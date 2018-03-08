Rosetta Stone's (RST) CEO John Hass on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Frank Milano – Investor Relations

John Hass – Chairman, President, and CEO

Thomas Pierno - CFO

Matthew Hulett - President, Language

Nick Gaehde - President of Lexia Learning

Analysts

Christopher Howe – Barrington Research

Bruce Goldfarb – Lake Street Capital Markets

Patrick Retzer – Retzer Capital

John Lewis – Osmium Partners

Good afternoon and welcome to the Rosetta Stone fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings conference call.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our present expectations or projections. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are encouraged to read our cautionary statements, risks and uncertainties more fully described in the company’s filings with the SEC, including those described under the sections entitled Risk Factors in the company’s most recent periodic filings.

Today’s presentation and discussion also contain references to non-GAAP financial measures. The full definition, GAAP comparisons, and reconciliation of those measures are available in the presentation or in our press release, which is posted on our website at www.rosettastone.com . Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to those used by other companies, and we encourage you to review and understand all of our financial reporting before making any investment decision. I will now turn the call over to John.

John Hass

Thank you Frank and greetings everyone. I am joined today by Nick Gaehde, President of our Literacy business and Matt Hulett the President of our Language business as well as our CFO, Tom Pierno. And we will frame the conversation and share my perspective but I also want you to hear directly from Nick and Matt about our plans for the business. Let me begin by sharing a few highlights of our performance in the fourth quarter and all of 2017 as detailed on slide 3.

Sales at Lexia accelerated in 2017 up 24% year-over-year and 21% in the fourth quarter. Ongoing cost containment resulted in the 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year expense reduction with total operating expenses reduced by over 120 million in 2017 even after our investments in Lexia compared to total operating expenses in 2014. By the end of the fourth quarter we largely completed the transition of our direct-to-consumer language business to a full SaaS based model, more on that in a few minutes. We had a fourth quarter profit of 2.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share compared to a loss of 5.6 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the year ago period. The fourth quarter profit was due in part to a onetime non cash benefit of $5.5 million from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that Congress enacted in December. Even so when taken together as shown on Slide 4 our results without the tax benefit generally met or exceeded our range to guidance expectations.

As we did last quarter we have posted a detailed review of our financial results on our website. Rather than review the quarter in more detail on this call we would like to spend our time talking about 2018, the year in which we expect sales to begin to grow again and operating cash flow to emerge. How did we get to this turning point. Turning to Slide 5, over the past three years, the team has built a business with reach, relevancy, and recurring revenue. The consumer language business has transitioned from predominantly one time CD-based sales to a more sustainable and predictable subscription based business. The language product portfolio for both enterprise and our consumer customers has been revitalized with more innovation on the way. Lexia step-by-step has introduced a K12 literacy product portfolio of world class instruction, assessment, and implementation and support solutions, and we have been successful in building our high retention literacy business reaching more than $47 million in sales in 2017, putting Lexia on a path to more than double sales again by 2020.

Turning to Slide 6, four key elements are creating shareholder value at Rosetta Stone. First, we are building an increasingly valuable K12 franchise. The attractiveness of the K12 marketplace draws a regular stream of new competitors that very few breakthrough the way Lexia has. With a portfolio of complementary products that address a broad set of needs in the schools and districts we serve and an increasingly capable sales force, Lexia is poised for continued strong growth. Second, in 2018 with the new management team in place, we expect to return our language franchise to growth for the first time in four years while maintaining healthy contribution margins. Over the last three years, we narrowed the focus of both language businesses and improved their product offerings while prioritizing expense reductions over sales growth. Now it is time to grow again and while the increase in language sales may start small in 2018 as we complete the transition of consumer to a full subscription model and continue investing in product innovation, we expect growth to accelerate. Third, we are now at a stage where almost all of the company's sales will be subscription based providing Rosetta Stone for the first time in our history a growing base of more predictable recurring sales.

As we walk you through our outlook, you will see that as sales accelerate, it will significantly exceed GAAP revenue in 2018. To remind you when I talk about sales I mean a signed agreement whereas we have called them bookings, the vast majority of which are paid upfront and are therefore close to cash. This is also equivalent to revenue plus the change in deferred revenue. As the business inflects and sales grow again, reported revenue will trail as the recognition of sales are deferred and recognized over the subscription period. Finally, we will leverage these more predictable sales to improve cash flow in 2018 and in years to come.

