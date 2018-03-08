Netflix: How High Is Too High?

It should be able to get to 100 million domestic subs and 240 million-plus international subs within the next 10 years.

Even the biggest bulls are assuredly taken aback by the recent strength in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock. It's still early March, and NFLX is already up 70% year to date. The stock is now up nearly 400% over the past 3 years, which is far better than the performance of any other FANG stock, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Although it may seem like this rally in Netflix stock may go on forever, it is important that the valuation on NFLX remains tethered to the fundamentals, or else this is quickly turning into a bubble. Thus, the question becomes: how high is too high for Netflix stock?

We think the current price tag of $325 is too high. Indeed, we think anything over $300 is a little premature for NFLX stock. While it may head higher despite the inflated valuation, we do not feel further upside is warranted by the fundamentals at this time. We think the stock needs to take a breather, pull back, and ultimately go either sideways or down for the next couple of months before resuming its upward march.

Netflix is a super-growth company with an exceptionally long growth runway, thanks to secular tailwinds in OTT media consumption. The world is shifting away from linear TV and towards internet TV. Consumers are ditching their hefty, $100/month cable bills and adopting a slim, $8-14/month Netflix subscription for four major reasons:

Price. An $8 monthly bill is much more manageable than a $100 monthly bill. Regardless of changes in society, price is always a big factor. Convenience. Streaming services like Netflix allow consumers to watch stuff on demand, whereas programming television airs at certain times. As the on-demand economy continues to grow, on-demand media will grow in step. Ease of use. Streaming services like Netflix are much easier to use, as the multiple-screen feature means all consumers need on-site to watch Netflix is a smartphone (which 80% of Americans have) or a smart TV (which 70 million Americans have). It's essentially a plug-and-play, watch-from-anywhere service that has significantly more mobility and accessibility than traditional cable. Original content. The company is spending billions of dollars per year on original content, and the results speak for themselves. Still in its relative infancy in terms of creating original content, Netflix has already created enough good original content to have garnered the second most Emmy nominations and wins in 2017.

The combination of a more attractive price point, greater convenience, enhanced ease of use, and a robust original content portfolio will drive continued adoption of Netflix. This is more than just a domestic phenomenon. It is happening globally, too, as the same four aforementioned value ads have equally high appeal in international markets.

We originally thought that Netflix would hit 140 million international users by 2025 (see our total addressable market analysis here). But since our initial analysis, trends supporting OTT streaming service adoption globally have accelerated. Specifically, Netflix has hit 55 million domestic subs out of a near-120 million internet household TAM in the United States of (310 million internet users divided by 2.63 people per household), implying a huge penetration rate of 45% (and growing).

Under the notion that foreign markets will start to look like the US in terms of streaming service adoption in the long run, we are upping our 10-year forward Netflix penetration rates for every region, while maintaining the total internet household figures (nothing has changed for us to edit those numbers; see the initial analysis here).

We believe Europe adoption in 10 years will look a lot like U.S. streaming adoption today. That implies a 45% internet household penetration rate among 225 million internet households, or roughly 101 million subs. Asia should head towards a similarly higher penetration rate, with big growth driven by India (Netflix thinks India alone will add 100 million users). That market is less mature, though, so it should have a lower penetration than Europe. We peg that penetration rate at 30% of 290 million internet households, which equates to 87 million subs. South & Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa should all have substantially lower penetration rates, though Latin American penetration rates should remain relatively high given the plethora of Latin original content on Netflix.

Altogether, we think Netflix penetration in 10 years will be 15% among 85 million African internet households, 20% among 30 million Middle East internet households, and 25% among 120 million South & Latin American households. In sum, those three regions should add nearly 50 million subs by 2027. Oceania, driven largely by Australia & New Zealand, will likely have very high penetration rates (around 50% by 2027), as over 1 in 3 Australians already have a Netflix account.

Add it all up and we think Netflix will reach 240 million-plus international subs by 2027, led mostly by deeper penetration in Europe and the proliferation of internet usage in Asia, specifically India. Most of that growth will happen in the first 5 years, and we realistically think that Netflix can hit 160 million international subs by 2022. On the domestic side, it is adding roughly 5 million new users per year. We think this trend will persist over the next 5 years, and then slow to roughly 4 new users per year over the subsequent 5 years. All told, we think Netflix can grow its domestic user base to 80 million by 2022 and 100 million by 2027.

