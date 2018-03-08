Weekly Fund Spotlight: Market-Beating Value In Preferred Stock CEFs

2018 has not been a good year for preferred stock CEFs so far. The removal of several preferred stock funds from the ISE High income Index [YLDA], tracked by YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL), sent prices reeling at the start of January (see "CEFL/YYY Rebalancing: Duds And Opportunities"). Last week, distribution cuts from Flaherty & Crumrine funds caused more prices to tumble (see "Weekly CEF Roundup: CEFs Rebound While Distribution Cuts Opening Opportunities").

According to CEFConnect, there are 16 funds in the "preferred stock" category in the database. Basic details about the funds are shown in the table below. I also included the benchmark ETF, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), in the last row of this table.

Ticker Fund

Yield Discount z-score AUM/$m Leverage Baseline expense Active expense (DFP) Flah & Crum Dynamic Pref & Inc 7.32% -6.81% -3.6 499 32.52% 0.99% 0.28% (FFC) Flah&Crum Pref Secs 7.43% -8.81% -4.4 890 32.81% 0.81% 0.14% (FLC) Flah&Crum Tot Return 7.21% -8.41% -4.2 213 32.86% 1.22% 0.45% (FPF) First Trust Inter Dur Pref & I 7.85% -6.82% -4.1 1511 30.28% 1.31% 0.54% (HPF) JH Preferred Income II 8.35% -3.91% -3.5 448 33.83% 1.25% 0.46% (HPS) JH Preferred Income III 8.18% -3.62% -2.6 555 33.42% 1.23% 0.45% (HPI) JH Preferred Income 8.29% -5.51% -3.8 593 33.68% 1.24% 0.46% (JPI) Nuveen Preferred & Income Term 7.93% -8.25% -2.9 1100 27.60% 1.25% 0.51% (JPC) Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund 7.09% -7.43% -4.1 587 33.58% 1.21% 0.44% (JPS) Nuveen Pref & Inc Securities 7.86% -9.10% -5.1 2097 33.09% 1.26% 0.48% (JPT) Nuveen Pref and Inc 2022 Term 6.42% -4.50% -4.0 128 19.82% 0.66% 0.08% (LDP) Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Prf&Inc 7.43% -7.65% -4.8 785 28.67% 1.15% 0.42% (PDT) JH Premium Dividend Fund 7.41% 5.56% -0.1 721 33.12% 1.39% 0.57% (PFD) Flah&Crum Preferred Income 6.88% -5.75% -3.9 159 32.77% 1.43% 0.61% (PFO) Flah&Crum Pref Income Opps 7.29% -8.52% -4.0 148 32.72% 1.47% 0.64% (PSF) Cohen & Steers Select Pref&Inc 7.67% -3.57% -3.4 332 27.84% 1.15% 0.43% (PFF) iShares Preferred Stock ETF 5.58% n/a n/a 17440 0% 0.47% 0.00%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Expense ratio

The chart below shows the expense ratios for the preferred stock CEFs. One metric that I have devised to account for both the leverage of a CEF as well as the expense that one would have had to pay for a similar passive strategy is the "active expense" metric. This metric normalizes the baseline expense (which excludes interest cost) to 0% leverage, then subtracts from that the expense ratio for the passive ETF. The active expense ratio is therefore the additional fee that one is paying for active management versus a passive approach. I chose the iShares Preferred Stock ETF as the passive benchmark. PFF charges 0.47% in management expense ratio.

We can see that the preferred stock funds charge between 0.66% (JPT) and 1.47% (PFO) in baseline expense, whereas the active expense ratio calculates to be between 0.08% (JPT) and 0.64% (PFO). The active expense ratios are quite reasonable in my opinion, given how much some of these funds have beaten the benchmark as we'll see below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Portfolio

I will not be looking at individual portfolios in this Spotlight. Instead, an important consideration is the leverage of each fund. Leverage is a double-edged sword because it increases both the potential reward and risk of a fund.

All of the preferred stock CEFs are leveraged, with leverage ratios of between 19.82% (JPT) and 33.83% (HPT).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We also consider the market capitalization of each fund. Some investors may not feel comfortable with investing in CEFs that are too small in size.

