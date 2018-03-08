Senator McCaskill Accuses Teva Of Stonewalling Opioid Query

Scrutiny from lawmakers is the last thing the company needs as it seeks to raise billions in new capital to help support its $32 billion debt load.

Senator Claire McCaskill

Tuesday Senator Claire McCaskill lambasted Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) for stonewalling her inquiry into the company's development and sales of opioids:

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today, following the company’s repeated refusal to turn over information related to her committee investigation into the role opioid manufacturers and distributors play in the ongoing opioid public health crisis.



“Teva’s refusal to cooperate with Congressional requests strongly suggests they have something to hide,” McCaskill said. “I’d hope that everyone involved or associated with the company takes note that they’re dealing with an entity that’s stonewalling a Senate investigation examining a national public health crisis. Teva has been an outlier throughout our investigation, and they can rest assured that I’ll continue to pursue every possible avenue to get them to comply for as long as it takes.”

The senator originally requested information from Teva, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), amongst others, last year. The senator has sent a follow-up request and a letter to Teva allegedly discussing her concerns about the company's attempts to obstruct the investigation. Per CNBC's Meg Terrill, this was Teva's recent response to Senator McCaskill's claims it may have "something to hide":

The response gives assurance of Teva's attempts to cease promotion of opioids. However, the point of the investigation is to provide Senator McCaskill with the necessary information so she and her staff can independently assess the company's role in the sale and marketing of opioids. The longer this public tete-a-tete goes on, the worse it could get for Teva.

The Situation

America has an opioid crisis. The number of accidental deaths related to opioids and the number of people addicted to them continue to rise. Some believe the statistics are driven by the proliferation of opioid prescriptions. According to The Economist, between 1991 and 2011, opioid prescriptions supplied by retail pharmacies increased from 76 million to 219 million - a 5.4% CAGR. Several state attorneys general believe drug makers have, in certain instances, fraudulently misrepresented the serious side effects of opioid use.

The opioid crisis has drawn the attention of everyone from President Trump to state attorneys general. So far, Senator McCaskill's due diligence has borne fruit. In September, McCaskill detailed how Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) spiked approval of its fentanyl drug Subsys for inappropriate off-label use. McCaskill also introduced legislation to repeal a 2016 law that reportedly curtailed the Drug Enforcement Administration's ("DEA") ability to bring enforcement action against opioid distributors.

It appears that Senator McCaskill not only wants to perform due diligence on the role of drug manufacturers and distributors in the opioid crisis, but she is willing to bring enforcement action against wrongdoers. McCaskill also has a reputation for delivering results. In October, she drafted a bill to thwart the transfer of Allergan's Restasis patents to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. The patent transfer was designed to undermine an inter partes review ("IPR") from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). Last month, the Trial And Appeal Board ("PTAB") of the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled the Mohawks could not claim sovereign immunity to void the IPR, weakening Allergan's defense. By shining a light on the company's patent ruse, Senator McCaskill may have strengthened the PTAB's resolve in rendering denying sovereign immunity pursuant to the IPR.

Assume The Worst About Teva

The tete-a-tete with Senator McCaskill looks even more damning for Teva given that competitors have seemingly been more responsive to her requests. When I worked in M&A, my former boss once told me, "When doing due diligence, if a company refuses to answer a simple question then assume the worst." I believe investors should now assume the worst about Teva.

Assume Teva Failed To Report Suspicious Orders

One of the more devastating aspects of the opioid crisis is that many of the drug overdoses involved legal drugs that were not prescribed to the user. There are examples of millions of opioid pills being shipped to towns in Florida or West Virginia with populations smaller than 10,000. To the extent Teva's actions and omissions formed a link in the supply chain that resulted in millions of opioids being sold on the street, it should be held accountable. The worst-case scenario is that the company could open itself up to potential fines if lawmakers find it failed to report suspicious orders.

Assume Teva Spiked Approval Of Opioids For Inappropriate Off-Label Use

One way to increase drug sales is to worker harder, work longer or hire more sales people in order to take market share from competitors. Another way is to convince doctors to prescribe a drug for additional indications. Until Teva proves otherwise, investors should assume the company pushed to have its opioids prescribed for inappropriate off-label use. Certain companies like Mallinckrodt have been fined for not reporting suspicious orders. However, the financial impact of promoting off-label use of opioids is less clear. Insys could become a case study. Ultimately, it could hurt Teva's reputation or cause negative sentiment for the stock.

Unwelcome Scrutiny For Teva

Scrutiny from lawmakers comes at a difficult time for Teva. Its $40 billion acquisition of Allergan's generics business has left the company saddled with over $30 billion in debt at junk levels. The loss of exclusivity for multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone has also caused a serious decline in Teva's EBITDA. It will likely get worsen in Q1 2018 as generic Copaxone begins to fully kick in. The company's debt has also been downgraded to junk levels by all three major rating agencies. Nonetheless, its credit metrics continue to deteriorate; its debt/run-rate EBITDA was 5.0x in Q2 2017, 5.3x in Q3 2017 and 5.4x in the most recent quarter. I believe more downgrades could be imminent.

Meanwhile, Teva is in the market to raise billions in new debt in order to push back near-term principal payments. I think the company needs to raise equity, but management could rather engage in layoffs and more borrowings. Fielding questions from investors about the potential financial impact of the opioid investigation is the last thing Teva needs. This could hurt its ability to raise capital or cause lenders to demand higher interest rates. Lastly, any uncertainties over its role in the opioid epidemic could create an overhang for the stock.

Conclusion

Until the company proves otherwise, investors should assume Teva is hiding something; assume it will have to incur tens of millions in fines once its secret is divulged to Senator McCaskill. TEVA is a Sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA, MNK, ENDP, AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.