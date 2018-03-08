BoC Votes To Keep Interest Rates Unchanged; ECB In Focus

Daily Forex Market Preview, 08/03/2018

The Bank of Canada held its monetary policy meeting yesterday as it left interest rates unchanged as widely expected. In the U.S. the markets were on the back foot following the announcement that President Trump's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn resigned.

Looking ahead, the ECB's monetary policy meeting will be the main event that stands out today. The market expectations are mixed with the ECB expected to maintain the interest rates and the asset purchases steady. However, forward guidance could be the key factor with the markets divided on whether the ECB will be hawkish or dovish.

The Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will also be speaking later today. The speech comes after the BoC voted to keep interest rates steady at yesterday's meeting. On the economic front, German factory orders and the weekly unemployment claims from the U.S. will be released today.

EURUSD intra-day analysis

EURUSD (1.2406): The EURUSD was seen closing rather flat on the day following nearly four consecutive days of gains. With price action perched above 1.2363 level which previously served as resistance, any pullbacks are likely to extend to this level in the near term. The ECB's meeting today will serve as the main catalyst for EURUSD. A break down below 1.2363 - 1.2333 region could signal the downside bias in price. EURUSD is likely to extend lower targeting 1.2090 - 1.2070 level of support eventually.

GBPUSD intra-day analysis

GBPUSD (1.3907): The British pound was seen consolidating near 1.3902 level of resistance yesterday. A breakout above this level could signal further gains to the upside with price likely to target the previous highs established near 1.4200 region. On the 4-hour chart, the reversal back to 1.3902 marks a retest of the support/resistance level and the previous breakout from the triangle pattern. We expect to see price action continuing to consolidate near this level with the potential for a decline back to 1.3611 - 1.3589 level where support is yet to be tested.

XAUUSD intra-day analysis

XAUUSD (1327.77): Gold prices were seen closing on a bearish note yesterday following the previous day's strong gains. Price action closed below 1328 level which served as resistance previously. A follow through is required in order to confirm the resistance level at 1328. Alternately, if price action posts an upside bounce, we could expect to see further gains coming. Gold prices will need to break out above the previous highs posted near the 1340 region in order to confirm the upside bias.