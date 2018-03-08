If You Took On More Risk: Week 14

This one outperformed its expected return, thanks in part to its lower hedging cost, but fell short of SPY, which makes sense given the underperformance of the top names.

Here I show how a portfolio created the same day (August 31st), but hedged against a larger decline (20%) performed over the next 6 months.

Week 14 wasn't a good one for Bulletproof Investing. The top ten names I presented underperformed SPY, and the 2 hedged portfolios I presented underperformed their expected returns.

Investing With A Helmet On, But Driving Faster

Recently, I posted the returns from the two portfolios I shared with subscribers in the 14th week of my Bulletproof Investing service at the end of August (Performance: Week 14). This is my "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. Neither of the two portfolios in Week 14 beat Portfolio Armor's expected returns for them. Here, I show how another portfolio created on the same day as the others -- one that risked a 20% decline -- performed.

Stepping On The Gas Pedal

Each week, I use my system to create several portfolios, before selecting ones to share with my subscribers. So I went back to August 31st and looked for the portfolio I created then that had taken on the most risk. It was this one, where I had asked Portfolio Armor to present me with a $1,000,000 portfolio designed to maximize expected return over the next 6 months while limiting downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20% over the same period.

It included Arista Networks (ANET), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Alibaba (BABA), FMC (FMC), Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), and Regeneron (REGN) as primary securities. In a fine-tuning step, Bio-Rad Labs (BIO) was added to absorb some of the cash leftover after rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of each of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario here was a decline of 19.51% (the "Max Drawdown"), the best-case scenario was a gain of 24.03% (the "Net Potential Return"), and my site's ballpark estimate of an Expected Return was 8.03%.

Why I Didn't Present This Portfolio

A commenter on one of my previous "If You Took On More Risk" articles quoted this question and quipped, "Because you didn't know it would do well". That's true of all of the portfolios I present, though.

When I started Bulletproof Investing, my idea was to present portfolios that had the highest ratio of potential upside (Net Potential Return) to downside (Max Drawdown). I've recently moved away from this ratio approach, and have been presenting portfolios hedged against declines of 9% or greater, as these include more of Portfolio Armor's top ranked names. And since October, I've presenting a portfolio hedged against a >20% decline each week.

How The Portfolio Performed

Here's how the 20% threshold portfolio performed, net of hedging and trading costs.

So this portfolio returned 9.38%, outperforming its expected return of 8.03%, but falling short of S&P 500 ETF's (SPY) return of 10.87%.

Wrapping Up

The lower hedging cost for this portfolio (0.84% of position value, versus 4.7% for the portfolio hedged against a >9% decline) helped this portfolio outperform its expected return, but that wasn't enough to get it to beat SPY. Which is understandable given that security selection underperformed SPY in week 14, as exemplified by the performance of our top ten names that week.

