PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

We appreciate you joining us today to discuss PCM's fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings. Joining me on the call today are Frank Khulusi, PCM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jay Miley, President, who is joining us remotely from a business event out of the country and will be available for the Q&A at the end of the call as long as he has cell phone coverage; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you, Kim and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today. While some segments of our business performed well in the fourth quarter, I am not pleased with our overall results. On a positive note, gross margins in Q4 and for the full year of 2017 improved over the prior periods. Our services business continued to perform very well, with overall growth of 9% during the quarter and 12% for the full year and remains a key element to our long-term strategy of transitioning our business to higher value-added services and solutions.

And I am happy to announce that the securities class action lawsuit filed last year has been dismissed and been fully concluded in favor of PCM and its officers. However, we experienced significantly lower than anticipated contribution during the quarter from our Public Sector business that drove the year-on-year decline in consolidated results. As we stated last quarter, we chose not to renew a contract in the Federal space at a loss and during the quarter one of our more profitable Federal contracts was pushed into 2018. Our Commercial segment grew 1% in Q4 despite a 5% headwind from the non-consolidation of the NCE. We saw nice growth in Q4 in our international segments, with our Canadian segment up 11% and our new UK segment generating just over $9 million of revenues in the quarter as it continues to ramp.

I will now turn the call over to Brandon LaVerne, our CFO, who will discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results in more detail. Brandon?

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks, Frank. Detailed information about our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and also available on our website. As I review the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the fourth quarter of 2016 unless otherwise noted. In addition, as we have said all year, our financial results for 2017 no longer consolidate the financial results of sales made under some customer contracts we purchased in the En Pointe acquisition, which are now held by a partner which qualifies for certification as a minority and women-owned business in accordance with customer supplier diversity policies. We hold a 49% passive equity interest in this partner and we have accounted for our investment in this partner using the equity method of accounting beginning in the first quarter of 2017. Throughout these remarks I will refer to this entity as non-controlled entity or NCE.

Our consolidated net sales declined $23.2 million in the quarter or 4% to $563.4 million. These consolidated sales did not include $21.3 million of net sales made under contracts held by the NCE accounting for most of the decline. Consolidated sales of services grew 9% to $43 million and represented 8% of consolidated net sales compared to 7% last year. By segment, our commercial sales increased $2.9 million or 1% to $460.4 million despite the $21.3 million NCE headwind, which impacted commercial sales by approximately 5%. Our commercial sales represented 82% of consolidated net sales in the quarter. We also saw nice growth of $4.1 million or 11% in our Canadian segment, which grew $40.9 million and represented 7% of our consolidated net sales.

Our new UK segment which we launched in Q2 2017 generated $9.1 million during the quarter up sequentially from $2.7 million generated in Q3 and represented 2% of our consolidated net sales. However, our Public Sector business overshadowed the quarter with $39.3 million decline in sales or 42% to $53.1 million driven in part by our exit from a lower profit federal contract beginning in mid Q3 and the push of another profitable federal contract into 2018 as well as other decreases in our federal and state, local and education businesses.

We also noted that we felt the quarter was impacted by the departure of our Public Sector President, who left for personal reasons unrelated to the business. We are currently undertaking a search for his replacement. Public Sector represented 9% of our consolidated net sales during the quarter. Our top partners by billed revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 were Apple, Microsoft, HP Inc., Dell, Cisco, Lenovo and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Collectively, these top 7 partners represented approximately 58% of gross billed revenues.

Consolidated gross profit was $80.9 million or $1.9 million or 2% decrease from last year. However, gross margin improved to 14.3% from 14.1% reflecting an increased mix of higher margin solutions over sales as well as the beneficial impact of the non-consolidation of contracts now held by the NCE, which have historically had lower gross margins.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $80.9 million or 14.4% of net sales compared to $73.6 million or 12.6% of net sales in the year ago quarter. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $5 million increase in personnel costs, which are mainly related to investments we made in account executives in the UK, Canada and our advanced technology solutions practices. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was also impacted by a $1.1 million increase in other taxes, a $600,000 increase in lease expenses, a $600,000 increase in bad debt expenses, and a few other small increases offset by a $1.9 million decrease in outside service cost, primarily related to the termination of a Pakistani BPO service contract earlier this year.

