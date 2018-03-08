RCI Hospitality Holdings' (RICK) CEO Eric Langan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)
Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
March 07, 2018 10:00 AM ET
Gary Fishman - IR
Eric Langan - President and CEO
Frank Camma - Sidoti
Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets
Ishfaque Faruk - WestPark Capital
Darren McCammon - ProACtive Financial LLC
Steven Martin - Slater
Thank you, Kevin. Please turn to slide 2 everybody. I want to remind you of our