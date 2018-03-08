Viking Tumbles On Phase 2 Trial Delay, But Remains A Solid Buy

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) reported an update on its programs in after-hours trade on Wednesday. Most notably, the company noted that it would have to delay data for the phase 2 trial using its drug VK2809. While this piece of news is disappointing, it can't be argued that the company has another positive program in phase 2 which has already reported positive phase 2 results. That's why any drop in share price, I believe, presents itself as a good opportunity to buy.

VK2809

The VK2809 drug is currently in a phase 2 clinical trial treating patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and hypercholesterolemia. The study is expected to enroll 80 patients. Patients in the trial are to either receive a once-daily dose of VK2809 or a placebo for 12 weeks. Once all patients have been treated, there is a four-week off drug period, followed by analysis of the data. The primary endpoint of the study is looking for the effect of treatment on LDL-C between treatment and placebo. The secondary endpoints to be explored are liver fat content, inflammatory markers, and plasma lipids.

As you can see, the trial is an important one because not only is it looking at reducing cholesterol in patients, but it is exploring secondary endpoints for NAFLD. Considering the importance of this study it is no surprise that there was a harsh reaction in after-hours trade as soon as the update was released. The update noted that the trial results wouldn't be released until the 2nd half of 2018. Looking at the clinical trials website, the estimated primary completion date is now being shown as June 2018. It is highly like that full data from VK2809 won't be released until then. The stock fell as low as $5.65 per share in after-hours once this news was released.

Reason To Buy Despite Delay

It is my opinion that the delay in data creates a buying opportunity. That's because VK2809 drug is a novel, orally available small-molecule thyroid receptor agonist. Why is that important? That's because it is the same drug type and uses a similar mechanism of action as another pharmaceutical company which posted positive data for two trials. This competitor is known as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL), and has reported good results in both NASH and hypercholesterolemia using its drug MGL-3196, which is a thyroid hormone receptor β -selective agonist just like VK2809.

In Madrigal's phase 2 NASH trial, it was reported that MGL-3196 was able to reduced liver fat by as much as 30% in a 12-week period. That is just one of the trials that was shown to be positive for Madrigal. The other phase 2 study that was positive was in heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). In this trial, MGL-3196 was shown to statistically reduce LDL cholesterol compared to those who were given placebo over a 12-week period. In my opinion, since both VK2809 and MGL-3196 use a similar mechanism of action, I believe that Viking Therapeutics will achieve similar data in its phase 2 study. There is no guarantee of this happening, but given the same mechanism of action, I don't see how it could not.

Another Reason To Buy

The good news is that Viking Therapeutics has already been greatly de-risked. Consider the notion that the company has already passed a phase 2 trial using its clinical candidate VK5211 in hip fractures. Back on November 28, 2017, Viking Therapeutics announced positive phase 2 results using its VK5211 drug in treating patients with hip fractures. The primary endpoint of the study was met, because VK5211 showed a statistically significant dose-dependent increase in lean body mass compared to placebo. This study was performed over a 12-week period. The study met on all secondary endpoints as well. The best part of all was there were no drug-related serious adverse events reported. The good news is that with this data Viking Therapeutics is able to advance this candidate into phase 3. However, the downside for this program is that the company won't initiate a phase 3 without first finding a partner.

Considering the positive data, though, I don't think it will be hard for the company to find a partner for it. There are approximately 300,000 people hospitalized for hip fractures in the United States. At least 20% of those that experience hip fractures end up dying within one year of the fracture. The most important thing to note is that there are no FDA-approved drug to help keep lean body mass, bone mineral density improved for these patients that have gone through a hip fracture. In my opinion, Viking Therapeutics has the chance to potentially have the first drug approved for this indication. That would provide it with a huge boost in value. The fact that it will likely have no competitors means it will have the market to itself.

Financials

As of December 31, 2017, Viking Therapeutics had cash equivalents and investments of $20.6 million. That was very low, and so the company recently raised cash on February 15, 2018. It sold approximately 12,650,000 shares of its common stock at $5 per share and generated net proceeds of $63.3 million. With this most recent cash raise, and the fact that Viking won't start a phase 3 without a partner, it is not highly likely that the company will raise any additional cash in 2018.

Conclusion

It is my belief that Viking Therapeutics remains a good buy despite the delay of the phase 2 data for VK2809. It has other programs in the pipeline that hold a lot of value. Viking has even already completed a phase 2 trial for hip fractures and obtained very positive results from it.

The risk here is that the phase 2 NAFLD and hypercholesterolemia data to be reported in 2nd-half 2018 may fail. If that happens, the value of the share price will be cut in half or worse. That's because while the hip fracture program will still be highly valuable, the NAFLD candidate targets a much larger market opportunity. The other risk is that Viking may not be able to find a partner for a phase 3 quickly enough for VK5211. That means this program could be pushed aside for a long time before a phase 3 is initiated for it.

The good news is that the company has already obtained positive data for both VK2809 and VK5211, and that, in itself, should be a bullish reason to buy.

Authors Note: Viking Therapeutics was fully discussed with members of my private investing community Biotech Analysis Central. This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

New Promotion Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.