Moving forward as shown on Slide 7, the pursuit of two objectives will guide our business. As Nick will detail Lexia's objective is to continue to build its position as the literacy expert in K12. This is a big, important marketplace that no one clearly leads today and we can. And with that leadership our objective for the language team is nothing less than to be the global leader in digital language sales.

Turning to Slide 8, the value of our literacy business continues to increase. In 2017, sales grew 24% to $47.5 million and we expect it to be able to continue to grow literacy sales at a mid 20% annual rate for number of years. Moreover we expect sales growth to drive margin improvement. Turning to Slide 9, our language business improved product quality and more competitive pricing is providing language learning customers a better value proposition than at any time in our history. It wasn't that long ago that our customers were buying a box of CDs for a relatively high one time price. Now they access our solutions on multiple devices with a choice of affordably priced subscriptions. And as we complete the transition to 100% subscription we expect sales to accelerate and customer acquisition economics to be attractive.

Turning to Slide 10, in 2014, we were largely a onetime consumer language business that wasn't making money. Over the last few years we took the necessary steps to reduce costs aggressively and walk away from less profitable sales in language, freeing up cash to invest in our high growth literacy business. This led to both decreased sales and lower operating expenses. As you can see from this slide, in 2017, we saw moderation in the sales decline even as we worked to finalize the transition to SaaS in consumer. In addition we achieved further cost reductions even as we continued to invest in Lexia. Going forward 2018 will be the turning point as we return to growth with a more sustainable sales model and improving cash flow. There is much to be excited about and much left to do. I would now like to turn it over to Nick to give you a greater sense of the opportunity in our literacy business.

Nick Gaehde

Thank you John and it's great to speak with all of you. Turning to Slide 11, John has previously talked with you about the large and seemingly intractable literacy crisis in the United States. A literacy crisis is the primary source of poor overall academic performance and low graduation rates. We've also talked about how large the opportunity is with approximately 100,000 U.S. public schools of which we are in about 12,000 today and literacy as the largest single curriculum segment and the gateway to all learning. Given this opportunity and to achieve the objective of strengthening our position as the literacy expert we need to have both effective products and broad reach. We're committed to scaling our business and achieving our mission of impacting the lives of millions of students. Bottom line we believe the literacy problems in our country are not impossible to address but it will take the right solutions implemented effectively.

Lexia has 34 year history and a core competency of doing just that, leveraging technology to build research proven literacy assessment and curriculum solutions that support educators and students. As shown on Slide 12, the first major product milestone in building our current product portfolio was the launch of Lexia Reading Core5 on the myLexia platform in 2013, a product that will receive its third major upgrade this summer. Core5 serves the literacy needs of students of all abilities from pre-Ks through 5th grade.

Turning to Slide 13, the launch this past January a PowerUp Literacy provides Lexia an additional dimension in meeting the broad needs of schools and school districts. PowerUp is an instructional solution for non proficient readers in 6th through 12th grades. This is an attractive opportunity that meets a great need, a need that remains significantly under-served. The addition of PowerUp rounds out suite of literacy curriculum solutions. Our product suite also includes Rapid, our K12 computer adaptive assessment. These solutions are supported by world class services that promote customer success and student achievement and deepen our partnership with educators and school administrators. With PowerUp we now have a suite of products that are exceptional on a standalone basis and even more powerful when used together. These products give schools the ability to significantly improve student outcomes and this comes at a time when schools are embracing digital products that personalize learning to meet the individual needs of an increasingly diverse student population and provide educators with the data they need to make individualized instructional decisions.

Critically the breadth and quality of our product also fundamentally changes the dialogue we have with our customers. The customer meeting moves from selling a single solution to true consultation. The conversation focuses on the needs of the customer rather than the features of our product. Let me share a few examples, perhaps a third grade classroom teacher needs a better understanding of the literacy levels of incoming students. By administering the Rapid assessment the teacher will have the data to understand each student's needs, real time information that is most predictive of future reading success.

A primary school principal at a big urban district with large class sizes and a broad range of literacy levels needs a solution to meet the unique learning needs of each student. Core5 works in an adaptive, personalized and engaging way to increase the ability of the teacher in the classroom to improve each student's literacy proficiency. And for the district superintendent focused on closing the graduation gap, power of literacy improves academic success and college readiness. Broadening the range of literacy needs we address exponentially expands the potential lifetime value of our customers. Let me show you how this can work on Slide 14.

