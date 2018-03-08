Microsoft Is Heading To $100 - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/7/18)

|
Includes: CCL, CNX, ETP, ETSY, FRT, MSFT, NGG, RCL, SHOP, VTR
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruises are both good stocks.

Book partial profits on CNX Resources.

ETP's yield is a red flag.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, March 7.

Bullish Calls

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL): Cramer likes the stock along with Carnival Cruises (NYSE:CCL).

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella is a competitive guy and Cramer thinks the stock is headed to $100.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): Cramer likes both Shopify and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Bearish Calls

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX): The stock has got ahead of itself. Take half off the table.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Their yield is a red flag.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG): Utilities and REITs are in pain due to rising interest rates.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR): "Ventas and Federal Realty are both two REITs that I want to make exceptions for. I think Ventas CEO Deb Cafaro and I think Federal Realty CEO Don Wood are doing a remarkable job. That said, Ventas had a good quarter and people still didn't like it, so I say be careful. Not yet."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here