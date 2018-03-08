ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Randy Hales on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Brendon Frey - Managing Director, ICR, IR.

Randy Hales - President & CEO

Brad Holiday - CFO

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital

Nick Altmann - Northland Capital

Dave King - ROTH Capital

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Randy Hales

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today. I wanted to begin my remarks by thanking the entire ZAGG team for their hardwork and commitment to achieving our targets in 2017. The Company's success is a direct result of our employees 6 year focus on achieving our corporate objectives. During this period of unprecedented growth, a strong culture has been embraced that will continue to support our objectives while maximizing shareholder value well into the future.

Now onto our results, starting with the fourth quarter. Net sales for the quarter increased 54% to an all-time quarterly record of $177 million driven by strong demand for our portfolio of market leading products coupled with very successful launch of our newest wireless charge in accessory. The new wireless charge pat has been a successful momentum builder for Mophie and has solidified our market position at number two behind only Samsung who has been in the market for several years. While product was initially constrained, we were able to supply all of our major customers by year end. Inventory at retail has continued to bill to appropriate levels as sell-through has remained strong and consistent through the first two months of 2018.

We have a strong pipeline of new products that support Mophie's wireless ecosystem which will continue to strengthen Mophie's position as a market leader. Gross margins increased roughly 600 basis points year-over-year as the organization made great strides improving margins of our Mophie branded products through improved forecasting and inventory management processes. The combination of robust topline growth, significant margin improvement and meaningfully operating expense leverage fueled a $32 million increase in adjusted EBITDA or the fourth quarter of 2016.

Turning to the full year; 2017 was a record breaking year in all areas of the business. Net sales increased 29% to $519 million, achieving the high end of our guidance range. This performance was driven by the increase in sales of our power management products, increased sales of screen protection products, a 70% net revenue increase generated by our international business and a full year of multi-sales. Full year adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $73 million driven by continued strength in our InvisibleShield product line and a positive contribution from Mophie which became profitable early in the year.

The strong cash flow we generated in 2017 allowed us to reduce our net debt to $12 million at year end compared to $40 million at the end of 2016. 2017 was an equally strong year from a market share perspective as our InvisibleShield and Mophie brands strengthened their number one positions in their respected categories. As reported by the NPD Group, the InvisibleShield's frame protection line ended 2017 with a record high dollar market share of 56%, while Mophie shared battery cases and power management reached 64% and 27% respectively.

For 2018, we are projecting net sales of $550 million to $570 million which will be driven by double-digit growth in our international business, expansion of our online direct-to-consumer channel and continued growth in the screen protection category as we continue to capitalize our new InvisibleShield products and expanded distribution opportunities. Additionally, we expect strong sales growth in wireless charging as we expand our product offering during the second half of 2018 in this high growth market segment.

We estimate gross margins to be in the low to mid-30s range, adjusted EBITDA between $77 million and $80 million, and EPS of $1.30 to $1.50. Looking beyond this year, we believe the Company has a long runway for growth given our industry leading brands, strong OEM relationships and the growing shift towards wireless. I'm confident the Company is well positioned and capitalized on many opportunities that lie ahead and will deliver increased value to our shareholders for years to come.

I will now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks, Randy. Since many details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our recent financial performance.

As already mentioned, 2017 was a strong year on many fronts. Consolidated net sales increased 29% for the year driven by growth of 72% and 16% in our power and screen protection categories respectively. Sales of our new multi-wireless charge band came in at the higher end of our guidance as their supply chain did a great job of expediting product to our key customers before the end of the year. Geographically, our international sales increased 70% with domestic reporting a strong 24% increase on a much larger base.

