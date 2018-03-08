GlycoMimetics: No Longer ROTY, But Still A Buy

Shares of GlycoMimetics (GLYC) more than doubled after I bought it in my personal account and added it as an official ROTY holding in our 10 stock model account.

To be fair, at the $11 entry point we were late to the party (several knowledgeable contributors including William Meyers nailed this much lower). However, as readers well know I have no problem being late assuming we are still entering a situation where the stock is significantly undervalued with likely revaluation and coming events to push shares higher.

In our case at ROTY, we sold half of our shares after the stock doubled in order to be exposed to future catalysts (and risks) with the house´s money (including data for multiple myeloma and possible M&A). After the recent decline, we sold the remaining half of our stake for a still respectable 50% gain and initiated a position in a new holding (only viewable for subscribers).

While we moved on, many readers and other knowledgeable traders/investors I respect are staying in and it certainly makes sense. I wouldn´t be surprised to see this one added to the Core Biotech portfolio at some point (several other tickers ahead that I´m still evaluating).

Wall Street punished the stock after a recent update, but aside from delayed timelines, all I see is positive news. The company announced the design for its phase 3 study evaluating GMI-1271 in combination with MEC (Mitoxantrone, etoposide and Ara-C) or FAI (fludarabine, cytosine arabinoside and idarubicin) in patients with relapsed/refractory AML. While it was hoped that response rate would be used to accelerate timelines, the primary endpoint of overall survival is the gold standard and in line with FDA guidance. The company is planning to enroll 380 patients in the single pivotal study which should get underway in the third quarter.

CEO Rachel King had the following remarks to add:

Reaching alignment with the FDA on overall survival as the primary endpoint for the trial, without statistical censoring for transplant, positions GMI-1271 well for a potential successful outcome. Getting more patients to transplant following treatment with GMI-1271 is one of our goals for this therapy. If we accomplish this, we hope GMI-1271 will contribute to prolonged overall survival for relapsed/refractory AML patients. We believe this is a rigorously designed Phase 3 trial that has the potential to bring us one step closer to meeting the significant unmet needs of this patient population. In addition, we believe that our trial design should streamline the path to data on overall survival, considered the ‘gold standard’ of clinical benefit, and that if this primary endpoint is achieved, it should position GMI-1271 optimally with U.S. and European regulatory agencies, as well as in the marketplace.

As for other catalysts to look forward to, rivipansel phase 3 data in sickle cell disease is expected in the second half of the year and multiple myeloma data has been pushed out to early 2019. Topline data for the pivotal study in AML won´t yield results until the end of 2020 or later, depending on how enrollment goes.

As noted before, a separate study was announced by the HOVON Group in Europe to evaluate GMI-1271 in patients with newly diagnosed AML who are unfit for intensive chemotherapy. This could open up a separate patient population for the company to exploit should results prove encouraging.

As pointed out in their conference call, it was noteworthy that at JP Morgan Pfizer referred to rivipansel having blockbuster potential and investors would do well to keep in mind that GlycoMimetics stands to receive up to $285 million in remaining milestone pyaments plus double-digit royalties on sales.

I also remind readers that Celator was acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a $1.5 billion deal for an arguably inferior drug candidate, and thus in a year with lots of overseas cash coming back to big pharma coffers the company remains a prime acquisition candidate.

For the fourth quarter cash and equivalents totaled 123.9 million, while research and development costs rose to $6.7 million. General and administrative expenses rose to $2.8 million.

GlycoMimetics is a Buy

Readers with medium to long term timeframes who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence should accumulate positions over the next couple quarters. Downside appears reduced after prior data for GMI-1271 in AML, rivipansel results provide us optionality (heads I win, tails I lose little) and multiple myeloma results are another significant catalyst to look forward to (even if farther out).

A key risk here is the possibility of disappointing data for GMI-1271 in multiple myeloma or rivipansel in sickle cell disease. While the company has a decent cash position currently, in the near to medium term I believe it is likely that they will again choose to tap the capital markets in order to extend their operational runway and fund the pivotal study. Drawn out timelines for the pivotal study of GMI-1271 in AML or setbacks could also weigh on the stock.