Before the introduction of Core5 we typically we serve the supplemental intervention needs of schools by providing a set of individual licenses. With the introduction of Core5 in 2013 we moved into a large general education market. This allowed us to focus on selling site wide licenses for the entire school increasing the contract value of those schools. And at the end of 2017 we had 3,300 schools with whole school licenses. In year two we demonstrate our ability to significantly improve student performance, other schools take note and we find the opportunity to expand into more schools across the district. And this example growing to four site wide licenses and increasing sales tenfold. In year three as we establish our reputation at the district level opportunities open up with our portfolio. The district pilots Rapid as the formative assessment solution and power up at the middle school even as we continue to expand Core5. And finally in year four as the successful pilot concludes we implement Rapid and PowerUp and complete the Core5 implementation in elementary schools district wide. In total a 30 fold increase in the sales from where we started in year one. Now this sequence will not occur in every district we serve but we're focused on replicating it as far and as offbeat as we can.

But if we're going to broadly impact the greater number of students we also need to expand our reach. As a result over the past two years we have invested heavily in building up the direct literacy sales force while continuing to work through independent sales partners in the few regions. As shown on Slide 15, in late 2015 we announced we would be converting most of our U.S. territories through independent resellers through a direct sales model. In 2016 we began to hire the team and build out the structure we would use going forward and during 2017 we took a number of steps to fill out our capabilities necessary for success. We put in place a sales support team to increase efficiency and we hired a national accounts team to improve our relationships with larger districts. These investments are the drivers of future growth.

I will ultimately turn to Slide 16, my experience in K12 tells me to sustain success solutions have to improve student proficiency. Lexia programs are proven to improve learning outcomes required by federal mandates under the Every Student Succeeds Act, ESSA. Our research -- our rigorous research portfolio extends the highest levels of evidence under ESSA needed to evaluate instructional programs. I'm also proud to tell you that in our most recent analysis of over 712,000 students in grades K through 5 use Core5 with fidelity during the 2016-2017 school year, over half 53% who started working on scales two or more grade levels behind their grade level substantially reduced their risk of reading failure. And in the school year working on skills in their grade level or reached the end of the year grade level benchmark in Core5.

So while I have been President of Lexia for 13 years I believe our current combination of effectiveness, validated by unmatched levels of third party published research and large scale demonstrations of student improvement are creating momentum in the business that is broader and more sustainable than at any time in my tenure. With that I would like to now turn the call over to Matt Hulett to walk you through the outlook for our language business.

Matthew Hulett

Thanks a lot Nick and good afternoon everyone. While I don't have the advantage of Nick's time with the company having joined Rosetta Stone only six months ago I have the benefit instead of being able to really take a fresh look at everything we're doing in the language business from the perspective of someone who has run a wide variety of both consumer enterprise and software businesses. Like Nick I manage a team that has a tremendous amount of passion for what they do every day and a business that has an incredible set of assets ranging from a world class brand, depth and breadth of content over 25 plus languages from beginner to advanced levels, incredibly popular live tutoring services and a fantastic set of technology assets. And while I like much of what I've learned I also see significant opportunity to improve and build on our current position.

So let's take a look at some of the building blocks that are in place on Slide 17. As John mentioned in 2014 our consumer language business was primarily a onetime CD box sales utilizing high marketing spend and price discounts to maintain unit growth. Simultaneously our consumer business was also competing with our enterprise business which was offering a series of products without clearly differentiated value propositions in the corporate marketplace.

To address these issues a number of steps were taken to build a more contemporary and sustainable language business. With the introduction of Catalyst at the end of 2016 we could offer a differentiated enterprise product with a distinct value proposition that enables us to compete for larger enterprise opportunities. Our consumer language offering was rebuilt in 2016 and 2017 including new native apps for both iOS and Android and we're super excited about that. And over the last year we transitioned into traditional subscription pricing on the web and in January of this year in the iOS app store moving the business away from one time CD sales to building a more learned focused and financially predictable and sustainable SaaS business model.

Of course we still have substantial work to do. As expected after our global cost reduction sales fell in our enterprise and education business in 2017. This is not acceptable going forward given the size of the market and our brand recognition and our ability to meet customers' needs. Over the last few weeks we've moved to strengthen the team through four key hires; a new Head of Sales for enterprise and education segment, a new Head of Product Management, our first dedicated Head of Resellers Sales to oversee our business in most overseas marketplaces, and finally a new Head of our UK office. With these new hires and the rest of our leadership team I believe we now have the team in place to drive future growth.