Gross margins improved 70 basis points to 32.5% driven primarily by improvements in sales of multi-branded products. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in our freight expense during the fourth quarter as increased demand for air freight space for the holiday products drove rates to unusually high levels at the same time that we were trying to expedite shipments of our new wireless charge pads to all of our key customers. We have seen some update [ph] in these rates and would expect them to return to more historical levels after Chinese New Year as demand for transportation space returns to more normalized levels. In addition, we took advantage of an unplanned opportunity during the quarter to support an in-store marketing and promotional program with one of our biggest customers which contributed to strong sell-through during 2017. Since these funds were spend in-store, they are recorded in gross margins as opposed to SG&A expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million, an increase of 96% compared to $37.2 million last year. This increase was driven by the reasons I just mentioned including higher sales in gross margins, improved leverage on our operating expenses and a positive contribution from the multi-business. As noted in the supplemental financial information provided today, we included some detail on the impact of the Tax Reform Act signed into law in December. As a result of this tax reform, we will require to revalue our deferred tax assets on our balance sheet at the end of 2017, as well as record a repatriation tax on foreign earnings. This resulted in an incremental charge of $12 million to tax expense in the fourth quarter.

Importantly, our balance sheet has continued to strengthen. Accounts receivable increased to $123 million as a result of higher quarterly sales and DSOs improved to 64 days compared to 67 days last year. The overall quality of our receivables remains very good. Inventory increased 3% to $75 million compared to the same period last year, due primarily to the incremental inventory of the new wireless charge pad which was partially offset by continued improvement in our overall inventory management across all of our brands. Consolidated inventory returns improved to 6.9x compared to 5.8x last year due to improved forecasting, channel inventory management and supply chain processes implemented in our multi-business over the past 18 months.

With respect to debt, we continue to manage down the outstanding balance on our credit facility, and have reduced our consolidated debt by 57% to $37 million at the end of this past quarter from a high of $87 million after the multi-acquisition in March of 2016. Our net debt which is consolidated debt less cash decreased 70% to $12 million compared to $40 million last year. We have sufficient liquidity to meet the demands of our business. As a side note, we are considering replacing our current asset-backed credit lines with a new credit facility that would be based on cash flows. This new credit facility would be easier to manage with slightly lower interest rates and is covenant light [ph], which is better suited for our business as we continue to grow. We could have this completed before our next conference call, so we just wanted to give you a heads up in advance.

As we look forward at 2018, we estimate sales of $550 million to $570 million or growth of 6% to 10%. As Randy mentioned, this year-over-year increase will be driven by continued growth in our international markets, expansion of our online direct-to-consumer channel and continued growth in our power and screen protection categories. A headwind included in this guidance that we have discussed in the past is to transition sales from what is currently a distributor model to one where we transact directly with certain key retail customers using a 3 PL [ph] partner. This change will improve our forecasting capability and inventory management and positively impact our operating margins on a longer term basis.

During the transition period in the first half of 2018 when the distributor continues fulfilling orders for these key customers until it's inventory is depleted, ZAGG sales will be adversely impacted by approximately $15 million. If we were not to make this change, our annual sales guidance would have been higher by this amount resulting in sales growth of approximately 9% to 13% compared to 2017.

We estimate first half sales to represent approximately 40% of our annual sales consistent with historical trends. Additionally, within the first half of the year we would expect the second quarter sales to be a higher percentage mix than last year due to the impact of new product launches and this direct-to-consumer or to customer initiative. We estimate gross margins to be in the low to mid-30s consistent with this past year with continued improvement in efficiencies and product development offsetting increases we have seen in some power related components.

We estimate the new tax law will result in an estimated effective tax rate of 27% which includes the federal tax rate of 21% plus state and international taxes. Because of the complexity of this new law, accounting rules allow companies to provide an estimate based on current facts and circumstances that have upto one year to refine them. We will keep you updated on future calls if there are any notable changes in this estimate. Using this tax rate, we estimate earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.50 based on 28.7 million average shares outstanding. We also estimate adjusted EBITDA to range from $77 million to $80 million.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Randy.

Randy Hales

Thank you, Brad. As you likely saw from the additional press release we issued this afternoon, I have announced my retirement from ZAGG. It's been my privilege to have served on the Board of Directors and as the President and CEO of ZAGG for the past 7 years. I'm extremely grateful to the ZAGG employees for embracing our four corporate objectives that have served as the foundation for our growth and a catalyst for shareholder value creation. The Company has matured from a startup to a global leader in mobile accessories with annual revenues of over $0.5 billion.

