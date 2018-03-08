11% Yielding BDC Supported By Fee Waivers And Trading At New Lows

MRCC provided a follow-on investment of around $3.2 million to Rockdale during Q3 that included an additional 6.4% of the equity and accounts for almost 6% of the portfolio.

MRCC is underleveraged with a D/E of 0.21 (excl. SBA) for plenty of portfolio growth potential and was expected to start investing in its Senior Loan Fund in Q4.

Dividend coverage over the coming quarters is reliant upon portfolio growth, ramping its new joint venture, and the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC license.

BDCs have been pulling back since May 2017, including MRCC, which is trading at all-time new lows, currently offering a dividend yield of 11.1% supported by fee waivers.

Quick BDC Market Update:

As mentioned in the articles linked above, business development companies ("BDCs") have been pulling back since May 2017 mostly due to rising yield spreads (repricing higher risk assets) and increased market volatility.

The following chart uses UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Busn Dev Co ETN (BDCS) as a rough proxy for the average BDC, many of which are near new lows (including MRCC).

BDCs are almost done reporting December 31, 2017, results, and this week, TCRD and CCT report.

B - Company reports before the markets open

A - Company reports after the markets open

MRCC Dividend Coverage Discussion:

Historically, MRCC has had excellent dividend coverage that has recently declined due to lower dividend income related to its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC ("Rockdale"). During Q3 2017, MRCC provided a follow-on investment of around $3.2 million to Rockdale during the three months ended September 30, 2017, that included an additional 6.4% of the equity of Rockdale, increasing total equity ownership to 18.0%. MRCC's investment in Rockdale accounts for around $25 million or almost 6% of the portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings

As shown in the previous table, MRCC has not marked down the debt portion of its investments in Rockdale but has marked down the equity position. However, the equity is still marked well above cost, and there could be further writedowns as it is currently valued at $8.6 million and accounts for around $0.43 of NAV per share. This means that a complete writedown of the equity position would result in a 3% decline in NAV per share but would not impact recurring interest income unless the debt portion was added to non-accrual. Previously, management has indicated that "risk rating is not changed from the debt for Rockdale" and the company "is on track to improve its situation" and "the future we still believe remains bright for Rockdale".

Dividend coverage over the coming quarters is reliant upon portfolio growth, higher portfolio yield through ramping its new joint venture, and the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC license as well as management willing to waive incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage.

Theodore L. Koenig, CEO, commented: "Our available capacity on our revolving credit facility and remaining SBA-guaranteed debentures will allow us to continue to grow our portfolio and create long term value for our shareholders. We are also very excited about our new joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation, the parent of National Life Insurance Company, for our MRCC Senior Loan Fund, which we believe will complement our existing investment portfolio and provide very attractive risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

The company has covered its dividend for 14 consecutive quarters and has undistributed net investment income to $0.30 per share:

"For the quarter, we generated adjusted net investment income of $0.35 per share, equal to our third quarter dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents the 14th consecutive quarter we have covered our dividend. In an environment when many of our peers continue to announce challenging net investment income performance and cuts to their dividend, we are very proud to have been able to maintain and continue a $0.35 per share dividend fully covered by adjusted NII." "Currently, we continue to maintain $0.30 per share of undistributed net investment income, which in our view, provide significant cushion to our ability to maintain a consistent quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders without returning capital."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, MRCC hit my base case projections and covered its dividend without the need for the company to waive incentive fees.

"As a reminder, during the second quarter, we waived $250,000 of incentive fees and there was no such incentive fee waiver necessary during the third quarter."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

There was an overall decline in the size of the portfolio but management has mentioned that it has added $23 million of new investments (net of repayments) since quarter-end.

"While our portfolio balance declined from the end of the second quarter, this was primarily as a result of pay-downs received near the end of the quarter. In fact, the average outstanding portfolio balance for the quarter increased from the second quarter. Aaron will provide more details about this later in the call. And since the end of the third quarter, we have added approximately $23 million of investments to the portfolio net of prepayments."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

There was an increase in the overall portfolio yield during the recent quarter from 9.6% to 9.9%, and I am expecting higher portfolio yields over the coming quarters as the company ramps its new joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation, MRCC Senior Loan Fund (discussed next).

