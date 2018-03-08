Macro Musings Podcast: Kevin Hassett On Growth, Technological Change, And The Trump Administration's Economic Policies

Kevin Hassett is the chair of President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, a former scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a professor at Columbia University, and a Fed Economist. Kevin has also advised John McCain, George W. Bush, and Mitt Romney on their presidential campaigns.

Today, he joins the show to outline some of the big issues of the past and present facing the U.S. economy. Kevin argues that the Obama administration policies exacerbated the sluggish nature of the recovery from the Great Recession and explains how he thinks President Trump’s policies on taxes, deregulation, and infrastructure will lead to stronger economic growth.