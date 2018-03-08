Weekly Edge: Economic Advisor Cohn Announces Resignation Amid Tariff Disagreement

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

Gary Cohn, the White House's top economic advisor, has resigned amid disputes with White House officials over the recently announced aluminum and steel tariffs. Cohn sharply disapproved of the tariffs, and he has disagreed with the White House on other policies over the past year as well. A favorite of stock market investors, the former Goldman Sachs executive was seen as "a steadying influence on economic policy inside the Trump White House," according to CNN. Investors also responded favorably to his contributions to tax reform and the recent stimulus of the economy.

Cohn's resignation also signaled the White House would be moving forward with the announced tariffs as planned, which include a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum. Fears of a trade war with other countries have heightened, as Cohn was seen as an internal opposition to more protectionist trade policies. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced the White House will move forward with the tariffs, but that the United States is not seeking a trade war.

The resignation also raised concerns over other White House moves on trade, such as the investigation of Chinese intellectual property theft and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), according to an economy and jobs report from the White House. The report also mentioned the administration will be seeking reforms to the World Trade Organization, pushing for rules that improve market efficiencies, expand trade, and create "greater wealth for all nations."

Stock markets observed outflows following news of Cohn's resignation, as investors sought to move into less-risky assets, such as bonds. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all opened lower on Wednesday morning. According to the Wall Street Journal, bank stocks declined 0.6% due to market concern over the state of the economy moving forward and potential changes in the regulatory tone. Uncertainty is the key reason markets declined on news of Cohn's resignation; however, the markets will recover, and the economy will not spiral downward due to one economic advisor's departure. The economy remains healthy, aluminum and steel imports represent a very low percentage of United States trade, and the White House will continue to look upon business favorably moving forward.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score moved from 1 to -2.5. The only sectors that increased were Telecom, Consumer Staples, and Real Estate. Real Estate increased the most, up 6 points. Defensive and cyclical sectors decreased overall. Sensitive sectors as a whole decreased by 20 points. The number of sectors in the red remained at five. Real Estate remains at the bottom, unchanged. The overall decrease in sectors seems to indicate an adverse appetite for risk.

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 11.18 to 7.45 last week. Most of the factors decreased for the week. Small Size was the only factor that increased, up 2 points. Momentum decreased the most, down 11 points. Yield remains at the bottom, and two factors are in the red: Dividend Growth and Yield.

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores decreased for the week. The average score by country plummeted from 11 to 1.18. The top three positions consisted of mainly developing countries. The U.S. decreased the most, down 5 points. Developed countries remained at the bottom. China decreased immensely, dropping from 22 to 6. The eurozone, U.K., and emerging markets positions remained unchanged at the bottom. EAFE, the eurozone, the U.K., and Canada all remain in the red.

