriage will put the combined company in a position to benefit from a sector of the commodities market where global demand promises a bright and profitable future.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we're on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There's also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.