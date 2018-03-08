ETF Month #1: SuperDividend ETF Not So Super

I've recently received some member feedback saying that they'd like more ETF analysis. I actually do agree with that assessment, as I've spent significantly more of my time researching CEFs compared to ETFs over the last year, leading to the introduction of features such as the "Weekly CEF Roundup" and the "Chemist's Quality CEF Report" and "Chemist's High-High-Low CEF Report."

So this month will be known as "ETF Month" where I survey a number of ETFs that have a lot of followers on Seeking Alpha, but for some reason don't have much coverage on the site. Hopefully, this will improve the visibility of Cambridge Income Laboratory and draw more members to our service, allowing me to make the newsletter better than ever. I will also be taking ETF suggestions, so do let me know if you have any ETFs on your horizon.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of ETFs (exchange traded funds) versus CEFs (closed end funds)?

ETFs are passively managed. The advantage of this is lower fees compared to CEFs, which are actively managed. The disadvantage is that a passive fund will simply buy everything in the index indiscriminately. ETFs will nearly always trade close to their net asset value [NAV]. The advantage of this is that one does not have to worry about premiums or discounts. The disadvantage is that one does not have the opportunity to buy funds at a discount, nor to exploit the concept of premium/discount mean reversion.

There are exceptions to the above, of course. Some ETFs are actively managed and will have higher fees. Illiquid ETFs may trade at significant premiums or discounts to their NAV, which demands caution when buying or selling those funds. A few ETFs use a managed distribution policy, such as Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV), which is profiled in the first ETF Month feature.

ETF Month #1: Global X SuperDividend ETF

Let's kick off ETF Month with Global X SuperDividend ETF, a global high dividend ETF. It has $1,076 million in AUM and has a trailing-twelve months [ttm] yield of 6.99%, paid monthly.

Basic statistics about the fund are displayed in the table below.

Fund SDIV Yield [ttm] 6.99% (monthly) Expense ratio 0.58% Inception June 2011 AUM $1,076 million Avg. Volume 258k Morningstar rating * No. holdings 100 Annual turnover 67% Investment mandate The Global X SuperDividend® ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global SuperDividend Index.

(Source: Morningstar)

Solactive Global SuperDividend Index

According to the fund website, SDIV "invests in 100 of the highest dividend yielding equity securities in the world."

Let's inspect the index methodology closely to see how the "100 highest dividend yielding equity securities" are selected. The Solactive Global SuperDividend Index has a Bloomberg ticker of SOLSDIV.

Selection criteria

The selection criteria are reproduced below, with my highlights. Briefly, the index methodology screens for companies with yields of between 6% and 20% (excluding extremely high yield stocks). However, if a company is already in the index, then the lower threshold is only 3%. I guess this is so that a company that just barely yields over 6% and is included in one iteration of the index is not then immediately removed if its yield drifts back below 6%. There are capitalization and liquidity filters, as is typical, and CEFs, BDCs, partnerships, and trusts are also ineligible for inclusion.

(Source: Solactive)

Selection and weighting methodology

Once we have a list of candidate companies passing the preliminary screen, the selection process is simple. Choose the 100 stocks with the highest dividend yield!

To determine the initial composition, the companies in the Selection Pool are ranked in descending order according to their Dividend Yield. The 100 companies with the largest Dividend Yield on that day are then chosen as Index Components.

(Source: Solactive)

The 100 stocks are equally weighted, so each component will start at an allocation of exactly 1% each time the index is reconstituted.

Index reconstitution and rebalancing



The index is reconstituted annually, on the last business day of February according to the index guideline, which coincidentally should have been two days ago. However, it appears that Solactive was a bit late this year, and the rebalancing will instead take place at the close of today (March 2). The list of entrants can be found here, and experienced investors will definitely be able to pick out many well-known U.S. REIT and mREIT names from that list. The first 40 names of the stocks in SDIV's new index (alphabetically listed) is shown below.

