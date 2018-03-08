How Far Could Costco Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Costco who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

While Costco might not traditionally be considered a "cyclical" stock, it has shown in the past that it is susceptible to significant drawdowns related to the business and credit cycles.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

A few months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

So far, I have written about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), John Deere (NYSE:DE), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Emerson Electric (EMR), General Dynamics (GD), Eaton (ETN), United Technologies (UTX), and a stock that I recently sold myself after a 90% gain, BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA).

Beginning in March, I shifted over to the service sector to examine widely-held service stocks that had a long history of cyclicality. The first service sector stock I covered was Union Pacific (UNP). This article will examine Costco (COST) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

Why examine Costco?

COST data by YCharts

Costco is currently priced near all-time highs that are 2.5x higher than they were at its last peak in 2008 before the Great Recession. Given its current price level, it seems obvious that Costco isn't near the bottom of an economic cycle and it seems reasonable to compare it to times in the past when it was near the top of a cycle. But before we do that, let's also take a look at Costco's valuation to see if there is any additional evidence that Costco might not be near a peak. For example, if Costco's P/E multiple was at or below its historical average, it might not make sense to examine how far the stock price could fall.

Costco's average P/E ratio over the past 20 years has been 24.1 (as represented by the blue line). Its current blended P/E ratio is 29.8. Since Costco is trading about 20% higher than its long-term average P/E and is sitting near all-times after an extended, nearly decade-long, economic recovery, I think it's reasonable to begin looking at how far Costco might fall during a downturn.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Costco shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 36 years, Costco has experienced five sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Time to bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1983 9 months 15 months 38% 1987 4 months 3.5 years 46% 1992 3 years 5 years 58% 2000 3 years 7 years 52% 2008 15 months 3 years 46%

The key information here is that Costco's stock price generally falls between 45-60% during downturns no matter what type of downturn we experience. 1987 was initiated by a 'flash crash', 1992 was a mild recession, and 2000 was a bigger recession. All these price declines took place under very different circumstances but yet had very similar price drawdowns. Surprisingly, Costco fared relatively well during the great recession compared to previous downturns. It had a shallower drawdown and shorter recovery period than it did in 1992 and 2000.

(Side note: I went through and looked a little closer as to why Costco might have performed better in 2008 than in the past and the only explanation I could find is simply that Costco had improved its relative performance as a business since the bottom of the previous cycle and that it was a running a better business than most of the rest of the S&P 500 companies in 2008. I would love to hear anyone else's theory in the comment section.)

Now let's take this historical information and use it to outline Costco's current, medium-term risk/reward.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Costco's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a down-cycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

If we use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting tool and estimate Costco's total gains, including dividends, assuming a 29.8 P/E ratio, we get a gain of $67.31 over the next 2.5 years. If we add that to Costco's current price of $191.48 we get an estimated price of $258.79 two-and-a-half years from now. If we were to have a bear market at that point in time, I think it's fair to estimate a 50% decline in price over the following 1.5 to 3 years based on our historical data.

That would put Costco at a price of around $129.40 4-5 years from now, which is significantly lower than where it is today. Of course, it is possible we could go longer than 2.5 years before we have a downturn or that Costco could grow faster than expected between now and then, but it seems reasonable to me to conclude that if we were to have a bear market within the next 5 years that the potential reward at Costco's current price isn't worth the risk.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this 'How far can they fall?' series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

For most of the other stocks I've examined in the 'How far could they fall?" series, I've been recommending a 50/50 mix of PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). That mix might be a good alternative to Costco, too, but I'm a little hesitant to recommend it given Costco's superior performance during the 2008 recession. Instead, I would suggest Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). Here's why:

In Warren Buffett's annual letter, he shared a table very similar to the ones I've been using in my 'How far could they fall?' articles. I have reproduced Mr. Buffett's table below.

