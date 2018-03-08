Evo Morales: 'You Can't Imagine The Projects We Have With Lithium'

After identifying what motivated so much Bolivia's president, one is left with the impression that Bolivia has still a long way to go to industrialize in any form its lithium.

This note enquires about the possible cause of this optimism, given the series of mistakes, delays and lousy use of resources that have thus far characterized the Bolivian lithium project.

The present article was first published on January 2, 2018, as a Marketplace piece for my subscribers only.

It is not the first time that Evo Morales refers to lithium with enthusiasm, but now it would seem that he has some special reason to do so. In recent days, I have been given myself the task of investigating the possible cause of optimism of the president of Bolivia in relation to the most strategic metal in the country.

Before going into details, however, it is convenient to note that over the last nine and a half years, we have only seen a series of mistakes and delays and a lousy use of Bolivia’s scarce resources, just as I have just said in a report on lithium published by Reuters.

In this context, I have asked myself what could motivate the president so much, after confirming my suspicions about the reasons for the excessive delay in the elaboration of the final design and the detailed engineering of the industrial lithium carbonate plant by the German company K-UTEC Salt AG Technologies. I remind my readers that the aforementioned company was hired by the then National Management of Evaporite Resources (GNRE, in Spanish) in August 2015 for ten months to undertake this task, but it took at least twice as long to deliver its final consultancy report.

I also need to refer here to my almost premonitory comments in an EVWorld blog published in January 2016 in the sense that due to the meager results of the pilot project, the German firm would have to be forced to "start from scratch to develop the appropriate process to be extended to the industrial phase of the project." It is also very symptomatic that in February of last year, it was decided to interrupt the contracting process for the construction of the lithium carbonate industrial plant without justified reasons.

As I argued in two interviews in the program Checkmate of University Television in La Paz, Bolivia, between April and May of 2017, it could not have any logic to advance in the aforementioned hiring process without having the final design and the detailed engineering of the cited industrial plant.

Although we may never know what happened in reality, there are reasons to think that the German consultancy took longer than expected simply because "the Bolivian process" developed by the former GNRE was not sufficient to move on towards the industrial phase and because the objectives of the pilot project had not been met. Regarding the first point, in an interview with Industrial Minerals, published in August 2016, I stated that in March of that year I had heard that the Germans were not happy with the GNRE process and that they were going to try something different, that would take time.

This observation was then confirmed by the general manager of K-UTEC who said that a little more time was needed to develop a highly efficient sustainable process. "Within the process we intend to use all valuable components dissolved in the brine and not only to use one," he said.

Regarding the second point, it is also clear that the necessary tests were not developed in the pilot project to scale up "the discovered process" to an annual production capacity of at least 5,000 metric tons. As noted in the Industrial Minerals report, "in explaining the process to Industrial Minerals, a GNRE spokesperson asserted that initially lime was used to separate the magnesium. But, with large volumes of this element present, production costs soared. Therefore [K-UTEC] has chosen the path of the sulfates, with optimal results in the recovery of lithium, the spokesperson said, adding that the investigation of alternative methods of optimization is permanent."

To close this argument, my readers should know that, according to a communication published in December 2017 by Bolivian Lithium Deposits (YLB), which mentions that "due to queries received under the 2nd information (Detailed Engineering) that was sent on November 20, it has been determined to receive them until 3:00 p.m. on December 15, 2017," the contracting process for the construction of the lithium carbonate industrial plant could continue delayed by some more months.

Surprising here is the fact that it was not until the end of the third week of November that detailed engineering was handed over to the participating companies in the contracting process. What happened? Is it that K-UTEC confronted difficulties to get paid for its services due to the lengthening of the term of the consultancy and didn’t deliver its reports to YLB until they finished paying for it?

Having said all of the above, let's return now to the object of this article. A few days ago, I had access to a publication (in German) by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Foundation entitled "From Oil to the Prospects for Lithium in New Raw Materials Cooperation," which in the section referred to Bolivia presents some revealing information.

First, it is mentioned that "the development of lithium is largely due to foreign technology and knowledge, which is why K-UTEC Salt AG Technologies of Thuringia (Germany) was in charge of the design of the construction of a plant of lithium extraction ... " This only reconfirms what has already been commented on the so-called "Bolivian lithium technology."

Second, it is stated that, after several rounds of decision, the German consortium AFK, formed by ACI Systems GmbH - a member of the ACI Group based in Baden-Württemberg, an international manufacturer of processing plants in Peru and an internationally active construction company in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, would be in a promising place in the international tender for the construction of the lithium industrial plant.

Here one wonders what would make the KAS Foundation think that the aforementioned consortium could be in a privileged situation of the call if, as we saw earlier, YLB was towards the end of November 2017 still receiving questions about the detailed engineering.

Third, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between AFK and YLB is reported, in which both parties agreed on the specification and additional elaboration of a comprehensive proposal for the establishment of a Bolivian-German association for the extraction and use of raw materials from brine and the construction of batteries in Bolivia, for which purpose a joint venture between YLB (with a 51% share) and associated German companies (with a 49% stake) would be created.

Everything seems to indicate that this preliminary agreement would be the reason for Bolivia’s president's optimism regarding lithium and that, possibly, he would be preparing to make the official announcement of the formation of the Bolivian-German strategic alliance in his upcoming speech on January 22, 2018.

However, apart from an apparent contradiction with what the government of Bolivia has been saying all along in relation to producing lithium carbonate on its own, I wonder if this could not generate an eventual conflict of interest between YLB and AFK that would threaten to tarnish the transparency of the contracting process for the company in charge of building the lithium carbonate industrial plant. Besides, I have found no indication whatsoever as to whether AFK or any of the members of its consortium possesses any technical experience to produce any kind of advanced lithium batteries.

Finally, although the interest of the country's chief executive in moving forward as soon as possible towards the third phase of the lithium industrialization strategy can be understood, it would be advisable for him to better inform himself as to whether the German consortium represents the best option to do so. As the saying goes: “The sun is not hurried by early risers.”