When it comes to unit economics, Netflix's user growth has proven impressively resilient to price hikes. In fact, overall user growth has actually accelerated despite 3 major price hikes over the past 4 years. This trend will persist so long as Netflix produces quality original content, and that will happen so long as it keeps pumping billions into original content production. Moreover, at just $8-14/month, Netflix is still ridiculously cheap next to cable ($100/month). Therefore, so long as the company keeps investing in original content, the platform has a lot of wiggle room to hike prices without losing its price value-add.

This is why we envision domestic monthly ARPU (defined as total annual domestic revenue divided by total domestic subs divided by 12) going from $9.36 in 2017 to $12.50 by 2022 and $15 by 2027. This is also why we see international monthly ARPU going from $6.75 in 2017 to $10.50 by 2022 and $13 by 2027.

In total, we see domestic revenue at $12 billion by 2022 ($12.50 monthly ARPU on 80 million users) and $18 billion by 2027 ($15 monthly ARPU on 100 million users). We see international revenue at $20.2 billion by 2022 ($10.50 ARPU on 160 million users) and $37.9 billion by 2027 ($13 ARPU on 243 million users). Combining the two segments and assuming the DVD business is eventually phased out, we are looking at total revenues of $32.2 billion by 2022 ($12 billion domestic, $20.2 billion international) and $55.9 billion by 2027 ($18 billion domestic, $37.9 billion international).

Thanks to price hikes and increasing scale (i.e., more revenue per content creation), Netflix should be able to dramatically grow margins. Operating margins are already soaring, up roughly 300 basis points last year from 4% to 7%. They are expected to rise another 300 basis points this year to 10%. Considering we are projecting multiple price hikes and robust user growth between 2017 and 2022, we think this trend of roughly 300 basis points (or more) of margin expansion per year should persist in that time frame, putting operating margins at around 22.5% by 2022. Thereafter, we expect both margin expansion drivers (user growth and price hikes) to moderate, but not by a bunch. We project another roughly 250 basis points in margin expansion per year from 2022 to 2027, putting 2027 operating margins at around 35%.

A 22.5% operating margin in 2022 on $32.2 billion revenues implies operating profits of $7.2 billion. Assuming the interest expense rate drops to 1.5% from 2% currently, thanks to revenue scale, we are looking at pre-tax profits of $6.75 billion. After a 21% tax rate, and on presumably 475 million diluted shares, that equates to roughly $11.20 in EPS by 2022.

Meanwhile, a 35% operating margin in 2027 on $55.9 billion in revenues implies operating profits of $19.6 billion. Assuming the interest expense rate drops further to 1%, we are looking at pre-tax profits of $19 billion. After a 21% tax rate, and on presumably 500 million diluted shares, that equates to roughly $30 in EPS by 2022.

Overall, then, we think Netflix can grow earnings per share to $11.23 by 2022 and $30.03 by 2027, implying a 22% long-term earnings growth CAGR from 2022 to 2027. According to data from Yardeni Research, a sustainable long-term average PEG for stocks is 1.3 (30% premium). But bigger growth stocks deserve bigger PEGs, and at 22% earnings growth, NFLX in 2022 will still be a bigger growth stock. Consequently, we think double the normal premium (~60%) is fair, or roughly a 1.6 PEG. That means in 2022, we think NFLX should be trading at 35 times forward earnings (1.6 times 22%).

With earnings expected to grow by 22% from 2022 to 2027, we think it's likely that earnings grow 25% from 2022 to 2023. That would put 2023 earnings at $14. A 35 times forward multiple on 2023 projected EPS of $14 implies a 2022-end price target of $490. Discount that back by 10% over 4 years, and you get to a 2018-end price target of $330. NFLX is essentially already at that level, and we are just 3 months into 2018.

Overall, while we love the NFLX growth narrative and think this is a company which will continue to post robust user, revenue, margin, and profit growth over the next 5-10 years, we believe the current stock price has sprinted ahead of fundamentals in the near term. Consequently, we are sellers on the rally. We think this stock needs to cool down over the next several months and let the fundamentals catch up before it takes another material leg higher.