Interest expense increased by $755,000 to $2.3 million driven by higher average borrowings during the quarter coupled with higher variable interest rates over the prior year period. Income tax expense was $400,000, down from $2.9 million last year. Our effective tax rate was negative 15.7% compared to 38.5% in the prior year. The quarter had an outsized impact of adjustments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including a $1.9 million one-time benefit of revaluing our deferred tax liabilities at the new lower federal tax rate partially offset by a $700,000 one-time expense related to the foreign income transition tax. Net loss for the quarter on a GAAP basis was $2.6 million compared to net income of $4.7 million in Q4 last year. GAAP loss per share was $0.22 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.37. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS was $0.17 for Q4 compared to $0.51 in Q4 last year.

Turning to the full year results, our 2017 consolidated net sales declined $57.2 million or 2.5% to $2.193 billion. These consolidated sales did not include $98.7 million of net sales made under contracts held by the NCE accounting for a 4% decrease in our consolidated net sales. Consolidated sales of services in 2017 grew 12% to $160.8 million and represented 7% of consolidated net sales compared to 6% in 2016. By segment, our commercial sales decreased $14.1 million or 1% to $1.732 billion despite the $98.7 million NCE headwind, which impacted commercial sales by approximately 6%. Our commercial sales represented 79% of consolidated net sales in 2017 compared to 77% in 2016. We saw nice growth of $20.7 million or 14% in our Canadian segment, which grew to $171.3 million and represented 8% of our consolidated net sales in 2017 compared to 7% in 2016.

Our new UK segment generated $12.2 million since its Q2 2017 launch and represented 1% of our consolidated net sales. However, similar, too, in Q4, our Public Sector business overshadowed the annual results for the $75.6 million decline or 21% to $277.9 million driven by reductions in both the federal and state, local and educational side of the businesses. Public Sector represented 13% of our consolidated net sales during 2017 compared to 16% in 2016. Our top partners by billed revenues for all of 2017 were Microsoft, HP Inc., Dell, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise. Collectively, these top 7 partners represented approximately 58% of gross billed revenues for 2017.

Consolidated gross profit was $325.7 million in 2017, a $6.9 million or 2% increase from last year despite the 3% decline in revenue. Gross margin improved to 14.8% from 14.2% reflecting an increased mix of higher margin solutions of service sales as well as the beneficial impact of the non-consolidation of contracts now held by the NCE, which historically had lower gross margins.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $314.3 million or 14.3% of net sales in 2017 compared to $284 million or 12.6% of net sales in 2016. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily related to a $19.1 million increase in personnel costs, which is primarily related to the investments we made in account executives in the UK, Canada and our advanced technology solutions practices. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was also impacted by $3.6 million of restructuring related costs, $1.7 million of increased telecommunications costs, and a $1.5 million increase in M&A and related litigation costs partially offset by a $1.7 million reduction in amortization expense and a $1.6 million decrease in outside service costs primarily related to the termination of our Pakistani BPO service contract.

As I indicated in our earnings release today, major components of our 2018 strategy include leveraging the investments we have made in 2017, increasing sales productivity and controlling discretionary costs, all while maintaining our focus on advanced solutions and services. These investments include those in our security and cloud practices as well as the recent expansion of our professional and managed service capabilities in the voice and collaboration space. As such, we expect full year 2018 SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales to improve by over 100 basis points.

Interest expense in 2017 increased by $1.8 million to $7.9 million driven by higher average borrowings during the year coupled with higher variable interest rates over the prior year. We expect our working capital metrics to normalize in 2018 from a peak at the end of 2017, which has helped generate cash flow and reduce our borrowing levels which should mitigate the expected increase in interest rates throughout 2018. We currently are targeting interest expense to rise nearly $2 million in 2018 over 2017 levels.

Income tax expense was $900,000 in 2017, down from $11.1 million in 2016. Our effective tax rate for 2017 was $24.1 million compared to $38.7 million – 38.7% in 2016. The reduction in tax rate reflected the adoption of ASU 2016-09 in 2017 with the benefit associated with stock compensation as well as the impact of adjustments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, including the $1.9 million one-time benefit of revaluing our deferred tax liabilities at the new lower federal tax rate partially offset by a $700,000 one-time expense related to the foreign income transition tax.

While we are still assessing the full impact of tax reform given its expected impact in the U.S. and the relative mix of our U.S., Canada UK profits, the expected impact of nondeductible expenses, stock compensation benefits and state income taxes, we expect our effective tax rate in 2018 to be in the 29% range. Net income for 2017 on a GAAP basis was $3.1 million compared to net income of $17.6 million in 2016. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.24 compared to diluted EPS of $1.40 in 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS was $1.20 for 2017 compared to $1.89 in 2016.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we had $65.5 million of net cash used in operating activities during 2017 compared to $96.5 million of net cash provided by operating activities in 2016. Accounts receivable at December 31, 2017 was $439.7 million, an increase of $80.7 million from December 31, 2016 due to timing differences compared to the end of prior year. Inventories at December 31, 2017 was $103.5 million, an increase of $22.6 million from December 31, 2016 with the increase primarily related to certain purchases made in the fourth quarter, which is larger than sold in the first quarter of 2018 today. Accounts payable at December 31, 2017 was $289.2 million, an increase of $12.7 million from December 31, 2016 due to timing differences compared to the end of the prior year.