As shown in the chart below, fund sizes range from $128 million (JPT) to $2097 million (JPS). The benchmark ETF, PFF, is a giant with AUM of about $14.4 billion, and was excluded from the chart as it would distort the rest of the chart.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Finally, it should be noted that the preferred stock CEFs may not contain 100% preferred stock. The chart below indicates the % of the CEF's portfolio that is in preferreds. This ranges from 30.73% (FPF) to 100% (PFF).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

If a fund is not fully invested in preferreds, where is the rest of the allocation going? Let's take a look at the six CEFs with <90% preferred exposure one by one to see what else they hold.

FPF has 30.73% in preferreds and 64.98% in "Investment Funds" per CEFConnect. There is no indication of what this means exactly on the fund website either, although looking at their latest holdings gives a clue. I surmised that FPF's 30.73% "preferreds" allocation includes $25, $1000 and $1 million par preferred securities, while the fund's 64.98% allocation to "Investment Funds" describes its allocation to capital preferred securities, which are instruments similar to preferreds but which also have some features of corporate bonds.

PDT has 65.97% in preferreds and 33.33% in equities. This fact should be borne in mind for anyone investing in this fund.

JPS has 76.49% in preferreds, 15.87% in "cash alternatives" and 7.63% in convertibles.

JPC has 84.51% in preferreds, 9.96% in corporate bonds and 2.62% in equities.

HPF has 89.45% in preferreds, 7.80% in equities and 1.94% in corporate bonds.

HPI has 89.79% in preferreds, 7.62% in equities and 1.49% in corporate bonds.

Yield

The following chart shows the distribution yields on price for the preferreds CEFs. These vary from 6.42% (JPT) to 8.35% (HPF). For reference, the benchmark PFF has a trailing twelve months [ttm] yield of 5.58%. The coverage of the distribution (as calculated from CEFConnect data) is also included in the chart below.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

However, note that many preferreds CEFs have been forced to cut their distributions in recent months due to the potent combination of rising short rates, increasing leverage expenses, and declining long rates, leading to lower returns on reinvested capital.

For instance, Flaherty & Crumrine's largest fund, FFC, has cut their level of distributions 3 times in the last 13 months (the cut from $0.136 to $0.128 in December 2016 is just missed on the left of the graphic).

(Source: CEFConnect)

Therefore, given the above, having >100% coverage should not be viewed as an ironclad guarantee that a fund will be able to sustain its distribution. Like UNII, these figures are lagging because they are not able to incorporate the effect of higher future expenses and/or lower income flows.

Performance

The following charts consider the historical NAV performance of the funds. NAV performance rather than price performance is considered because the latter is highly dependent upon changes in the premium/discount values of the fund, and as such do not accurately reflect the investing acumen of the fund managers. Furthermore, note that the performance figures are not adjusted for leverage, as doing so involves introducing additional assumptions to the data. As the preferred stock CEFs have relatively similar leverage ratios, not accounting for leverage should not have a major impact on the conclusions of this section.

The NAV performance of the preferred stock CEFs over the past year has generally been strong, ranging from +4.16% (PDT) to +14.69% (JPS). Here we can see how PDT's 33% equities exposure, which on cursory inspection contains significant exposure to the underperforming utilities and MLP sectors, have hurt performance over the past year. PDT was the only CEF that underperformed the benchmark ETF, PFF (+4.6%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

On a 3-year basis, annualized NAV returns ranged from 6.15% (PDT) to 9.78% (DFP). Incredibly, all 15 CEFs managed to beat the benchmark ETF, PFF (+3.72%). This conclusion holds even if leverage is accounted for, as the performance gap between PFF and the worst performing CEF, PDT, is very wide. Note that JPT could not be included in the chart as it was only incepted last year.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

13 preferred stock CEFs have 5-year NAV histories. Again, all of them beat the benchmark ETF (+4.7%), with annualized NAV performances ranging from +7.28% (HPF) to 9.70% (FFC).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

At this juncture, I wanted to compare the preferred stock investing acumen of the various fund houses. To do this, I simply averaged the NAV performances of all of the funds under that family for each time period.