Period High Low Percentage Decrease March 1973-January 1975 93 38 (51.9%) 10/2/1987-10/27/1987 4250 2675 (37.1%) 6/19/1998-3/10/2000 80900 41300 (48.9%) 9/19/2008-3/5/2009 147000 72400 (50.7%)

During the period in question, from 1983 onward, Berkshire has only had three major drawdowns of 35% or more compared to Costco's five. Additionally, while Costco drawdowns ranged from 37-58%, Berkshires only ranged from 37%-50%. That's not a huge difference, and it's a testament to the fantastic business Costco has run over the past three decades. However, the key factor one should consider when deciding between the two investments is their current valuations.

Currently, Berkshire's price/book ratio is 1.43, which has traditionally been a very good valuation to buy Berkshire. Buffett has said that even if we provide for a margin of safety, a price-to-book of 1.2 would be a good valuation at which to ensure Berkshire was being purchased at a good price. And below that level he is authorized to buy back Berkshire shares. This has been known as "The Buffett Put."

If nothing were to change with Costco but the multiple returning to its historic norm of 24.1 the price would have to drop ~20% from its current levels. Berkshire's price would only have to drop ~15% to bring it down to 1.2 price-to-book value, and that is where Buffett has said he would consider buying back stock if there weren't any other opportunities in the marketplace. Basically, Berkshire has a shorter distance to bargain pricing than Costco (and most of the rest of the market) has to reach fair value.

One of the keys to this analysis assumes that Berkshire's book value either stays the same or doesn't drop much. Conveniently, Mr. Buffett provided us with some information in that regard in his annual letter as well. Over the course of the past 53 years, on a calendar year basis, Berkshire's book value has only declined twice. In 2001, it fell 6.2%, and in 2008, it fell 9.6%. Let's take a closer look at those years to see if those numbers are peak declines or if some recovery had occurred within the year.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The peak to trough decline in book value in 2001 was -7.48%. So that was a little bit deeper than the calendar decline of -6.2%.

BRK.B Book Value (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And during the Great Recession, the peak to trough book value declined almost -15%, a bit more than the calendar measurement of -9.6%.

If we use the Great Recession as our pessimistic guide for Berkshire's potential book value decline (-15%) during the next bear market, and the distance between Berkshire's current price-to-book of 1.43 to Buffett's 1.2 price-to-book as a guide for the 'Buffett Put', combined with the fact Berkshire currently has $116 billion in cash to put to work, then I think it's fair to say during a severe downturn Berkshire is likely to fall around 30-40% in a worst-case scenario, while with Costco we can probably expect a 50% decline.

One additional consideration is Amazon (AMZN). For the most part, Berkshire's businesses don't yet directly compete with Amazon. And I don't think Amazon represents an imminent threat to warehouse clubs. (I buy extensively from both Amazon and Sam's Club, for example. Currently, there is very little overlap between the two except with regard to electronics.) We've seen Amazon's interest in grocery delivery with their purchase of Whole Foods.

Even if Amazon does start to move into Costco's space and take market share, I think Costco still has another economic cycle before it would really start to feel the effects. That said, the risk is almost completely non-existent with Berkshire, and if there is one thing I've learned, it's not to under-estimate Amazon's ability to disrupt. So, it's certainly something we want to keep in the back of our minds.

Conclusion

Costco is truly one of the best retailers around, but it is subject to regular and fairly deep price declines. Currently, the market is valuing Costco about 20% higher than it has traditionally, while Berkshire Hathaway is much closer to what I consider fair value.

For most investors, rotating into Berkshire would probably give them a better opportunity to buy Costco at a lower price during the next downturn, but the spread between the two doesn't promise to be extraordinarily far, perhaps in the range of 10-25%, and it will probably only occur in the case of a relatively serious recession. For those Costco investors who would have to pay a large tax penalty if they sell, it might not be worth the cost to switch, even if Berkshire has a better risk/reward profile right now.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the first of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.