Cash used in investing activities during 2017 totaled $22.1 million compared to $10.8 million during 2016. Investing activities for 2017 were primarily related to the purchase of real property in Illinois for $3.1 million, acquisitions in our UK business of $4.8 million and expenditures related to investments in our IT infrastructure and leasehold improvements. Investing activities for 2016 were primarily related to $8.7 million of capital expenditures and $2.1 million of acquisition activities.

Within cash flows from financing activities, we paid earn-out payments of $13.4 million in 2017, a 3% increase compared to $13.1 million paid in 2016. We repurchased $11.6 million of common stock during 2017 compared to $3.6 million in 2016. The net result of these and other smaller items of the outstanding borrowings under our line of credit, which increased by $106.4 million, excuse me, which increased by $213.8 million at December 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016. As I stated earlier in 2018, we expect working capital trends to return to normalized levels which should provide a boost to cash flow in 2018.

I would now like to address some of the changes we anticipate as a result of the adoption of ASC 606, the new revenue recognition standard in 2018. As we have indicated in our prior 10-Qs, we will adopt the standard utilizing a full retrospective method and thus restating our historical results. There are two primary areas that we expect will be impacted, the timing of revenue recognition of product and trend to the customers and the gross versus net treatment of certain security software revenues.

Let me explain the first area a bit and be advised, I am going to get a little technical. Historically, different businesses within PCM have had very terms of sale when it comes to entitle and risk of loss transfer to the customer. Generally, speaking many of our components of the business have had terms providing title and risk of loss transferring upon delivery to the customer, while certain other components within our commercial segment provide for the transfer upon shipping.

Historically, regardless of the terms of sale, PCM has recorded revenue under prior guidance formerly known as SAB 104 upon delivery to the customer. ASC 606 changes the way we would recognize revenue for sales made were title and risk of last transfer at shipping point such as they are now to be recorded at shipment, which is when we transfer control rather than upon delivery to the customers. Given that PCM is migrating to a common ERP and to ensure consistent application of the new revenue standard across all of our businesses as we adopt and implement ASC 606, we changed the terms of sales prior to the end of 2017 such that all of our businesses have terms of transfer upon delivery to the customer. As a result, we will continue to record all sales in 2018 and beyond similar to how we have historically recorded them in 2017 and prior by effectively recording them upon delivery to our customers. However, because of the retrospective adoption of the standard, we will be restating 2016 and each quarter of 2017 to reflect the impact of recording revenue at its historical stated terms and conditions rather than using the synthetic destination as prescribed by the former SAB 104.

The net impact on 2017 will be a reduction of reported revenue of $9.6 million all in our commercial segment. By quarter, Q1 will increase by $3 million, Q2 will decrease by $300,000, Q3 will increase by $2.2 million and Q4 will decrease by $14.5 million. Similarly, cost of goods sold will be reduced in 2017 by $8.7 million for the year. By quarter, Q1 will increase by $2.7 million, Q2 will decrease by $100,000, Q3 will increase by $2.1 million, and Q4 will decrease by $13.3 million. There will be a small impact on SG&A with a 2007 reduction of $200,000. By quarter, Q1’s SG&A will increase by $100,000, Q2 will have nearly no impact, Q3 will increase less than $100,000 and Q4 will decrease by $300,000. The net impact to pre-tax earnings therefore will be a reduction in 2017 of $800,000 and by quarter Q1 will increase by $200,000, Q2 will decrease by $200,000, Q3 will increase by $100,000 and Q4 will decrease by $1 million. There are a lot of numbers here and we will have more succinct disclosures contained in our 10-K filing next week.

The second area affecting PCM relates to the treatment of sales of certain security software products, one of the faster growing areas of our business. PCM already reports software maintenance and hardware maintenance on a net basis. Under ASC 606, certain security software previously recorded on a gross basis will need to be reported on a net basis. We are finalizing the impact of this on our prior results and we currently expect that we would have reduced revenues with no change to gross profit dollars by upwards of $20 million more in 2017 or less than 1% of sales. This would cause 2017 restated gross margins to improve by approximately 15 basis points. Similarly, we would expect our results in 2018 to be impacted by the adoption of the standard. To be clear, since we are still finalizing the impact of these standards on a historical and future results, the sales growth and margin expectations given our earnings release today do not give effect of these accounting adjustments.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Frank to discuss our outlook and provide closing remarks. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thanks, Brandon. I believe PCM is very well-positioned for the future. We expect 2018 to be a record year in sales, gross profit and adjusted EPS, with the major headwinds that impacted our 2017 top line growth behind us and as we expect to begin to reap the benefits of our 2017 investments in security, cloud, hybrid data center and managed services.