The data below shows that Flaherty & Crumrine funds have generally performed the best on a NAV basis over long time scales (5 and 10 years), while John Hancock funds have done the worst. On shorter time scales (1 and 3 years), Cohen & Steers and First Trust are competitive, even slightly edging out F&C.

Fund house 1-year NAV 3-year NAV 5-year NAV 10-year NAV Flaherty & Crumrine (DFP, PFO, FFC, PFD, FLC) 13.24 9.13 9.34 10.83 John Hancock (HPI, HPF, HPS, PDT) 11.53 6.63 7.77 8.91 Nuveen (JPS, JPC, JPT, JPI) 10.54 9.16 8.71 6.69 Cohen & Steers (LDP, PSF) 13.63 9.26 9.00 - First Trust (PFP) 13.42 9.55 - - Benchmark PFF 4.63 3.72 4.71 5.03

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Valuation

Now we get to my favorite section. The following chart shows the premium/discount values for all of the preferreds CEFs. We can see that with the exception of PDT (+5.6% premium), all of the preferred stock CEFs are trading at discounts, ranging from -9.1% for JPS to -3.6% to PSF. PDT is clearly an outlier here, I'd recommend selling it if you own it and replacing it with one of the other preferred stock CEFs in the list.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

I'm going to do a Douglas Albo favorite here and compare the 1-year price return of the preferred stock CEFs with their 1-year NAV returns. The funds are arranged in order of increasing difference between price and NAV return. In other words, funds whose NAV returns have most outpaced their price returns are shown on the far left of the chart.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see from the chart above that for many of the preferred stock CEFs, NAV returns have far outpaced price returns, with PFO having the most striking difference (-14.45%). PDT is again an outlier, being the only fund showing the reverse behavior, with price outpacing NAV by +4.25% over the past year. This suggests that there is tremendous relative value in some of these preferred stock CEFs.

The 1-year z-scores of the preferred stock CEFs are shown in the chart below. The numbers suggest major carnage in this sector, with 13 out of 16 CEFs showing z-scores of under -3, which represents extreme relative undervaluation and presents ideal conditions for a short-term bounce.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

However, while these z-scores are extreme, note that reversion to the mean is not always guaranteed. It may well be possible that instead of discount reverting to the mean, the mean moves towards the discount, which I guess still counts as reversion but not in a manner that benefits the investor.

Verdict

(Normally exclusive to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, but is released to public as part of our free trial promotion)

With so much damage being inflicted on preferred stock CEFs recently, one might be surprised to find that the benchmark ETF, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), is down only -1.26% year to date. Therefore, it seems that investors are selling out of CEFs in anticipation of trouble in preferreds ahead, even if the underlying assets themselves are holding steady.

PFF Total Return Price data by YCharts

Why are investors selling out of preferred stock funds?* One reason may be fear of rising rates. Preferreds are typically regarded as fixed income instruments, with long duration, and might be expected to perform poorly in a rising rate environment in which we are now. However, I offer the following arguments against this rather simplistic view:

Many preferreds issued after the Great Recession have floating or fixed-to-floating features. While admittedly, many of these may become called before they actually become floating, this does help to keep the price of the preferreds close to par, limiting duration risk. Moreover, assuming a rising rate environment, reinvestment risk is also not an issue. When "everyone" expects something to happen, the market has a habit of behaving in the opposite way. Might this apply to rising yields? Bond vigilantes have been calling for the death of the bond bull market for quite some years now. While I'm no macro analyst, it seems to me that economic indicators are firing on all cylinders and sentiment is very optimistic. An unexpected disappointment in growth either domestically or internationally may throw a major wrench in the economic engine. Related to point 2 above, one must remember that markets are forward-looking, and securities are priced accordingly. Could it be that the effect of rising rates has already been priced into preferred stock CEFs? In that case, one might conclude that most of the damage in rising rates has already been inflicted, giving us an ideal opportunity to buy low into depressed assets.