(Source: Solactive)

Once a quarter, the index is screened for dividend cuts or negative outlooks concerning dividend policy. Index constituents that fail this screen will be removed and replaced with the next-highest yielding components from the original list. Note that the index is not rebalanced to equal-weight during the quarterly reviews.

March 8 update: The new list of holdings are up on the SDIV site. The top holdings all have U.S. listed tickers, including Nine Entertainment (OTC:NNMTF), New Senior Investment Group (SNR), MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE), Washington Prime Group (WPG), Air New Zealand (OTCPK:ANZFF), Petrofac (OTCPK:POFCF), Global Net Lease (GNL), Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), and New Media Investment Group (NEWM) and Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA).

(Source: Global X)

No geographical or sector cap

Note that there is no cap on the geographical or sector weights of the index members. This allows REITs and mREITs to feature heavily in the (new) index. U.S. stocks make up the largest component of SDIV (43%), followed by Australia (14%) and Singapore (8%) (note that this is for the old index, but I expect the new index to be relatively similar).

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Distribution

SDIV's distribution schedule in the first year and half of its life was highly erratic, with a noticeable pattern of one "big" month followed by two "small" months, suggesting that both the fund had many quarterly payers paying in the same quarter, and that it was aligning its payout with the underlying dividends received. Since 2013 the payout has been much smoother, suggesting a managed distribution policy which is much friendlier for investors.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, NASDAQ)

The change to a shareholder-friendly managed distribution policy may have been partially responsible for the sharp rise in SDIV's AUM from 2013 onwards.

The ttm yield of SDIV has fluctuated between a low of around 4.5% reached during the middle of 2014 and a high of over 8% during early 2016. The current ttm yield is about 7%.

How sustainable is this dividend? If we look at the fund's latest annual report (dated October 31, 2017), we can see that the distribution is only 75% covered from net investment income (it was 79% the year before). Therefore, the ETF will be using a significant amount of ROC to make up the shortfall.

(Source: Global X)

Performance

To benchmark SDIV's performance, let's compare it with the regional benchmark, iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI), representing global stocks, and three of the other largest global dividend ETFs, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) ($1,070m AUM, 3.86% yield), First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD) ($507m AUM, 4.08%), and ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) ($353m AUM, 3.34% yield). SDIV has the highest yield out of the four global dividend ETFs. (For comparison, AWCI yields 1.92%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The following chart shows their annualized NAV total return performances over the past 1, 3 and 5-year periods. Note that 5-year returns for IQDF and IDOG are not available due to their short lifetimes.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, Morningstar)

The above chart shows that global dividend ETFs have generally struggled versus the benchmark AWCI (representing global stocks), with significant underperformance over 3- and 5-year periods. This is probably expected, given what we've seen on the domestic front with U.S. dividend stocks also struggling mightily versus growthier stocks in recent years.

Unfortunately, even among the global dividend ETFs, SDIV comes last in every time frame. The underperformance of SDIV versus the other global dividend ETFs can also be seen from the charts below, which track performance since June 2013 (inception of the newest fund, IQDF).

On the NAV basis (stripping out the effect of dividends), SDIV looks even worse. It is the only fund to have suffered a decrease in NAV over the last 4.5 years.

Summary

I have to conclude that this SuperDividend ETF is not so super after all, at least in terms of performance. Why is this? SDIV's methodology is essentially a deep value strategy. However, I believe that simply screening for the highest dividend yielders without substantial filters on quality or sector cap may be too risky, and end up concentrating too much of the fund in an unfavorable sector. The 7% monthly yield may be attractive compared to the other global dividend ETFs out there, but as I've written many times before, just don't focus on the yield!

SDIV may be fine as a small satellite holding, but I would not use it as a core position. I have not done a deep dive analysis of a global dividend ETF that I find attractive yet, but there are many global option income CEFs that could also provide steady monthly income like SDIV but with less reliance on a deep value strategy.