We have succeeded in establishing time and culture that embraces our 7 corporate values while earnestly striving to become the best company to work for and being a positive influence in the communities in which we live and work. A key activity of the Board and the executive team has been building executive bench strength to ensure orderly leadership transitions at all times. One of the highlights of my time here at ZAGG has been working closely with our talented executive team that is well prepared to take on new assignments and lead the Company. As announced in our press release, Chris Ahern has accepted the CEO position with Brian Stech serving as the President. Both are outstanding leaders who have been instrumental in driving our rapid growth over the past several years and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about them filling the two most senior executive roles. The future of the Company is extremely bright, and the executive team has the perfect balance of skills and experience to take the business to the next level.

I will continue with the Company as an advisor through the end of 2018 to support Chris and Brian in their new roles. Thank you for your friendship, partnership and support over the years. I look forward to continuing as a huge supporter of ZAGG and a significant shareholder.

Mike Malouf

If I could just focus in on the wireless charging side, you did $73.6 million in power management, obviously that's up a lot from last year mostly driven by the wireless charging pads. Can you give us a sense of how many or what was the revenue in wireless charging pads for the quarter? And then just give us in that $550 million to $570 million estimate, how much of wireless charging is in that? Thanks.

Brad Holiday

If you take a look at our guidance last time, we kind of had a base business forecast of about $470 million which meant that the wireless charge pad would come in about $30 million to $50 million and we ended up at the high end of that range, kind of in the high 40s. We don't break it out as we go forward, I would just comment that as we go forward and we've talked about this before that we look at the wireless ecosystem and the sales and power is going to be a combination of continued sales of our current charge pad that we introduced last year as well as new products that we will be launching all under that wireless category. So it's really a combination of multiple products.

Mike Malouf

So when you take a look at -- if you sold almost $50 million of the charging pads and then you look at the $470 million sort of base business of last '17 and then look at the guidance of $80 million to $100 million of increase in revenue, it looks like you're going from one quarter of $50 million of wireless charging pads to only about -- way less than $100 million just given that you've accounted for growth from some of the other areas of your business. So I'm just trying to get a sense of why do you think wireless charging pads are not taking off as much as maybe one would think?

Randy Hales

I think what you're seeing is a bit of the cycle. You know, tax rates are always highest when new devices are launched and if you even watching the news around Apple, essentially Apple was flat to down year-over-year in iPhone sales and this particular wireless charge pad was designed to work most efficiently with those Apple devices. So that big bump that we experienced is kind of on the backside of that now and we just anticipate that that will taper down again until there is another launch cycle. In fact, with Samsung's launches of the S9 devices here in a week or so, we'll see another little pickup but it does intend to have the same impact as Apple does when they release as you know.

Brad Holiday

And the other thing Mike I would just add, the things that we've pointed out in terms of big growth drivers for next year, we talked about international and kind of that online direct-to-consumer if you will, those are all inclusive of all products too. So you're kind of combining apples and oranges there, we don't breakout specifically as we provide guidance by product category but the reality is international is big also and we also had a big load in this year in terms of the U.S., even though we were constraint we did get a lot of product obviously shipped in.

Mike Malouf

And then, I see power cases were down in the quarter and I'm just trying to get a sense. What is going on with power cases? I've noticed that there is no power case for the 10 and this has been the longest non-introduction of a power case for a new iPhone that I think you've done -- that Mophie has had in a long time. And I remember last year, you thought that you could actually squeeze the time period, so I'm wondering what's going on with the X [ph] and why you haven't -- actually have an official iPhone 8 power case out there as well?

Randy Hales

Yes, so the big reason for that is actually we loaded in the new power case to support the 77 plus and the 8 uses for the same run, so we didn't get a pipeline for this year. Additionally, the iPhone10 was late -- later in the cycle and then we have to go through the normal, what they call MFI approval process which pushed it into this year. So most of it was just because year-over-year we didn't have a pipeline sale for a new form factor change.