(*It should be pointed out at this juncture that leveraged CEFs, not benchmark ETFs, have been hurt by rising short rates leading to increased leverage expenses. This could be a contributing factor to the underperformance of preferreds CEFs versus ETFs.)

Moreover, preferred stocks offer excellent diversification to traditional stock and bond portfolios. As shown in the correlation matrix below, preferred stock only has 0.32 correlation investment grade bonds (LQD), 0.11 correlation with long-term treasuries (TLT), 0.57 correlation with high-yield bonds (JNK) and 0.46 correlation with U.S. equities (SPY) over the past 5 years. Instead, the highest correlations are between investment grade bonds and treasuries (0.84), and between high-yield bonds and stocks (0.66).

PFF LQD TLT JNK SPY PFF 1 0.32 0.11 0.57 0.46 LQD - 1 0.84 0.19 -0.07 TLT - - 1 -0.12 -0.35 JNK - - - 1 0.66 SPY - - - - 1

(Source: InvestSpy)

Volatility metrics are also very favorable for preferred stocks, with PFF having amongst the low volatility, beta, daily variation and maximum drawdown out of the major asset classes over the past 5 years.

Ticker Annualized Volatility Beta Daily VaR (99%) Max Drawdown Total Return PFF 5.3% 0.20 0.8% -8.7% 25.4% LQD 5.2% -0.03 0.8% -8.6% 19.0% TLT 12.5% -0.37 1.8% -17.9% 19.9% JNK 6.1% 0.34 0.9% -16.9% 20.5% SPY 11.8% 1 1.7% -13.0% 108.8%

(Source: InvestSpy)

Hopefully, the above discussion together with the data presented above make a reasonable case for why I think preferred stock CEFs deserve a long and hard look either for tactical trading or for inclusion in an income portfolio. Not only do they represent significant value now (wide discounts and low z-scores), the vast majority of them have also managed to beat the benchmark ETF, PFF, over multiple time frames.

We don't have any preferred stock exposure in either the Cambridge/CIL100 or MIN portfolios right now, and I will be looking to initiate in this sector in the near future. Which fund do I like best?

My pick of a preferred stock CEF is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) for the following reasons:

Its discount of -8.81% is the 2nd-widest out of the peer group. (Update: I've realized that the discount is probably closer to -8%. CEFConnect has updated FFC's price but not its NAV, giving the illusion of a wider discount than actually is.)

It has an extremely low 1-year z-score of -4.4, which is the 3rd-lowest of the group.

Its NAV returns over the past year have outpaced price returns by 12.75%, indicating significant temporary undervaluation.

Flaherty & Crumrine specializes in preferred securities, and its funds have shown the strongest historical NAV performances over the long-term compared to the other fund houses.

FFC is ranked in the upper-third of all funds in the peer group for 1, 3 and 5-year NAV total returns. Notably, for 1-year returns it is ranked 3rd while for 5-year returns it is ranked 1st.

Its baseline expense ratio of 0.81% is the 2nd-lowest of the peer group. (The fund website gives 0.89% as the baseline expense), and the active expense is only 0.14%. In other words, you're only paying 14 bps for peer group and benchmark beating performance.

FFC has fixed-to-float exposure of 73%, which can act to limit NAV downside during rising rate environments.

It yields a solid 7.43% (NAV yield 6.77%) with a 106% coverage ratio.

The top 25 issuers of FFC are shown in the table below, and include many recognizable financial names in the top holdings.

(Source: F&C)

The credit profile of FFC is shown below. The majority of the issues are in the crossover "sweet spot" in the BBB/BB region, where there is a nice balance of decent yield and relatively low default risk.

The geographical profile shows that FFC is mostly domestic focused, with about 75% of weighting in U.S. issues. This means that 25% of issues are from overseas.

(Oh, and in case anyone missed it above, anyone owning PDT is recommended to sell and replace with another preferred fund such as FFC.)

March 7 update: FFC has returned +3.80% since the idea above was released to members while PDT has returned -4.29%, good for a differential of over 8% only (equivalent to one year's worth of distributions from PDT!). Premium/discount mean reversion strikes again!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC, JPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.