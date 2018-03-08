Coca-Cola To Enter Into The Alcoholic Beverage Market

While this is a historic move, it really isn't a story that will provide value to shareholders yet. Should this play out similar to Georgia coffee, the company will greatly benefit.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is officially entering the alcoholic beverage market. After selling carbonated drinks for 132 years, the beverage giant and dividend king announced that it will launch an "alcopop" type product in Japan. The product will be similar to incumbent and popular Japanese product Chu-Hi, which consists of carbonated water, flavorings, and Shochu (a Japanese alcohol). While this is a radical idea, it does't necessarily mean much at present time - the product will be sold exclusively in Japan. Make no mistake though. Coca-Cola is aggressively diversifying its business away from traditional added sugar fizzy drinks. If this launch is successful, it could pave the way for potential development for key markets down the road.

source: stock image

Coca-Cola has announced its intentions to launch a product similar to Chu-Hi in the Japanese market. Chu-Hi is essentially a sparkling water (carbonated water with added flavors) spiked with "Shochu", an alcohol distilled from rice, barley, and potatoes (similar to Vodka). The alcohol content typically ranges from 3-8%, making it a low alcohol product on par with mostly beer and wine. The sparkling water traits (light, low calorie) and modest alcohol content have made it popular in Japan over the years, especially with the female population. Obviously the fact that Coca-Cola has never launched a product containing alcohol, makes this a pretty big deal. There isn't much else known at this point, as Coca-Cola declined to offer specifics such as a product name, or launch date.

Although Coca-Cola is describing this venture as a "modest experiment", the company is no stranger to finding success in this market. In the seventies, Coca-Cola sought to pursue another beverage trend in Japan (ready-to-drink coffee) by launching its Georgia coffee brand.

source: The Coca-Cola Company

Georgia Coffee is a ready-to-drink coffee brand that was launched in Japan in 1975. By 1986, the brand had taken hold of the number one slot in market share in Japan. As of 2017, Georgia coffee has been expanded outside of Japan to a handful of other countries such as South Korea, and India. Despite this limited global exposure, the brand is the world's highest grossing ready-to-drink coffee brand. It is also now one of Coca-Cola's key brands with over $1B in annual sales.

If we look at the ready-to-drink coffee market, Coca-Cola is poised to continue benefiting from the success of Georgia coffee. According to a report by Inc.com, the global size of this industry could swell from $71B in 2015, to $116B a decade later. The United States is a rapidly growing market for this industry. In the same report, it states that as of 2015, the United States accounted for only $143M of sales worldwide. What is even more impressive, is that this figure still represents a staggering increase of 300% from only two years prior. Now that Coca-Cola has successfully figured out how to scale this high growth niche in a strong test market such as Japan, the company has approached the United States market through separate brands such as Gold Peak, and Dunkin Donuts (via a distribution agreement). Essentially, Coca-Cola is testing an idea, and then scaling it (scaling a brand is essentially what Coca-Cola does best) to a global market.

Are we seeing Deja-vu with this latest "experiment"? There are a number of similarities between the two ideas. Sparkling water also happens to be a growth category for the beverage industry.

source: Business Wire

It is well known that soda producers such as Coca-Cola and rival PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) are seeing reduced volumes in established markets such as the United States. These volume dips have partially offset the gains in emerging markets that Coca-Cola has accomplished in recent years. Thanks to pricing power, Coke has managed to eek out low single digit growth in its sales (top line has decreased due to restructuring of bottling operations). These struggles have trickled down to the bottom line where earnings are currently struggling to grow (negative earnings CAGR over the past five years - this year's plunge in EPS was due to a tax charge).

KO Normalized Diluted EPS (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There is little doubt that Coca-Cola has recognized that the alcohol industry is trying to capture the growth of the sparkling water market with its own offerings. Coca-Cola has arguably the best combination of capabilities required to market and scale a brand or product in the entire beverage industry. If this proves a success, Coca-Cola would have various viable means of engaging similar ventures in other markets across the world. In other words, down the road we could see alcohol infused beverages in key markets such as the United States. This won't happen overnight, and possibly not anytime soon. The Georgia brand took years to be built into what it is today. However, for those who are holding Coca-Cola with extended time horizons, I want to bring up a recent quote from CEO James Quincey. Approximately a month before this current news story, James Quincey said in an interview:

"What's got us to 130 years of success is not going to take us on the next 130 years......As the world develops, as economies grow, as the world organizes, people still want to enjoy beverages. Actually each year, they spend more on beverages, but they want choice.......We've got to experiment, which means learning from the tech industry, the 1.0, the 2.0, the 3.0. Don't make it perfect, get something out there, learn, and make it better".

This quote is obviously just words and should be taken with a grain of salt, but the attitude of new management is encouraging. Ultimately Coca-Cola could find immense success in Japan with alcoholic sparkling beverages. I don't find it to be much of a stretch to say that moderate progress would eventually make this upcoming product Coca-Cola's next $1B brand giving Coca-Cola's revenue stream which did $35B in 2017, a nice boost. If this is achieved, I would wager that expansion into new markets would quickly follow. Perhaps Coca-Cola would build their own brand, or acquire an existing brand and scale it.

A branch out into alcoholic beverages has been kicked around by analysts and investors for some time, and clearly even this initial market test by Coca-Cola carries immense meaning behind it. Alcohol has long been a lucrative market, and will likely always remain so. Were Coca-Cola to successfully penetrate the industry on a meaningful scale, the investment prospects at Coca-Cola would need to be redefined for the better. I believe that this new venture will find traction in Japan, there are so many similarities between this, and the Georgia coffee venture. The question becomes, how big can this become? I look forward to your insights in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.