Is A New Financial Crisis Brewing?

When rates rise, the liquidity turns and growth stalls. This could very well turn nasty.

However, given the long expansion, a lot of leverage has been building up in the system, further empowered by complex derivatives.

Everything seems to be going well in the world economy at the moment, provided we can avoid a trade war.

A cursory view of the world economy and financial markets could (and indeed is) delivering a rather optimistic view:

There is a more or less synchronized world economic upturn.

This has also spread to the eurozone, most notably the eurozone periphery, which was languishing in depression like conditions for years. As a result, the likelihood of any imminent eurozone trouble has receded.

The wave of populist uprising that could very well have taken the eurozone apart seems to have receded (at least for now) enough for this risk to disappear from view.

The scare of unsustainable capital outflows from China, and/or a hard economic landing or some kind of Chinese Lehman (or Minsky) moment also has receded, at least for now.

The rapid rise in emerging market dollar-denominated debt hasn't led to any implosions, on the back of good economic growth and rising commodity prices and a weak dollar.

After the earnings recession in the US a couple of years ago, corporate earnings are rising again, boosted by a recovery in the oil price, good economic growth and corporate tax cuts.

However, there are rising worries, some of which more visible and immediate, others more structural and hidden, in no particular order:

The potential for a trade war

Libor rising

Leverage

Investor optimism

Margin

Liquidity drying up

Debts and deficits

Rising dollar

Investor optimism

Until February's correction and the more recent turbulence as a result of the Trump tariff proposals (and subsequent rhetoric), investor optimism was roughly at an all-time high. Here is Byron Wien (Real Clear Markets):

The indicator I look at most closely is the Ned Davis Crowd Sentiment, which I like because this tool is based partly on transaction activity. When the reading gets into the 70s, it’s warning that investor optimism is excessive. At the beginning of February, it was close to 80, where I had never seen it before. Investors were euphoric, making stocks vulnerable to a correction should any piece of bad news appear.

However, since February, the optimism has declined a bit, which is no wonder given the return of volatility - but it's still high.

High investor sentiment is a counter indicator, as it shows that many are positioned for maximum upside, and when that does not happen, many will have to go through the same exit.

Here is another indicator, taken from SA contributor The Heisenberg, but originating from Bank of America on January 30:

This ratio has a perfect track record (see the Heisenberg article), although the good news is that this indicator is at 7.6 now - close, but actually not in the "Sell" territory.

Leverage

Margin debt in the market is at its highest level ever, from credit writedowns:

Investors on margin are likely to amplify sell-offs like the ones in early February substantially, as they have little margin for error.

Derivatives

But leverage in the stock market itself isn't the most important threat to the bull market, it's only an accelerator on the way down.

We saw in early February how leveraged VIX ETF products can blow up in an hour or so, but this, in fact, is nothing compared to what happened in 2008.

The question is, are there any new leveraged products that could do real damage? Well, here is one candidate: CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations. What are these? From PineBridge:

Put simply, a collateralized loan obligation is a portfolio of leveraged loans that is securitized and managed as a fund. Each is structured as a series of tranches that are interest-paying bonds, along with a small portion of equity.

Basically, these are derivatives of leveraged corporate loans. A leveraged loan is a loan issued by a bank to a firm that already has a lot of debt on its books, and hence, a lower credit rating (from the same PineBridge article):

Standard & Poor’s defines leveraged loans as senior secured bank loans rated BB+ or lower (i.e., below investment grade) or yielding at least 125 basis points above a benchmark interest rate (typically LIBOR or EURIBOR) and secured by a first or second lien. Several characteristics make leveraged loans particularly suitable for securitizations. They: Pay interest on a consistent monthly or quarterly basis;

Trade in a highly liquid secondary market;

Have a historically high recovery rate in the event of default; and

Originate from a large, diversified group of issuers. The size of the leveraged loan market is large and growing, with institutional loans outstanding totaling an estimated $1 trillion in the US and €113 billion in Europe.

Regulation has been a bit better than previous derivative markets:

Risk retention, commonly known as “skin in the game,” is required both in the US and Europe. It holds that CLO managers must retain 5% of the original value of the assets in their CLOs to align their interests more closely with those of investors. The US rule is part of the Dodd-Frank legislation and was implemented in December 2016. CLOs that are risk retention compliant are known as 3.0 CLOs

Demand is basically coming from two main sources; banks have jumped on the leveraged corporate lending world to create higher margins in the low rate, moderate growth environment. Here is Monty Guild:

That environment is beginning to shift, but it is still very challenging for them compared to a long-term benchmark of normality. So they have generated fees by financing leveraged corporate loans - $12.4 billion worth of fees in 2017, a 41-percent rise from the prior year. Banks have also packaged those leveraged loans into collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs (does that sound familiar?), generating further fees. Issuance of these CLOs reached $100 billion in 2017, and may soon set a record.