In consumer we can already see the progress from the changes made in recent years. As shown on Slide 18, sales of CD's and digital downloads as a percentage of our total unit sales declined from 84% in 2014 to 46% in 2017. The shift within 2017 was especially dramatic. By December our Direct-to-Consumer business was largely only selling subscription products. We currently expect potential product sales to be less than 5% of the total unit mix in 2018. You can see the significant change in this mix of our subscription as sales move from long-term initial subscription of two or more years that are unlikely to renew which are shown in blue to subscriptions of a year or less with much higher renewal rates as shown in yellow. In fact we believe short-term subscriptions will be more than 50% of total unit sales in 2018 up from less than 10% just two years ago. This is a huge change in how our business works with very positive implications.

The success of our SaaS transition is dependent on two factors providing a greater variety of subscription options to improve our value proposition to more people and retaining those learners long enough so that their lifetime value is attractive. To date we're doing both. The number of short-term subscribers as shown on the left hand side of Slide 19 has accelerated over the last year while the expected average LTVs or lifetime value across our consumer portfolio as shown on the right have stabilized at a very attractive level. As shown on Slide 20 the combination of attractive expected LTVs and a growing subscriber base led to a significant improvement in net lifetime value added in each quarter of 2017 relative to the same quarter in 2016. In fact Q4 2017 was 33% higher than the same period in 2016 and higher than any period in the last two years.

Net lifetime value added and the expected lifetime value of all new customers in the quarter less the total acquisition cost in the quarter to acquire them. This is the key metric by which we measure value creation in our consumer language business and the trend is very positive. The shift to a competitive subscription pricing model is really the foundation upon which we are building a consumer business with sustainable value and growth potential. So where do we go next, so let me tell you about a few things you should expect from us, first our customers are moving to learning on mobile devices and we're meeting them there. As you can see on the Slide 21, we are approaching a tipping point where nearly half of our customers are using Rosetta Stone solely on mobile devices, a three-fold increase over the level in Q1 2016. While the web remains important you can understand from this rapid progression that app stores are increasingly critical as the place of discovery and purchase.

So, 2018 for us will be the year of maximizing our mobile opportunity or as we like to call it internally becoming mobile awesome. Until a few weeks ago a learner's only option in the Apple App Store was to buy a lifetime subscription from us $199. It is really a testament to the quality of our almost 5 star rated language app that we did well in the app store even at a price point that was disconnected from a typical app store pricing experience. Now when you go to the iOS app store you will find a more traditional range of subscription pricing offerings as you can see on Slide 22. As we have found in our web business we expect this array of subscription based offerings to broaden the funnel and lead to improved conversion rates.

Second, as highlighted on Slide 23 we are focused on improving the learning experience. We believe we offer learners the best alternative to get them speaking with confidence. This is at the core of what learners are looking for in everything we do from immersion based teaching to our patented true accent speech recognition. But we can't standstill if we are going to help our learners reach their goal. During 2018 you will see us introduce important new features and functionality and you should look for more innovation too. Bottom line as you turn to Slide 24 I believe the objective of being the largest seller of digital language learning solutions in the world is within our grasp. In addition to improving our mobile capability and potentially expanding consumer internationally we will look to grow globally in our enterprise business where we build on the opportunity Catalyst provides. We have outstanding brand recognition and trust and we have new products with a better price value proposition for learners than ever before. Going forward we will build on this by enhancing the experience of people who look to us for language learning by making their experience more personalized, engaging, effective, and relevant. And with that let me turn the call back to John.

John Hass

Thanks Matt. So you heard from Nick that we have the tools in place to continue mid 20% sales growth at Lexia and from Matt that we expect both segments of the language business to start growing again in 2018. That means we expect sales to grow in all parts of the company for the first time since 2014. Let me break it down by each of our segments.

In literacy as shown on Slide 25 our retention rates which have historically exceeded 90% will continue to provide us a solid base upon which to grow. Sales have nearly tripled since the year before we bought Lexia and annual recurring revenue is more than doubled since the beginning of 2015 to 43 million at the end of 2017. On Slide 26, the transition of our consumer business to approximately 95% subscription base sales with a heavier weighting of shorter-term subscriptions that provide renewal opportunities is creating a more stable and predictable business for the company overall. But while we are forecasting sales growth in 2018, this dramatic transformation of our consumer business will have a temporary albeit significant negative effect in the recognition of GAAP revenues in 2018. Let me provide some context for this change and why there is nothing to worry about and in fact much to be excited about, if you would turn to Slide 27.

