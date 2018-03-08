The Economic Consequences Of Mr. Navarro

With Gary Cohn's departure from the White House, it appears that Peter Navarro has gained the upper hand in formulating US trade policy. This could prove to be very costly for both the US and global economies for one simple reason.

Like President Trump, Mr. Navarro consistently fails to recognize that the US trade balance is arithmetically the difference between a country's savings and investment rate; it is not determined by the level of a country's import tariffs. The failure to recognize this basic point heightens the prospect that the US will lead the world toward a very damaging trade war.

Excluding Mr. Navarro, if there is one point on which there is practically universal acceptance in the economics profession, it is that a country's trade balance will deteriorate if its savings rate declines and its investment rate increases. Similarly, there is widespread agreement that if a country wishes to improve its trade balance it needs to improve its savings rate in general and its budget balance in particular (These propositions are derived not by sophisticated argumentation but rather by simply rearranging the terms of the account identity of a country's Gross Domestic Product.)

All of this is highly relevant in the present US context. At a time when the US household savings rate has declined to multi-year lows, the Trump administration has introduced an unfunded tax cut in the amount of around $1.5 trillion over the next decade, and it has gone along with Congress' recent $300 billion increase in public spending over the next two years. Those tax cuts and spending increases are almost certain to increase the budget deficit and to reduce the country's overall savings rate. In so doing, they are also almost certain to increase the country's trade deficit.

The problem with having Mr. Navarro as President Trump's principal trade adviser is that he will draw the wrong inference from the prospective widening in the trade deficit. Rather than attributing that widening to the country's deteriorating public finances, he will attribute it to the idea that the country's import tariffs are not sufficiently high.

All too likely this will induce him to advise the president to double down on the recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs by introducing yet more trade restrictions. Sadly, that holds out the prospect of a damaging world trade war since it would almost certainly invite retaliation from our trade partners. If the experience with the Smoot-Hawley Trade Act of 1930 is anything by which to go, the US economic recovery could very well be derailed by such a trade war.