The repackaging in CLOs simply shifts most of the risk to others so they can rinse and repeat. The big parties at the demand side are pension funds, which are also suffering in the low rate environment, and are attracted to CLOs because of the high yield and supposedly safe nature.

There are reasons to assume the risk isn't terrible:

The latest version of the CLOs, CLO 3.0, eliminated high yield bonds and are adhering to the Volcker Rule.

They are managed products.

Issuers (usually banks) have some skin in the game; they retain 5% of the assets on their books.

The market is roughly half a trillion dollars. That's big, but not gigantic.

However, there are reasons for concern:

The market is growing fast.

The assets underpinning the CLOs, the leveraged loans, are rated below investment grade (even if most of the tranches are not, as they're supposedly benefiting from diversification).

The market isn't very liquid.

The tax reforms have negative consequences for highly leveraged companies (it allows interest deduction only up to 30% of earnings).

Basically, it is yet another instrument that tries to diminish risk exposure by cutting it up, like the mortgage-backed securities that did the same with mortgage risk.

One might also want to study the following graph:

That is, much of the corporate borrowing has gone into share buybacks. The corporate tax cuts and repatriation will keep that going for a while, but let's not lose sight of this (from Citywire):

Non-financial corporate leverage in the US is at its highest level since before 2008 relative to gross domestic product (GDP), with data showing US corporate debt among non-financials stands at $8.7 trillion (£6.2 trillion), or more than 45% of GDP.

But as Ben Edwards, who co-manages BlackRock’s Corporate Bond and Sterling Strategic Bond funds, argues:

The level of debt wasn’t necessarily the catalyst in 2008; it’s more that it tells you how bad the problem will be when the catalyst arrives.

What could that catalyst be? Well, take your pick:

Rising wage and prices, resulting in higher bond yields and more tightening from the Fed.

A recession. This isn't yet in sight (although monetary growth is decelerating markedly, see below), but the expansion is one of the longest since WWII already.

A trade war. Again, we're not there yet, but the fact that the President seems to positively relish the prospects of one isn't all that comforting.

Liquidity

This is a figure to keep watching:

Here is Evans-Pritchard in The Telegraph (our emphasis):

The three-month rate for dollar Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate) used to price a vast nexus of financial contracts around the world has spiked to a 10-year high of 2pc this week. A third of all US business loans are linked to Libor, as are most student loans, and 90pc of the leverage loan market... The Libor spike is transmitted almost instantly through global finance. The Bank for International Settlements says any rise in short-term borrowing costs on dollar markets resets rates on $5 trillion (£3.6 trillion) of dollar banks loans.

Could this liquidity squeeze, if it continues, put the whole leveraged loan market in trouble, and with it these CLO derivatives? Nobody knows for sure, but do we want to find out?

When CLOs turn sour, and/or the market for them freezes up, how will this affect the banks and other financial institutions that have them on the books.

What if we have a combination of decreasing liquidity, rising rates and a slowing economy, or even a recession? After all, most of the assets backing CLOs are non-investment grade corporate loans.

A further squeeze in liquidity seems more than likely:

The repatriation of US corporate foreign cash as a result of the tax reforms at the end of last year will remove more funding from offshore dollar credits.

The three or four rate hikes the Fed is planning this year will lower the floor of Libor substantially.

Liquidity is also negatively affected by the (slow) unwinding of the asset purchases by the Fed, which are set to accelerate.

The market has to absorb a further increase in the supply of US Treasuries as a result of the tax reforms, which are increasing the budget deficit substantially.

The ECB's asset purchasing program is set to end later in the year (October).

We have written previously about the enormous rise in dollar-denominated corporate debt in emerging markets. A combination of rising rates and a higher dollar would have very nasty consequences there, but so far the dollar is still well-behaved.

Despite the fairly buoyant economic activity, there is a notable deceleration in the growth of monetary aggregates in the US:

US Change in M2 Money Supply data by YCharts

There is a whole school of economics which argue that economic activity follows this by a lag of 6-9 months.

Conclusion

There is a lot of leverage in the financial system. This isn't much of a problem when the economy keeps performing, but it could become a serious problem when the economy stalls, especially if this is caused by a significant rise in interest rates.

Rising rates and slowing (or even negative) growth is a double whammy for the stock market, but this could very well turn into a triple whammy, as the leverage loan market will likely decline.

Since companies have used much of their leverage for share buybacks, this could seriously impact demand for shares.

In fact, as it could put a lot of the leveraged loans in a problem, it could have all sorts of ramifications for the CLOs and the quality of the books where they are parked.

Given that these markets tend to experience significant reductions in liquidity when the going gets tough (or even completely freeze), this isn't a prospect to get excited about.