Three stages have defined the evolution of consumer language to date. With profound and improving implications for everything from the demographics of our customers to the economic and income stability of the business stage one was a legacy Rosetta Stone characterized by one time sales of relatively highly priced computer based products with all of the expected lifetime value that the customer received at the time of sale and revenue recognized immediately. This model primarily attracted older and more affluent customers. It was volatile both economically as it lacked renewal opportunity and from an income statement perspective.

The second stage ran from 2015 to the end of 2016 when we sold long-term subscriptions alongside the continued sale of perpetual products. This had the advantage of providing customers in mobile oriented product and it created more stable revenues. But because these were long-term subscriptions sold at the same price as the box of CDs, renewals are low and our potential customer base remain narrow. The third stage of our evolution began in earnest last year with the sale online of shorter term subscriptions at a lower upfront cost. Since having a number of positive impacts on the business more pricing options have broadened the demographic profile of our customer base. As you can see the percentage of our customer base made up of people less than 35 years of age exceeded 40% up from only 30% just a few years ago. Shorter term subscriptions also provide us for the first time meaningful renewal days, increasing predictability, and while the average initial sales price is a little lower nearly 100% of perpetual product portfolio the LTV's are very competitive.

And the shift to shorter-term subscriptions is continuing this year. With what we show at stage four on the right hand side of this slide with the introduction of short-term subscription from the iOS and Android apps stores further improving our customer demographics. And with a 100% subscription business we will build up a larger renewal base and deferred revenues creating a business with greater predictability. To realize these benefits GAAP revenues will fall temporarily. Slide 28 lays out the recognition of revenue for every year since 2015 and the estimated recognition of revenue this year. This is the temporary decline in revenues driven by two factors; first, we sold a lot of three year subscriptions in 2015 and two year subscriptions in 2016 but the revenue contribution of both year sales largely ended in 2017 making for a difficult year-over-year comparison in 2018. We focus on the column labeled 2018e you can see the fall off of this year in the amount of revenue we expect to recognize from sales in 2015 and 2016 in the second set of circled rows.

As importantly during the course of 2017 especially earlier in the year we were still selling a substantial amount of potential products, the revenues of which were recognized immediately. With the transformation to SaaS now substantially complete we begin 2018 with only a small amount of perpetual products still being sold. As a result almost all revenue will be recognized over time decreasing the amount of revenue recognized in consumer within the year. You can see in the rows circled at the bottom of the slide that the amount of revenue recognized within year the sale is made is expected to decline from 54% in 2017 to 44% in 2018. Consequently we expect consumer revenue to fall about $14 million this year. Beyond 2018 these effects will normalize and revenue growth will accelerate.

With that let me share our guidance for the full year 2018 on Slide 29. As I have said and as you can see on the bottom of the slide we expect sales churn here and revenue plus change in deferred revenue to increase across the company led by Lexia where we anticipate sales for the year to approach $60 million, an increase of around 25%. We expect E&E Language sales to grow about 2% for the year to 66 million. We expect Consumer Language sales will also increase approximately 2% before normalizing for service [ph] next to approximately $71 million. This includes an estimate of a negative one time effect of finalizing our transition to being a consignment seller to our retail partners of 1.5 million and the expected falloff in sales of big brands which has been deemphasized of approximately 2 million and is relative to the significant declines in recent years.

In total this implies consolidated sales of approximately $196 million, an increase of 14 million or organic growth of roughly 8% over 2017. Despite the growth in sales as a result of the transition in the consumer business I described, GAAP revenues are expected to be lower in 2017 by about $12 million or 6% to approximately 173 million. This includes revenues of approximately 50 million for Lexia, an increase of about 15%. We expect revenue growth will trail sales growth at Lexia because we are estimating that based on recent trends approximately half of Lexia's sales and approximately 60% of expected full year sales growth will come in the third quarter resulting in more of the revenue from those sales being spread into 2019 and beyond. Similarly despite projected sales growth in the E&E Language we expect GAAP revenues to fall approximately 3 million from 65 million to 62 million as the expected growth is recognized as revenues in future periods. And in consumer language we expect revenues to fall about 14 million to 61 million.