Mike Malouf

You had a gain on sale from the Mophie dispute; can you talk a little bit about that and why was that an EBITDA?

Randy Hales

So we had upto this point in time excluded some of the expenses associated with that and the reason we were excluding it or adjust -- and it was excluded from adjusted EBITDA because we didn't know the timing and how long and what the sides of the charges etcetera would be but since we closed it and it was final, we netted everything together and we called it out in all of our documentation in terms of what was included in EBITDA etcetera, but because it was final, we kind of put that to bed now, we just included it in EBITDA. It's not operating, we try to call that out in all of the dialogues but it's catch [ph], it's real cash to the operation.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Mike [ph] from Northland Capital. Your line is now open.

Nick Altmann

This is actually Nick Altmann, thanks for taking our questions. Just the first one, in regards to screen protection category, what did that category grow year-over-year in terms of units?

Randy Hales

16% was what the category growth was.

Nick Altmann

And that's in units or dollars?

Randy Hales

That was dollars. Are you talking our business or are you talking about the overall category?

Nick Altmann

Your business.

Randy Hales

Yes, 16%.

Brad Holiday

The market growth was 12% but we continued to market share which is evidenced in the market share that we've been sharing in these calls.

Randy Hales

So we outpaced the category.

Nick Altmann

And just, I guess framing it in another way; were ASPs for street factor stable year-over-year?

Randy Hales

Yes.

Nick Altmann

Just in regards to the wireless charging pads; do you guys have any idea when consumers are purchasing those? Is it happening when consumers purchase their phones, like screen protectors or is there a little bit of a delay there?

Randy Hales

Most of them are attaching when they buy their phones, especially when you look at what's happening in the carriers, the carriers are putting together bundles where you can finance the accessories along with your handset. So the easiest and highest attach rates come right at point back position.

Brad Holiday

They are trying to bottle up, because if you buy one, you may get home realizing it, so there may be some follow-on sales but highest attach rate is probably right at the purchase of the phone.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Dave King from ROTH Capital. Your line is now open.

Dave King

I guess first half on -- maybe a follow-up on earlier question on the power cases; do you expect that to get them a fire approval or has it received the approval yet? And do you expect those to be for the 8 and 10, do you expect those to be sold in stores even with charge pads out there?

Randy Hales

Just a point of clarification on that Dave, the 8 is already there in-store and has the approvals. The 10 is in process now, and yes, we're very encouraged that that will be forthcoming.

Brad Holiday

Yes, there is no form factor change between the 10 and the 8, so that worked.

Randy Hales

So there was never any new specific has been branded, people know it works for the 8 but it's the same device.

Dave King

And then as we think about the 6% to 10% growth guidance for next year, how should we think about that by category. I guess screen protectors, I would think it might be getting a little bit of benefit from kind of the dual glass cases; any color on the sell-through there? And you know, I think you shared how you're thinking about the charge pads but maybe just if you could follow-up on that a little bit for clarifications. Thanks.

Brad Holiday

So what I said in my outlook was that we expected to see additional growth and really all the categories as we think about it. If you just take a look at geographically, we certainly think international markets are going to grow double-digits. Online and direct-to-consumer are the channel that we think we're going to go after by product assessment we continue to expect to see strong growth, both in power and screen protection.

Dave King

And then as we think about gross margin, the puts and takes there; it sounds like freight and instant marketing where some of the negative impacts are -- so I guess how much -- what were the -- what was the baseline impact; if you can share that? And then, how did product margins trend within the segments, particularly screen protectors? And then, also maybe for Mophie but these are just due power overall, thanks.

Randy Hales

So overall, what I mentioned in my comments is we expect to be kind of a net load in mid-30s which is consistent with this year. We do expect continued improvement in all the categories just as we're managing it through better product efficiency, we've talked about how as we do new product development, we've set targets that we're achieving for all categories. The offset is, we have seen a high demand for components for power, for batteries, and that's just across the industry; and so we've trying to offset those, that's what we're planning as we go forward through efficiencies, we'll offset any kind of increases we'll see in the power side if you will. So that's why we're holding margins relatively flat with where we ended up this year, kind of that low to mid-30s. Does that help?

