8point3: Where Do I Go From Here?

The Need for Change

Recent investors in 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) were aware that both sponsors were looking to remove the yieldco from their balance sheets and were actively accepting offers to buy out 8point3. on Feb 5th, 8point3 announced it accepted an offer from Capital Dymanics for 12.35 per unit. This caused the share price to drop from $13.81 to $12.14 almost instantly. This sale is expected to be completed by Q2 or Q3 of 2018. 8point3 will continue to issue quarterly dividends at the same level as issued in January until the transaction is finalized.

This leaves shareholders with a few options:

1. Hold onto their shares until the sale finalized - collecting the associated dividends from 8point3.

2. Sell immediately and accept any potential loss up front to recycle capital immediately - forgoing any additional dividends.

3. Waiting to collect Q2 dividend and then selling out of 8point3 to recycle capital.

Investors, who have been loving the consistent dividend and associated increases given by 8point3, will be left looking for other options for their capital to continue to be rewarded, regardless of when they receive their capital back from the options above.

Lower Risk Options

8point3 consistently paid out its dividend close to the 100% of its CAFD. These options for moving on from 8point3 are of the lowest risk, and highest quality stocks.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) presents a unique opportunity to own a piece of a global infrastructure empire. They currently sport just over a 4.5% yield and plans to grow their dividend by 8% this year. The next dividend pays out on march 29th and the ex-div date was 2/28. One drawback for potential investors is that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners issues a K1 for US tax purposes if held in a non-retirement account.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) is the sister company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP however it focuses entirely on renewable energy projects. It currently sports a yield of just below 6.5%. Management also plans to grow the dividend by 8% this year, and its dividend follows the same pattern as well as issuing K1 for US tax purposes.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is a midstream MLP. They function similar to a toll road for energy companies to move oil, gas etc. from where they are drilled or gathered to refineries and then again to ports for shipping. PBF has raised its dividend every quarter for the last 11 quarters and has no sign of stopping. It also issues out a K1 for tax purposes in non-retirement accounts but also yields the highest of the lower risk options at 9.7%.

Higher Risk Options

Many considered 8point3 to be a higher risk stock due to its consistent paying out of almost all of its CAFD. These options are tailored to investors seeking a possible higher return on their investment but who can withstand either higher volatility or a longer outlook.

Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) is a REIT that focuses on telecommunication infrastructure focusing on fiber optics and cell towers. Uniti's stock price has been depressed by the legal and financial woes of its largest tenant Windstream (WIN) but its fundamentals and revenue continue to improve. Uniti sports a 15% yield as it races to diversify itself away from being primarily dependent upon Windstream. I wrote an article recently looking into Uniti's most recent earning call that can be found here.

Covanta (CVA) is an often forgotten company in a niche market. It focuses on Waste to Energy services from management and operating facilities to developing and building additional Waste to Energy power plants. Covanta yields 6.6% and has a strong financial outlook with a new joint venture to complete 5 additional projects in the United Kingdom. A closer look can be seen here.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) is another Yieldco which has taken a beating lately. Pattern had grown a loyal following of investors interested in the dividend. Pattern had raised their dividend for 12 straight quarters, then they didn't this last quarter. This action of not raising the dividend caused a reactionary sell off dropping the share price to the $16.80 range the next day. The share price hasn't fully recovered so instead of averaging a yield of 7%, Pattern now has a yield of 9.9%! Management did not raise the dividend since they have a goal to bring their CAFD down to the 80% range, 2017 it was close to 100%. Pattern suffered revenue loss from the hurricane damage in Puerto Rico last year into the beginning of this year, however that impact should be reduced as Puerto Rico's power grid re-stabilizes.

Investor Takeaway

Transitioning from one beloved dividend payer to another company or companies can be a tough process of vetting potential choices thoroughly. Hopefully this list of six companies gives you choices to focus on and evaluate. I strongly believe in investing reliable dividend paying companies either for immediate high yield income or strong dividend growth prospects. These six companies offer options in both categories with various degrees of risk/reward. I personally would buy into any of these, and own shares in most.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT, CAFD, BIP, BEP, PEGI, PBFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.