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

MRCC Senior Loan Fund:

On November 1, 2017, MRCC announced the formation of a joint venture with NLV Financial Corporation ("NLV"), the parent of National Life Insurance Company ("National Life"), to create MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC (the "Senior Loan Fund"). The Senior Loan Fund is expected to invest primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies. MRCC and NLV have each initially committed $50 million of capital to the joint venture. In addition, the Senior Loan Fund intends to obtain third party financing that is expected to allow the joint venture to access market levels of leverage. MRCC and NLV expect to begin investing through the Senior Loan Fund prior to the end of 2017.

"As we announced last week, we are very excited about our new joint venture with National Life Group. With the formation of MRCCs senior loan fund one, nationalized MRCC and each committed $50 million in equity capital for a total investment of $100 million. Once leveraged, this new fund should have close to $300 million of capital available to invest in secured middle market loans without any increase in MRCC's regulatory leverage level. We believe, all other things being equal, that this joint venture should be accretive to our earnings in future periods." Q "But what's your current expectation, do you think to deploy its initial [SLF] equity capital stock to get leverage and start to actually really deliver an outsized rather than potentially an undersized ROE interest?" A. "Very good question and very good points, all, you're right. It will take us some time to get a material ramp. We see deals and we approve deals. They take some time to close. We do have a pretty substantial deal flow engine in our capital market function here. And so we do see a lot of opportunities but we're very selective as we are across the platform. So it's difficult for me to give you any real guidance, that the timing and milestones. We don't want to set internal milestones for funding because we want to make sure we're just doing the best as we can. But having said that, I think it's reasonable to assume that we should be able to put the equity to work and leverage it within 12 months to 18 months is my best guess, and hopefully sooner. But that's internally how we think about it but that's a quarter-to-quarter difficult to estimate." Q. "Just to follow up on those questions, I guess, on the senior loan fund. This is -- you expect this to be, Ted, incremental to return on equity, above the average of the Company. Is that -- or is it in line -- is this meant to add to the ability to drive ROE for Monroe, therefore, allowing the stock to trade above book value, more above book value potentially and obviously that causes all good things." A. "The short answer to your question Bob is yes. We would not have done this unless we had a strong view that this would be accretive to our ROE at MRCC. We got lots of things in our laboratory here that we're working on. And this was one that we've targeted quite some time ago. And frankly, we could have put this together sooner but it was much more, from me -- it needed to be a cultural fit as opposed to a financial fit. So that's why we did it. We announced it now. And as I told Robert, I think you can expect this, on a long-term basis, to be accretive to our current ROE. One way to think about it, Bob is, as we said before we're targeting low double-digit ROE."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

As shown in the previous table, the company has a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.21, giving the company plenty of borrowing capacity to grow the portfolio. As of September 30, 2017, the company had $139 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility and $23 million in available SBA-guaranteed debentures. I have assumed that MRCC will maintain its targeted regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.70 to 0.80 as discussed by management on previous calls.

"Based on our pipeline of both committed and anticipated deals, we expect to maintain our new investment momentum for the remainder of the year with growth in both our core portfolio and in our new joint venture. Our new MRCC senior loan fund joint venture with National Life should be accretive to our shareholders over the long-term." "I'm very confident that we will put to work our capital that we have today over the next several quarters and that we will get to the point in 2018 where we'll be at the target leverage levels that we'd like to be at. Again, this is a long-term risk. This isn't a sprint. We've done this as a firm for 15 years and we don't work quarter-to-quarter here. If there is a quarter or two quarters where we haven't seen the right types of transactions or the right risk adjusted returns, we're going to sit on the sidelines."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

The company has been prudently using its SBIC leverage with only $92.1 million of the $150 million allowable with its first license. On December 18, 2015, the SBA raised the "family of funds" limitation to $350 million in total borrowings, giving the company potential access to lower fixed-rate borrowings exempt from typical BDC leverage ratios. However, the company only has access to another $23 million due to other funds within its 'family'.