Dave King

It does. I was also curious just about the quarter, fourth quarter; I'm trying to get a sense of what the impact might have been from freight and in-store because obviously the 32% I guess is lower than what I had modeled from a gross margin perspective. And so I'm trying to get a sense of what the puts and takes are there, and specifically is there anything on the products margins to be aware off? Thanks.

Randy Hales

Yes, it was big headwinds we had. Obviously, freight was pretty good sight. Initially, I would kind of look at it just overall, if you want to jump from gross margins, it's down to EBITDA. If you take a look at EBITDA and I think Mike asked this question earlier, we had a gain on the litigation of $7 million but the headwinds were higher than that if you take a look at freight and what these marketing and promotional opportunities were. Had you backed all of that out of our operating earnings for the year, we would have been at the low end of our EBITDA guidance, roughly at about $75 million.

So the puts and takes, I would tell you the headwinds outweighed if you will the gain that we saw on the litigation settlement. So hopefully, that gives you a little more color.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jack [ph] from B.Riley. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you speak a little bit more about the distributor transition impacting first half that you touched on your prepared remarks? Just trying to understand what's involved there?

Randy Hales

Sure. So when we made the acquisition from multi, they relied heavily -- and if you look at our key customers, one of our biggest one out there is identified as superior which is a distributor and they utilized distributor for I think a majority if not all of their accounts, they just -- it's easier for them to use a distributor. But the distributor also goes to many accounts that we currently have direct relationships with; so the goal is now to take and start and to wheel some of those what I call distributor sales mostly around Mophie and just start to work directly with accounts like BestBuy etcetera, and that's really what we're trying to do. We're doing a [indiscernible] because we want to make sure we do it right without any interruption to business but long-term it makes more sense for us just -- we've got direct relationships, we get better information with regards to forecast and inventory management and I think it will help us in terms of our forecasting and being able to make sure we've got inventory retail at that appropriate time.

It's just there is a one-time hit right now because for the period when the distributor is transitioning and really shipping in the balance of their inventory to support these customers as a distributor then we don't book revenues, we are right now basically bringing inventory into a warehouse situation; I mean we will be able to recognize and book those revenues once we start shipping directly to those customers. Does that help?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, that helps. And then, did you say that gross margin should benefit from this transition?

Randy Hales

Yes, I said long-term operating margin should -- gross margin should. What we need to do is just finalize what those are and frankly, the way this is going to work, we'll probably share some of that with our customers, they know that there is mark-ups associated with it and we're just working through that right now but long-term it will be a benefit to the Company overall.

Unidentified Analyst

And then anything else you can share about how we should be thinking about or modeling product mix and gross margin in Q1. I know you don't provide quarterly guidance but just anything around that that might be helpful to know?

Brad Holiday

Yes, I tried to point it out in my remarks, let me reiterate that. As we take a look at first half, second half of the year; revenue should be about 40-60 split which is very consistent with what we've experienced over the past several years. Probably from expectation it would be higher in the first half but the reality was under the charging pad we actually got some more of that product into Q4 than we had originally estimated and plus we have other products and things that we are expecting to come in the second half; so about 40-60 first half, second half. Now within that first half, we would expect that second quarter will probably be a bit of a higher percentage of mix compared to last year and the reason for that is really, we'll have some new products that are being launched plus the impact of this distributor model which could shift a little bit between Q1 and Q2, we're assuming a majority of it will probably hit in Q1; so we would expect a slightly higher Q2 as a percent of the first half as compared to last year.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from the line of Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Jon Hickman

You guys have answered all my questions. I'd just like to say congratulations Randy, good bye, and hopefully, we get to talk before you actually disappear from the team.

Randy Hales

Thank you, Jon.

Operator

Thank you. Now I'd like to turn the call back over to Randy Hales for your closing comments.

Randy Hales

Well, thank you for joining us on the call today. And we look forward to talking to you again, it's just a couple of months for our first quarter 2018 talk. Have a great day. Thank you.

