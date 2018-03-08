Microsoft Is Heading To $100 - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/7/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, March 7.
Bullish Calls
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL): Cramer likes the stock along with Carnival Cruises (NYSE:CCL).
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella is a competitive guy and Cramer thinks the stock is headed to $100.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): Cramer likes both Shopify and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).
Bearish Calls
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX): The stock has got ahead of itself. Take half off the table.
Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Their yield is a red flag.
National Grid (NYSE:NGG): Utilities and REITs are in pain due to rising interest rates.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR): "Ventas and Federal Realty are both two REITs that I want to make exceptions for. I think Ventas CEO Deb Cafaro and I think Federal Realty CEO Don Wood are doing a remarkable job. That said, Ventas had a good quarter and people still didn't like it, so I say be careful. Not yet."
