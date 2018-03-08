Bullish Price Action Pre-WASDE

The United States Department of Agriculture will release their March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Thursday, March 8 at noon EST. The report will chronicle the current situation in South America where the worst drought conditions in decades are causing crop yields to decline in soybeans. At the same time, corn has been rallying in sympathy, and the wheat market has taken off to the upside recently trading above the $5 per bushel level for the first time since mid-July 2017. In wheat, a lack of snow cover in the U.S. has caused damage to the winter wheat crop.

We have not yet entered the 2018 planting season across the fertile plains of the United States which is only weeks away. However, grains are off to their best start in years with rallies across the board in the primary grain futures markets that trade on the Chicago Board of Trade. On Thursday, traders, farmers, and producers will get a good look at the state of affairs when it comes to the South American crop. The rally that has taken prices higher over recent weeks commenced after the release of the February report. Market participants will be looking for validation for the upward trends from supply data from South America. When it comes to the U.S. uncertainty over the potential of the sixth consecutive year of bumper crops will remain a concern of the market over coming weeks and into the start of the growing season. Meanwhile, the price of cotton has been rallying and animal proteins have declined over fears of rising feed prices. The potential for lots of price volatility after the release of Thursday’s report is high.

The March report will be interesting given the South American weather

Argentina is the world’s third leading exporter of corn and soybeans and weather conditions in the country are causing the prices to extend to the upside before the world’s leading exporter plants its first seeds of the season. Carryover inventories are still high in the soybean and corn markets from past years of bumper crops. However, over the past seven weeks, exporters in the U.S. have sold nearly 12.5 million tons of corn to foreign buyers which was the busiest period in more than two decades. It is likely that global inventories will fall when the USDA report comes out on Thursday. At the same time, the problems with the soybean crop in Argentina have caused the profit margin for processing one bushel of beans into soybean meal and oil has reached more than $1.60 per bushel in late February before falling back to the $1.30 level this week on the July synthetic crush spread futures contract.

When it comes to the wheat market, Kansas City hard red winter wheat has exploded from a discount to Chicago soft red winter wheat to trade at an over 30 cents premium over recent sessions. The rise of the premium for KCBT wheat is a sign that consumers are concerned about supplies. Many break manufacturers in the U.S. use the KCBT price as a benchmark for pricing contracts and the rally has caused an increase in hedging activity in the market. Meanwhile, Australian wheat output could rise by 11.8% for the 2018/2019 season as La Nina has provided lots of rain for the crop. One thing is for sure when it comes to Thursday’s WASDE report, prices are going into the release of data with lots of volatility and they are likely to come out with price variance in all of the agricultural markets.

Soybeans rally

Over recent sessions, soybean prices have reflected the drought conditions in Argentina. The USDA will cut their February estimate of 54 million tons from the South American nation and consensus estimate are around the 48.4 million ton level. The USDA forecast of global ending stocks at the end of February was at 98.1 million tons and analysts are looking for a lower number around the 95.3 million ton level. The market expects no change in U.S. ending inventories at 530 million bushels, but increased demand and exports because of the situation in Argentina and the lower dollar could provide some surprises for the market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT May soybean futures highlights, the price has appreciated from $9.7925 per bushel on February 6 to highs of $10.825 on March 2 and settled at around $10.6525 on March 7 near the recent high. Expect lots of price variance after Thursday’s report which should carry over to Friday’s trading.

Corn moves to highs

Argentina is also a significant producer of corn. In the February WASDE, the USDA forecasted that U.S. export sales would be 2.05 billion bushels for the 2017/2018 year versus 2.293 billion in 2016/2017. The USDA was expecting a reduction. However, the market will be watching to see if Argentina’s weather issues will increase U.S. exports and decrease stocks. Meanwhile, the price of the grain has been moving higher and remains near the peak price since July 2017.

Source: CQG

As the chart of May CBOT corn futures illustrates, the price has rallied from $3.6425 on February 6 to a high of $3.8725 on March 7 and settled that day just one tick under the peak at $3.8825. Like in the beans, we are likely to see frantic trading in the corn market following Thursday’s report.

Wheat explodes

Analysts expect a small increase in U.S. ending wheat stocks to 1.013 billion bushels, higher than the USDA’s February forecast at 1.009 billion. When it comes to global ending stocks, the market expects 265.6 million tons compared to the USDA’s February number at 266.1 million metric tons. In Australia, La Nina conditions could deliver 12% higher wheat yields according to the country’s Bureau of Agriculture for the world’s fourth-largest wheat exporter. In the U.S., the lack of snow cover on winter wheat crops has resulted in some damage and May KCBT wheat has risen to over a 30 cents premium over May CBOT wheat.

Source: CQG

As the chart of CBOT soft red winter wheat shows, the price moved from a low of $4.51 on February 6 to a high of $5.1850 per bushel on the May futures contract on March 2. May wheat settled at $4.9725 on March 7, close to recent highs and just below the $5 level for the first time since July 2017.

Cotton edges towards the highs while meats move the other way

The market is anxiously awaiting the global inventory and demand data for the cotton market and volatility has picked up dramatically over recent sessions.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the May futures contract highlights, cotton rallied from lows of 76.44 on February 15 to a high of 86.60 cents on March 6, before pulling back.

Source: CQG

The monthly pictorial shows that nearby cotton futures traded to a new high at 87.75 cents per pound on March 6 which surpassed the May 2017 peak at 87.18 and was the highest price since 2014. A bullish WASDE report could mean that cotton will test the 90 cents per pound level. May cotton settled at 82.86 cents on March 7.

When it comes to meats, the price of soybean meal has weighed on the animal protein prices over recent weeks

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May soybean meal futures shows, the price rallied from $314 per ton on January 12 to a high of $404 on March 2. While the price has pulled back to $383.50 on March 7, feed prices for cattle and hogs have skyrocketed.

Rising feed prices are likely to cause ranchers and animal protein producers to bring herds to processing plants early and at lighter weights, rather than paying the higher prices to feed the animals. A short-term glut in the cattle and hog markets could be the result, but in cattle, it could lead to a longer-term shortage

Source: CQG

April live cattle futures have declined from $1.2795 on February 20 to the $1.22975 level on March 7 under the weight of higher feed prices even though the 2018 grilling season is approaching at the end of May

Source: CQG

Lean hogs have been falling since early January. Most recently, the April futures contract has dropped from 71.95 cents on February 26 to just under the 68 cents per pound level. The market will be watching supply and demand numbers in the WASDE on Thursday to see if a glut is developing in the beef and pork markets as a result of early processing.

The most recent WASDE report came out on February 8. Since then, the agricultural ETF product DBA has moved higher

Source: Barchart

The agricultural ETF with net assets of $706 million, closed on February 8 at $18.86 per share and on March 7 it was trading at $19.42. The March WASDE on Thursday will determine the path of least resistance for DBA over coming days, and perhaps weeks.

I will return early next week with an analysis of the March WASDE report. Stay tuned and fasten your seatbelts. Agricultural markets could be a very volatile sector of the commodities market over coming months, but as always that is in the hands of Mother Nature.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… I believe we’re on the verge of a commodities super cycle. Do you know how to profit from it? I do, and I can help you navigate the turbulent commodities markets to make the most of the trends behind the trade. The Hecht Commodity Report on Marketplace provides subscribers with my weekly outlook, top picks, and bullish, bearish or neutral calls on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. There’s also an active live chat, where I reply quickly to questions. If you want to build wealth with commodities, the Hecht Commodity Report is required reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.