GAAP expenses will increase this year as we invest to grow the business even as GAAP revenues fall due to the timing of revenue recognition with the SaaS transition. We expect sales and marketing will increase across the business and in all three operating expense categories at Lexia as we recognize the full year effect of the investments made in 2017 and we continue to make additional investments this year albeit at a much lower rate. The combination of the fallen revenues from the consumer SaaS transition and the increasing expenses will lead to a significant transitional decrease in GAAP net income. We expect GAAP net income for the year to be a loss of approximately 29 million versus the loss of approximately 7 million in 2017 before the onetime tax benefit.

Despite lower GAAP net income we expect to see improvement in cash flow due primarily to an expected increase in deferred revenue of $22 million to $25 million. To put this in context this is relative to a $2 million decrease before SOURCENEXT in 2017. In fact we expect free cash flow will be positive on an organic basis this year. The first time we will achieve this result since 2012. Organic as you see here is based on a comparison to 2017 before the $13 million of cash received from the SOURCENEXT transaction. We expect cash will be up approximately 5 million for the year and in 2018 at approximately 48 million with no debt compared to 43 million at the end of 2017. Our 2018 ending cash includes an estimated payment of approximately 2 million for inventory returns related to our final transition from term to consignment with the retail partners in receipt of approximately 4 million from SOURCENEXT related to an amendment to our previously announced license agreement. We should still expect operating cash flow to be highly seasonal as we expect over 60% total sales in the third and fourth quarter of the year.

Given how close we are to the end of the quarter we have included in the supplemental information posted to our website guidance for Q1. An overview slide is included here on Slide 30, that would remind you of two things first, Q1 is by far our smallest quarter with just 15% of estimated consolidated company sales for the year and only 7% of expected literacy sales in 2018. We do expect a decline in literacy sales in Q1 due primarily to the expected tying in sales within the year. Second, Q1 is also going to be the most difficult comparison in consumer as we are still selling a significant amount of perpetual product in the first quarter last year. Because of the temporary transitional effects in 2018 I discussed I want to share in Slide 31 our multiyear view how we believe the business will grow and how both cash and GAAP margins will expand as we leverage this growth.

I want to start by saying that our 2020 outlook remains unchanged. We believe literacy sales will grow at a manageable rate 25% to 30% over the next three years to support the product portfolio and the sales force mature. We expect language sales growth will increase 8% to 10% a year from 2018 to 2020 since the renewal base is built across both businesses. Because Lexia is now a much bigger part of the company this will produce total company sales growth of approximately 15% over the next three years. Consolidated revenue growth should approximate 17% annually so we emerge from the down the road in the year in 2018 driven by the consumer transition. Finally we expect adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 30 million in 2020 and importantly cash flow to be somewhat higher as deferred revenue more than offsets CAPEX.

In the last column we look beyond 2020 to a period where growth remains strong but margins continue to improve. From 2020 we estimate the literacy sales growth could flow to closer to 20% while language maintains an approximate 8% to 10% growth rate. In this environment we believe margins will improve significantly driven by Lexia's operational scale producing the adjusted EBITDA margins of 16% to 18% of revenues and growing each year.

So to wrap up 2018 is the year this company has been working for. I said on this call last year that I expected 2017 to be our point of inflection. What we have shared with you this afternoon I believe demonstrates that that will be the case. Over the last three years we've focused the business, improved our language products, lowered expenses and freed up cash to build our core literacy portfolio and direct sales force, all while managing the transformation of consumer language to 100% subscription based sales. Those steps are now largely behind us. 2018 and beyond they're about achieving our objectives in language and literacy and growing Rosetta Stone profitably with reach, relevancy, and recurring revenue. We have turned the page and are excited to move forward. With that we would be happy to take your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Alex Paris of Barrington Research. Please go ahead.

Christopher Howe

Good afternoon, this is Chris Howe sitting in for Alex. I had a question in regards to the adolescent learning literacy product. Last quarter you had commented on it, just wanted to see if there was any update to its progress, and I guess, how exactly that fits within Core5?

John Hass

Sure Chris this is John. I'm going to turn it over to Nick to answer your question, just to bridge the gap though, the adolescent literacy product was the internal name that we used for a PowerUp which Nick spoke a bit about on the call.

Nick Gaehde

And so PowerUp literacy was launched in mid January, so obviously not a lot of time in the market yet, but we've been really pleased with the early feedback we've received from schools and from students. It absolutely fills a need that is currently very much underserved addressing nonproficient readers in grades six through twelve. There's really nothing like it on the market right now as far as we've seen and we've heard the same thing from our customers.

