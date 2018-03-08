AltaGas-WGL... Will The Marriage Happen?

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and WGL Holdings (WGL) announced a merger in January of 2017. The current expected timeline of closing is mid-year 2018.

Since then AltaGas and the subscription receipts (ALA-R) it issued have tanked with AltaGas down 33% since the announcement. ALA-R price which tracked AltaGas stock closely in the beginning has recently diverged from it.

Source: TMX.com

As a reminder, ALA-R holders will have their money returned to them, that is given the price of $31 CAD should the deal not go through.

Interestingly, even WGL, after trading close to its acquisition price of $88.25 has recently moved lower.

WGL data by YCharts

Is the deal about the be broken up?

The duo have successfully taken on one regulatory hurdle after another and so far the merger has shown no signs of being blocked. On the latest conference call, AltaGas sounded confident that the merger would indeed go through. However, the recent turmoil in the WGL stock price and big spread opening up between AltaGas stock and ALA-R have made us question this. We examined this and here are our thoughts on how to play it if you are ready to bet one way or another

You are betting the acquisition is going to go through

Option 1:

While purchasing WGL straight on may seem to be simplest way to bet that the purchase will go through, it is definitely a risky bet. While the premium paid was apparently only 11%, the deal had likely leaked way in advance and the sharp run up between October 2016 and January 2017 was due to the acquisition announcement. Considering that and the fact that the utility sector (XLU) has really been out of favor, WGL could fall 20% or more even from here should the deal not go through. This would be in spite of receiving a payout from AltaGas based on the conditions of the acquistion which might be over $3.50/per WGL share.

Source: WGL SEC Document

Option 2:

One another way to take advantage of the acquistion going through possibility would be to short the ALA-R and go long the regular AltaGas stock.

If the merger does go through ALA-R and AltaGas will trade at the same price and since you are shorting ALA-R at $2 higher, the trade would make you money.

While ALA-R would be retracted at $31 CAD in the event of the deal being called off, we suspect, AltaGas common shares would definitely at least match that move up in percentage terms, and possibly exceed it. The paired trade also does cover your dividend costs and seems like a significantly less risky way to bet on the purchase going through.

You are betting the acquisition is called off

Option 1:

If you are certain that merger will not go through, then the best bet is actually to go long AltaGas common stock, without any corresponding additional fanfare. AltaGas is now trading at close to 8X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and that valuation it is an absolute stand alone steal. The payout of up to $200 million USD or about $1.50 CAD per AltaGas share would not significantly change the valuation. We personally would pursue this as well if we believed the acquisition would not be carried out.

While we believe AltaGas is now slightly overvalued in case the acquisition does go through, there is likely little additional downside risk simply on the announcement of completion.

Option 2:

One way to take advantage would be to go long ALA-R. While ALA-R would be retracted at $31 CAD, that would represent a nice 20% plus gain and an additional dividends in the interim. The downside is more limited here as if the merger does go through, ALA-R will convert to the common units which trade 8% lower.

Option 3:

Shorting WGL common stock would be another way to make this same bet although in hindsight this was best done at a price closer to $85, where the potential losses were much smaller than the potential gains.

Conclusion

The current environment with trade protectionist talks and NAFTA renegotiations carries increased apparent risk of AltaGas failing to acquire WGL. But we believe the deal will go through and Option 2 presented, shorting ALA-R and going long AltaGas common stock is one we are considering.

If we are wrong and the acquisition does not proceed, WGL shareholders are exposed to the most risk. They should consider Options 1 and 2 suggested above as a way of mitigating their risk.

We usually also consider derivatives to take advantage of such situations, unfortunately the relative liquidity of WGL options and the lack of derivative products on ALA-R, made us decide to stick to the stocks.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATGFF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long position if initiated would be part of a paired trade and we would be short ALA-R. Trapping Value is Co-author at The Wheel Of Fortune

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.