We are forecasting 2018 revenue growth of approximately 5% over 2017, which is above projected IT spending growth rate. 2018 is off to a good start with growth for the first 2 months in line with this forecast, including a return to gross billings for our Public Sector segment. Gross margin is expected to remain at the increased levels we achieved in 2017 as we continue our focus on sales of advanced solutions and services. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales are expected to decline significantly realizing the effect of our optimization effort, tight expense management and leverage on incremental sales. As such, we are forecasting non-GAAP earnings per share in 2018 to grow significantly and be in the range of $2 to $2.10 per share, including the result of the UK segment.

With respect to our new UK segment, it continues to grow rapidly and capture the attention of vendors, customers and competitors and competitors alike in this very important market. Having taken advantage of a market opportunity to hire numerous experienced salespeople in Q4, as we previously stated, Q4 was our peak investment period from an income statement impact standpoint. We are very pleased to share that January was our first month with the UK segment operating results near breakeven. This important milestone for a startup was reached 8 months from our launch date. We are confident in our trajectory for our UK business and we currently expect at least a $1 million improvement from the fourth quarter in our UK bottom line in Q1 and we continue to expect full year profit for 2018.

Finally and importantly, I’d like to thank the teams that contributed to our successes in 2017 and prior and to all the PCM employees who work hard day-in and day-out to drive our business forward. This concludes our prepared remarks. At this point, Ashley, you may now open the call for questions please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Kara Anderson of B. Riley. Your line is open.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good morning or afternoon, sorry. Can you further discuss where the shortfall was relative to your internal expectations that Q3 included the expectation that the public sector rollout wouldn’t occur in 2017 and that you weren’t re-bidding the unprofitable federal contract?

Brandon LaVerne

Yes. So, the results in Public Sector were even lower than we had anticipated by a wide margin, including in for all the reasons that we mentioned.

Kara Anderson

And I am sorry if I missed it, but can you or did you quantify the impact of the two contracts that didn’t occur in Q4?

Brandon LaVerne

No, we did not quantify them at the time and we are not prepared to on the call.

Kara Anderson

With respect to the one that was pushed out into I guess this year I think previously it was targeted for the first quarter, now it seems like it’s for the second half or excuse me the first half, am I reading that appropriately and what is the risk here that it’s not a push-out and you just – it’s not something that you are going to close?

Brandon LaVerne

We don’t see this as a significant risk. Obviously, we don’t control what customers do on how they choose to spend. However, also please note that I articulated that the first 2 months have been in line with our expectations and that does not include any of that spend coming in, in the first 2 months. So, we have – we believe that with the plans we have in place we are well-positioned to achieve those plans. Did that answer your question or would you like any additional color on that?

Kara Anderson

No, that helps. I guess kind of that point, how can we get comfortable with your 5% guidance for revenue growth in 2018 in the call it $2 to $2.10 in EPS given the last two quarters that really underperformed on top line and expenses seems to be going in the opposite direction even if you back out the spending for the UK in another one-time expenses?

Frank Khulusi

Many aspects. So, first of all, our UK business is now performing as it was a startup and it was a very good investment on our part, because our total investment all-in is significantly less than what we would have spend if we were to acquired a company and we get to start something from scratch with our own culture etcetera. And as I mentioned January was new breakeven has actually generated a small profit when you consider a foreign exchange gain, which we are not factoring here. So, that’s a huge factor. The second thing is the first 2 months of the year so far are actually running at higher than the 5% that I articulated. So, we are actually leaving some room for March not being as strong as January and February in our assumptions. And then third like I said that contract has not even come into effect and so that’s something for the latter part of the year, hopefully Q2, that’s when it will happen.

On the expense side, we have taken additional steps as Jay articulated in the press release etcetera, things with the investments are – we believe we are going to start realizing some of the benefit of those investments. We have started realizing some of that this year. However, we also do not plan on keeping our foot on the gas with respect to having to add more investments this year at the same rate that we were adding last year. So SG&A will be more under control relative to percentage of sales and as a result we do believe strongly that our SG&A as a percentage of sales will drop more than 100 basis points as compared to last year. Brandon, do you want to add anything?