Christopher Howe

Okay, and then as much as possible of the Univision partnership, any update to that or when would be your expectation for this partnership to start to generate material revenues for you?

John Hass

Yeah Chris, thank you. We have never really spoken about any of our partnerships specifically and have agreed to do that here as well. We are very focused on the Hispanic space. Univision certainly is a very capable partner. I would say our -- the start of that has not totally met our expectations at this point, but you should know that none of our guidance for 2018 and beyond in the consumer business is dependent on that partnership.

Christopher Howe

Okay, that's helpful. I had a few more, I guess just some bookkeeping questions, what type of tax rate should we look for in 2018, and what was the NOL carryforward balance as of the end of the year?

Thomas Pierno

Yeah, hey, this is Tom. So the NOL character -- federal NOL balance at 12/31 is about $129 million, and a tax rate because of our NOL position is only sort of tough to estimate, so generally think of it in terms of our international cash taxes which are approximated by 1.5 million a year. So between 1.5 million and 2 million from a tax provision perspective is what we would be guiding for 2018.

Christopher Howe

Okay, and then this will be my last one. This is in regard to the recent press release about the announcement of George being added to the Board of Directors and I was just reading some background on him and his experience at Cambium Learning. If you could just perhaps provide some additional color around the press release and if this could in some way interconnect with Rosetta moving forward?

John Hass

Sure, so clearly K12 has become a much more important part of our business. Over the last three or four years we wanted to reflect that in the makeup and the composition of the Board. George is someone that we've gotten to know very well over the last six months. As the press release says he's worked with us as a consultant with an eye towards frankly joining the Board at some point in the future. George's background is very sales and marketing focused but he's terrific all around K12 Executive with long experience at Houghton and very relevantly for us as well. He helped to start and grow to $100 million at a company called Cambium in the K12 learning space as well, something that we're obviously looking to do with Lexia. And so I think he's been terrific to work with. I know Nick feels the same way. We can't wait to have him as part of the Board, he has certainly already added tremendous amount of value.

Christopher Howe

Thank you.

John Hass

Thanks Chris

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Bruce Goldfarb of Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bruce Goldfarb

John, Tom, congrats on your progress and the great quarter. Just a few questions, I'm filling in for Eric. In regard to percentage wise, what do you expect billings mix to be in 2018 between literacy, E&E, and consumer?

John Hass

Sure, so we've given on Slide 29 specific guidance breaking it between literacy and language. So you've got the literacy sales of approximately 60 million and the language sales of approximately 137 million. In the script, we broke that down between the two with the consumer business being at least 71 million and the E&E, the K12 language business and the enterprise part of that segment composing the rest of that 137 million, so 66 million.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great, thank you. In regard to direct-to-consumer what are you targeting for the lifetime value of a consumer customer and how does that compare to the LTV of an education or an enterprise buyer?

John Hass

Yeah and so the unit target in the consumer business is obviously much, much lower. Right, we're talking about individual consumer here relative to the school or school district or corporation. What we've been targeting in terms of the LTV on the consumer side is really in the area of where we're currently operating which has trended up into the low 180's which we are very happy with for this business. And that's if we can maintain LTV's at that level which I think are very strong in this industry, we would be very pleased with that going forward. It really allows us to invest in building that renewal pool, which even though I'd suggest, even though sales are going to be much higher than revenues this year in the consumer business that doesn't even take into account today if you will off balance sheet value that's being built in the consumer business as well as we grow the renewable pool of customers throughout the year and going into next year, something that we've never had. Really we started to have a little bit in 2017 much more in 2018 and would expect to end the year with a much higher portion of our sales in any quarter coming from customers that were earned in prior quarters and that's something we're certainly looking forward to [indiscernible] a lot more stability to the business, a lot more predictability to the business, and allows us to scale it.

Bruce Goldfarb

Great, thank you and a last question related to gross margins, given the shift to SaaS what are you targeting for total company gross margins in 2018?

Thomas Pierno

It ends up being approximately 80%.

John Hass

I don’t know if you heard that Bruce it is 80%.

Bruce Goldfarb

Yeah, that is great. That's great. So, great, thank you very much. Thanks for taking my call.

John Hass

Thank you Bruce.

