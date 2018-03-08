U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: March 7, 2018

Interim data (50% target events) is expected in the second half of 2018 and the next analysis (75% target events) is expected in the first half of 2019.

Tocagen announced Orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec) & Toca FC (flucytosine) for the treatment of patients with high-grade glioma. Buy or sell?

While major U.S. equity indexes continue their sideways consolidation, the small-cap biotechnology stocks remain strong and seem set for new highs.

Tocagen (TOCA) announced Orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency, EMA for Toca 511 (vocimagene amiretrorepvec) & Toca FC (flucytosine) for the treatment of patients with high-grade glioma, HGG, a form of highly aggressive brain cancer.

The annual incidence of HGG is about 160,000 worldwide. HGG has two forms: glioblastoma and astrocytoma. About 12,000 cases of GBM were diagnosed in 2017. Currently, available therapies for GBM include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Median survival in newly diagnosed GBM is about 16 months and 6-9 months after recurrence.

Toca 511 is injectable and help in the delivery of cytosine deaminase gene into the cancerous cells which will convert inactive Toca FC (given orally) into active anticancer agent within the same infected cancer cell. The therapy kills not only the infected cancer cells but also neighboring cancer cells (by activating acquired immunity).

Phase 1 data for TOCA-511 and TOCA-FC was excellent.

"The durable response rate (objective responses lasting at least 24 weeks) to 21.7% at the phase 3 dose (5 out of 23 patients).

The median duration of response had not been reached after a median follow-up of 35.7 months.

Stable disease (lasting at least 8 weeks) was observed in 5 additional patients, bringing the clinical benefit rate to 43.5% (10/23 patients).

Median survival was 14.4 months.

Overall survival rates at two and three years (OS24, OS36) was 34.8% and 26.1% respectively." Source

The data is excellent considering that these patients live for just a few months with existing treatments.

The therapy already has Orphan drug as well as the Breakthrough Therapy designations in the U.S.

A phase 2/3 trial is ongoing (expected to be pivotal). Phase 2 portion of the trial in this indication completed enrollment in Q1, 2017. Interim data (50% target events) is expected in the second half of 2018 and the next analysis (75% target events) is expected in the first half of 2019.

