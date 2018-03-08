What Needs To Happen For PG&E To Resume Paying Dividends

There are signs California is finally seeing the fatal flaw in the state's system of assigning disaster liability.

For the company to resume paying dividends safely, one of two things must happen.

Owning PG&E stock (NYSE:PCG) is like playing with matches.

The shares, which trade under the symbol PCG, took a tumble after the December decision to suspend common and preferred dividends because of potential liability from October's wildfires in the Wine Country north of San Francisco, some of which were likely caused by power lines falling or arcing during a windstorm. The fires destroyed at least 8,000 structures and caused 44 deaths.

Last week, Fitch reduced PG&E's credit rating to BBB+ from A- and put the company on credit watch negative, following a similar move by Standard & Poor's. Fitch estimated PG&E's potential liability from the fires at $15 billion and said it could even be higher, according to StreetInsider.

While the cause of the 2017 NorCal wildfires and associated cost is yet-to-be-determined, Fitch believes PG&E's potential financial exposure in a worst case scenario could approximate $15 billion or more. If liability under inverse condemnation is applied to these claims, PG&E would be compelled to absorb the large majority of wildfire-related costs within a relatively short time frame. This scenario poses a serious challenge to PCG's and PG&E's credit ratings and liquidity that could result in future multi-notch downgrades.

Let's look at what $15 billion means for PG&E:

It's 19 times the $800 million liability insurance the utility has to cover claims.

It's 4.2 times liquid resources ($449 million of cash and equivalents plus $3.1 billion in untapped bank credit facilities).

It's 7 times last year's pretax income ($2.17 billion).

It's 78% of total equity ($19.2 billion).

It's 46 times last year's free cash flow of $327 million (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures).

It's 15 years worth of dividends ($1.021 billion).

With metrics like those, the worst-case scenario would all but wipe out the prospect of dividends resuming before many of the seniors who own the stock reach the next world (hopefully not the one that also torments people with fires.)

Inverse Condemnation

The California Public Utilities Commission and investor-owned utilities were represented at an informational session of a state Assembly committee last week. The parties are beginning to explore a solution to the uncapped liability allowed by the state's use of the legal doctrine of inverse condemnation, which can hold investor-owned utilities (IOUs) responsible for property damage caused by their infrastructure even if they followed all rules and regulations.

Assemblymember Chris Holden, a Democrat who chairs the Utilities and Energy Committee, asked legal staff to review inverse condemnation and how it applied to investor-owned utilities.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson, a Republican who is vice chair of the committee, was blunt, saying, "I think we are headed toward bankruptcy on the IOUs."

Is he right that PG&E and other utilities like Edison International (EIX) and Sempra Energy (SRE) could be headed for bankruptcy?

Fitch estimated the $15 billion would be spread over 10 years if inverse condemnation is not applied (because negligence lawsuits would take a long time to work their way through the courts), but a less manageable four years if inverse condemnation is used. "Access to capital markets in this scenario is not assured and PG&E would be required to raise significant amounts of debt and equity capital over an assumed four year time horizon."

In other words, while Patterson's prediction of bankruptcy seems overstated, it's not an impossible outcome. More likely is a scenario in which current shareholders have their stakes seriously diluted. But given that fire dangers may be increasing due to climate change, every California electric utility is playing Russian roulette with a flamethrower.

Two important developments are expected that could provide some clarity:

First, PG&E is going to court March 15 to argue that inverse condemnation liability should not apply in the 2015 Butte fire, which CalFire blamed on the utility and its subcontractors. In that case, removal of exterior trees exposed an unstable interior pine to the edge of a stand, which came in contact with a power line conductor, sparking a 70,686-acre fire.

Given its apparent negligence in the Butte case, a victory for PG&E on the inverse condemnation issue wouldn't let it off the hook for liability from homeowners and local governments. But importantly, a favorable decision would set a precedent that could limit liability in the much larger Wine Country fires, where we still don't know if the utility was negligent.

Second, everyone is waiting for CalFire to issue investigative reports on the causes of the October fires. There have been reports that arcing PG&E power lines during the windstorm caused some fires but that third-party equipment was involved in the Tubbs fire, which damaged the most structures. (That's the one between Santa Rosa and Calistoga on this map.)

For each fire, there are at least three possibilities, not two: PG&E infrastructure wasn't the cause, it was the cause even though the company followed all applicable rules, or the company screwed up again. If the second of these is the case, liability is heavily dependent on what happens with the inverse condemnation doctrine.

Conclusion

In all likelihood, at least one of two things must happen for PG&E to resume paying dividends:

1) CalFire must find PG&E equipment was not the cause of last year's major fires (not just that the company wasn't negligent).

2) The state, through the Legislature, CPUC or courts, needs to exempt utilities from inverse condemnation in wildfires that are not the result of company negligence, or at least provide a clear way for these costs to be recouped by ratepayers.

There is some reason for optimism the second of these will eventually be the case - regulators and legislators are finally acknowledging a fatal flaw in a legal system that allows a company to be wiped out even if it did everything right. Still, despite a recent rebound in the stock price, PG&E common and preferred shares are too risky for me to invest in at this time.

Note: I previously analyzed the relative value of PG&E preferred issues. If you hit the paywall, you still should be able to get to it from my author's page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.