Our next question comes from Patrick Retzer of Retzer Capital. Please go ahead.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon. You know I'm not in a habit of being a cheerleader on these calls but I have to add you guys have done a wonderful job of initially slashing expenses and the expense cutting continues while having the vision and skills to execute a transition to a SaaS based model on language learning business and in the meantime you have continued to grow Lexia at very impressive rates. So thank you for that. My question is, I mean you have got about 43 million in cash, no debt, going forward your guidance which has been detailed and you may add or exceeded it, but you intend to grow that, what you plan on doing with the cash?

John Hass

Being very shareholder friendly with that Pat and thank you. We are very -- we've gone through three difficult but important years and I appreciate you recognizing what we recognized which is we turned the corner. And we're very excited about what we see before us. We will certainly watch that cash balance. One of the things we have to be sensitive to is we are a very seasonal company, that cash balance will shrink during the first half of the year and then grow again over the last half of the year. And so we have to be sensitive to seasonal low points but in the future as we come out of this year and move forward I think there will be more flexibility in that regard and certainly we talked to the board about share repurchase. We think about ways to grow the business through product investment, we think about other ways to grow the business. But we do that certainly with you and other shareholders foremost in mind. So nothing to announce at this point but certainly something that we're very aware of.

Patrick Retzer

Okay, well the stock price has doubled over the last two years under your guidance John so don't feel bad about having three difficult years. Certainly the market and the shareholders have seen the wisdom that you have had in transitioning this and as far as my folks are concerned we plan on seeing the rest of it come to fruition. So thanks.

John Hass

We look forward to continuing that with you Pat. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from John Lewis of Osmium Partners. Please go ahead.

John Lewis

Hey, good afternoon John, Tom, Nick and Matt. I just want to echo what Pat said, I think you guys have done a heck of a job turning this business and it's been a long haul and looks like the transition to a SaaS model is here and just want to congratulate you on that front. And my question really centers around can you talk about any kind of large scale potential partnership opportunities in China or other large areas that could move the needle for you?

John Hass

Yes, certainly, thanks for the question John. I can't talk about anything specifically. I would say we are very aware of the fact that language learning is something that is done around the world and in fact most of that takes place outside of the U.S. And there are huge markets for that outside of the U.S. We recognize some of that in our partnership in Japan last year with SOURCENEXT. Clearly China is a substantial opportunity for us to look at both directly as well as through partnerships. We see that, we see the success of other companies that are Chinese based companies. We are getting to know them well. We're excited to see what they do but we believe we could bring a pretty unique assets to those opportunities also and so we're very aware of it. And certainly while we've not included any opportunity like that in our outlook for this year for the future that would certainly be upside if we were able to find something that made sense for us.

John Lewis

Got it, okay, that's helpful. As I was looking at your premier of Renaissance private [ph] several years ago and they have a detailed case study on their website on how they made four times the money in less than three years and it's interesting they give five steps of first migrating to a fully SaaS business. They talk about one extremely accretive acquisition and then they resold the business at an acquisition price of 440 million. So I think more around 1.2 billion and I know it's for sale again. So I guess with that backdrop given you guys have your not the same EBITDA margins but very similar underlying unit economics and have probably almost twice where Renaissance was when it was acquired, I would be great to see -- I know I understand the seasonal nature but it would be great to see a more aggressive share repurchase into that end understanding your cash needs, have you ever considered going out and looking at any type of credit facility to potentially buyback stock?

John Hass

So we do have an existing credit facility. And it has been there as we have gone through the turnaround in the business to provide support for us as we did that and as we tried progressively to manage both expense reduction and investment in the business. Going forward I think as we have more stability now and as we move forward I think things like a credit facility or other alternatives would certainly be available to us. AND you know there is certainly the kinds of things that we would look at but we do have an existing facility today.

John Lewis

Well, thank you and again it's really honestly impressive to see the magnitude of -- I think on the IPO this was 95% percent. CD's and to get it to 100% SaaS with three different types of customers is truly impressive. So nice work and I am excited about where you guys are going. Thanks.

John Hass

Thanks John.

At this time I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

John Hass

Thank you operator. And thank you everyone for your questions and to Nick and Matt for joining us on this call for the first time. We obviously took a little extra time on this call but I wanted to set the stage for the opportunities that really all of us in this business and I hope you found hearing directly from Nick and Matt to be helpful. I trust you can tell how excited we are for this year. We have turned the corner of this turnaround and we are not looking back. So with that just have a good evening, we look forward to talking to you again.

