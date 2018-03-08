Microsoft Is Heading To $100 - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/7/18)

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruises are both good stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, March 7.

Bullish Calls

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL): Cramer likes the stock along with Carnival Cruises (NYSE:CCL).

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella is a competitive guy and Cramer thinks the stock is headed to $100.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): Cramer likes both Shopify and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Bearish Calls

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX): The stock has got ahead of itself. Take half off the table.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Their yield is a red flag.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG): Utilities and REITs are in pain due to rising interest rates.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR): "Ventas and Federal Realty are both two REITs that I want to make exceptions for. I think Ventas CEO Deb Cafaro and I think Federal Realty CEO Don Wood are doing a remarkable job. That said, Ventas had a good quarter and people still didn't like it, so I say be careful. Not yet."

