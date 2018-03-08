AMZA: Show Me The Money

When it comes to AMZA it's mostly about management and execution.

However, a closer look at the current earnings season provides a reason to remain cautiously optimistic.

Background

One of the questions we received recently was about InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), a security that both TV and I mentioned/covered on several occasions, most recently during our SA Roundtable interview.

The question we've received was challenging AMZA attractiveness (as a whole) as well as its ability to maintain its distribution going forward.

In this article we will touch upon both aspects.

MLPs' Valuations

Let me say loud and clear: Since the subprime crisis faded, midstream MLPs have not been priced as attractively as they are right now on a risk-adjusted basis.

AMLP data by YCharts

Sure thing, one may claim that on an absolute basis valuations were even more attractive in early 2016 than they are now. However, if you recall where the economy and energy prices were in early 2016, you may appreciate that we are talking about different ball games, now and then.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

This is why we used the term "risk-adjusted" above; it's all relative.

It's also hard to ignore that on an aggregate basis, the current conditions as well as the current production levels have enjoyed better time than they do these days.

This is true when it comes to both oil (USO, OIL) outlook and productivity...

... as well as when it comes to natural gas (UNG):

MLPs ETFs (minimum AuM: $500M)

There are six ETFs that are focusing on the MLPs arena:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

First Trust North Amer Engy Infras ETF (EMLP)

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infras Index ETN (MLPI)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

AMZA

All of those have experienced a rough time over the past three years, especially in 2015 when oil prices lost over 70% from peak to trough.

AMLP data by YCharts

In spite of things improving since February 2016, it turned into another downhill ride for MLPs since mid-2017.

Based on AMZA's current share price, the yield - even after the cut - is over 17%. Is this sustainable? That's a good question and we will try to answer it.

Distribution out of AMZA's Holdings

The question we are basically trying to answer here is: How much distribution does AMZA get out of its holdings and is this enough to cover its own expected $1.32 distribution for 2018?

What we did in order to find an answer is to take all AMZA's long equity positions. There are 36 positions as of 3/6/2018 (sorted alphabetically, based on company's name, hereinafter):

Name Ticker Andeavor Logistics LP ANDX Antero Midstream Partners LP AM Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP BWP BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP Buckeye Partners LP BPL Cheniere Energy Partners LP CQP Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP DCP Midstream LP DCP Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP DM Enbridge Energy Partners LP EEP Enbridge Inc* ENB Energy Transfer Equity LP ETE Energy Transfer Partners LP ETP EnLink Midstream LLC ENLC EnLink Midstream Partners LP ENLK Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD EQT Midstream Partners LP EQM Genesis Energy LP GEL Kinder Morgan Inc/DE KMI Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC MPLX LP MPLX NGL Energy Partners LP NGL NuStar Energy LP NS ONEOK Inc OKE Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA Shell Midstream Partners LP SHLX Spectra Energy Partners LP SEP Tallgrass Energy Partners LP TEP Targa Resources Corp TRGP TC PipeLines LP TCP Western Gas Equity Partners LP WGP Western Gas Partners LP WES Williams Cos Inc/The WMB Williams Partners LP WPZ

For each position we gathered data from AMZA's latest report positions (quantity, weight) as well as from publicly available information (price, distribution). Then we calculated the weighted average distribution that AMZA could expect from its underlying holdings, assuming that everything remains constant from here.

Here are the data and the results:

1. Eighteen companies, exactly half of AMZA's 36 positions as of 3/6/2018, have increased their distributions during the current earnings season. Two companies (ENB and WGP) have yet made announcements YTD.

2. Assuming that none of the 36 holdings will increase or decrease its distribution going forward - an unlikely scenario - AMZA should expect about $0.76 per share (based on 78,000,004 outstanding shares as of 3/6/2018) in 2018. It's likely that this amount will grow this year as evident by the trend/action during the current earnings season.

3. The current leverage - solely based on these positions - is relatively small (less than 17%) and can (perhaps must) be higher. A higher leverage may allow AMZA to get higher distribution but naturally it will also increase the level of risk.

4. AMZA's expected distribution for 2018 is $1.32 per share. The expected $0.76 out of distributions (from positions held) only covers 57.5% of AMZA's annual distribution. This means that the rest should come from the options trading, otherwise we will see quite a lot of RoC (Return of Capital). Again...

Bottom Line

AMZA has cut its distribution for 2018 by as much as 36.54% versus 2017. The previous quarterly $0.52 distribution has been replaced with a monthly $0.11 distribution.

The main problem of AMZA is that it is paying to shareholders a yield that is much higher than what it's getting from its holdings.

It seems like AMZA must do any (or all) of the following:

Employ more leverage

Focus more on higher yielding positions and/or focus less on lower yielding positions

Be very successful with its options trading

While the stock price is moving down, AMZA's AuM has moved up. It is quite stunning that an ETF with such lousy performance is attracting so much new money, even while the execution is far from being sufficient.

This tells us - more than anything else - that a lot of new money sees an opportunity when it comes to (midstream) MLPs, just as we do.

It's time for Messrs. Hatfield (Chief Investment Officer) and Ryan (Chief Operating Officer) to show us the money - not only to collect it...

Show me the money guys!!! It's about time...