Brandon LaVerne

Yes. I think that’s – I mean you pretty nailed it. Revenue from a market perspective, Kara, U.S. IT growth is somewhere in the low to mid single-digits. We continue to expect overall that we are going to be growing faster than that obviously including the UK. Gross margins as we have said are at these high levels substantially over the prior year and we expect that they are going to continue at these high levels and you combine that into leverage that we get off that incremental gross profit on reasonable growth levels, with the benefit of effectively lower SG&A as a percentage. And so there is a lot of leverage in this model as you well know and so we have put the – we have put everything in place. We are seeing the benefits the first 2 months of the year are testament to that so far, 2 months down a quarter make but – or a year, but we are definitely seeing different trends than what we saw during 2017 and we are excited about our prospects in that regard.

Frank Khulusi

And the last but not least, please don’t forget about the significant headwinds that we had last year, not the least of which is the NCE headwind, which is not going to be any major factor with us this year and our growth would have been a completely different story had not been – had it not been for the deconsolidation of that revenue, which was caused by moving those contracts to the NCE.

Brandon LaVerne

Correct. And so despite the Public Sector headwind that we talked about, the NCE was about 6% impact on revenue for the year, but we overall declined 3%. So, we still had low single-digit growth during 2017 on a “same-store sales basis.” Do you want to about it that way? And we are not forecasting much greater than that for 2018.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then on the margin profile for the UK business relative to your overall gross margin target of I think it’s 14.25 to 14.75, how does that compare and is there room for that at the end?

Brandon LaVerne

It’s actually higher. It’s significantly higher at this time. And it leaves us with a little bit of upside relative to what we set as our goal for this year in terms of gross margin.

Kara Anderson

Alright. And….

Brandon LaVerne

Right now, it’s approximately around 17% mark, but as the business scales, we don’t expect it to remain at that level. So, we really are not comfortable with projecting that, because we are waiting for the business to mature and for us to have more of a steady state margin associated with that business.

Kara Anderson

Got it. And then the last question from me is talk to me about the decision to retain certain real estate assets that don’t seem really part of your core business as it stands today?

Brandon LaVerne

Well, they – in some cases they are. I mean our corporate headquarters for example is a very important part of our image. And so they always are and you will see the same with our competitors, etcetera. There always are reasons to retain certain core real estate assets to others. For example, we do have a facility in Orange County that has been for sale. It just has not had any people. I mean, it has gone into escrow once or twice and it did not successfully close. So we are actively – we actively continued to look at selling that property. So we are always evaluating just like everything else what assets to retain and what assets to not. We don’t retain assets just for the heck of it. And anytime we see that there is not more than a need, a more of a need than not to retain or would be in a better position to lead for whatever obviously that’s something that we would do in a second.

Kara Anderson

Alright. Thank you.

Brandon LaVerne

Thank you.

Our next question comes from William Gibson of Roth Capital Partners. Your line is open.

William Gibson

Hi, Frank.

Frank Khulusi

Hi, Bill.

William Gibson

When Brandon was going through the list of some your partners, I think I heard Microsoft for the year, but I didn’t hear him for the fourth quarter, did I missed that or what happened to them?

Frank Khulusi

Microsoft, for the fourth quarter was actually – I am sorry for the fourth quarter, may get that for you, was number 2 behind Apple.

William Gibson

Yes, okay. And what was – could you explain the $700,000 one time tax expense, foreign, to me?

Frank Khulusi

Sure. So, there is a – it’s basically a repatriation tax do you want to call it that of our foreign earnings and profits. And so if you look across the board, anyone who has got in any kind of international business where the profits has not been taxed in the U.S. this was a way under the new tax reform to provide an inflow to the U.S. government, but then allows a lot more flexibility on how to deal with those earnings and profits overseas in the future.

William Gibson

Okay. And then lastly you are just going so quickly, I missed it, what was the cost of BPO change?

Frank Khulusi

We say the cost of the BPO change. So we have talked about for the year a substantial portion of the number just under…

Brandon LaVerne

$1.5 million.

Frank Khulusi

I’m sorry.

Brandon LaVerne

It was a benefit of $1.5 million.

Frank Khulusi

Correct. It was upwards between $1.5 million and $2 million for the year not much – I am sorry in the fourth quarter as well as the full year period. It started during the third quarter on a year-over-year drop.

William Gibson

Okay. I thought I heard you mentioned a cost prior to the change, but not the benefit after. Okay, I misunderstood. Thank you.

Frank Khulusi

No problem.

[Operator Instructions] And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Frank Khulusi for any closing remarks.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you all for joining us this afternoon and we look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Until then, goodbye.

