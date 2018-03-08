RCI Hospitality Holdings' (RICK) CEO Eric Langan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

March 07, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Gary Fishman - IR

Eric Langan - President and CEO

Analysts

Frank Camma - Sidoti

Marco Rodriguez - Stonegate Capital Markets

Ishfaque Faruk - WestPark Capital

Darren McCammon - ProACtive Financial LLC

Steven Martin - Slater

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to RCI Hospitality Holdings Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Gary Fishman, who handles Investor Relations for RCI. Gary, please go ahead.

Gary Fishman

Thank you, Kevin. Please turn to slide 2 everybody. I want to remind you of our