Source: SEC Filings

MRCC Risk Profile Discussion:

Management that "does the right thing" for investors, including waiving fees to protect dividend each quarter.

Higher quality credit platform, portfolio of 95% secured loans, and almost 87% first-lien with no direct exposure to oil and gas exploration/production or metals/mining.

Shareholder-friendly fee structure, including a total return feature that takes into account capital losses when calculating income incentive fees and 1.75% base management fee that excludes cash.

During Q3 2017, NAV per share declined slightly (from $14.05 to $14.01), and there was around $3 million of realized losses related to the exit of its investment in Fabco Automotive Corporation, at a value above the June 30, 2017, valuation.

"Our book value per share during the quarter decreased very slightly to $14.01 per share as of September 30th, primarily due to unrealized net losses during the period in excess of net unrealized mark-to-market valuation gains during the quarter." "During the quarter, our portfolio company Fabco was sold for strategic acquirer. While the sale of Fabco resulted in a realized loss for MRCC on our original principal investments, it was sold at a recovery value in excess of the mark at the end of the second quarter, which created a reversal of a previous unrealized mark-to-market loss."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

TPP Operating, Inc. remains on non-accrual with a fair value $8.9 million, and Rocket Dog Brands LLC was added to non-accrual during the previous quarter but is one of its smaller investments at $0.3 million fair value.

Source: SEC Filings

MRCC's portfolio remains primarily of first lien loans, representing around 86.5% of the portfolio as of September 30, 2017.

"We have no new non-accruals that have occurred in the quarter. Our average weighted average leverage attachment points across our entire portfolio is around 3.8 times leverage debt. So we're not attaching like other firms at 5, 5.5, 6 turns of EBITDA from a debt standpoint. The 3.8 times leverage is across the Monroe platform for starting leverage on average. It's not specific to BDC. We haven't actually disclosed anywhere to the leverage, but it should be consistent in terms of average starting leverage for our borrowers"

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Quality of Management and Fee Agreement:

The company has been responsive to request for information and has a best-of-breed fee structure that takes into account capital losses when calculating income incentive fees to management also known as using a "high water mark" or "total return hurdle". The base management fee is 1.75% of assets, excluding cash. As mentioned earlier, management has been waiving incentive fees to protect the dividend coverage each quarter:

Q. "First question on the waiver this quarter I know you discussed in the prepared remarks of waving to make the quarterly dividend on adjusted and I for the quarter and was curious for the outlook for that for the rest of the year if you see that being used that there's a specific calculation other than just making adjusted NII equal to the quarterly if it's not?" A. "We did that in Q2 as we felt it was the appropriate thing to do. We got a strong alignment. Management has a strong alignment here with shareholders and continue to believe that's one of the things of separates our firm apart from others. I think that's really going to be a quarter-by-quarter call. This was I think the right thing to do in Q2 when you know what we've examine that in the future from time-to-time."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, MRCC benefits from having access to a broader credit platform, managed by an affiliate of Monroe Capital Management Advisors, with approximately $5 billion of assets under management, giving the company access to scale, relationships, and expertise.

"Our co-investment exemptive relief from the SEC enables us to co-invest alongside the numerous private institutional funds we manage in order to provide comprehensive financial solutions to our borrowers. Our disciplined underwriting and focus on credit quality has helped us deliver consistent income and dividends to our shareholders." "I will just point out that as much as that is true, we would love to see the BDC grow, but the benefit for shareholders is unlike some other platforms in which the BDC is the predominance of their assets, we aren't reliant on the BDC growth for our manager platform in order to grow our platform. So we can be very careful about growing our BDC in the best possible way for shareholders. We've seen other BDC managers choose to grow in ways that maybe aren't so good for shareholders, and that's not something we're willing to consider." "We have a brand name. We have a company, I think, that really stands for something and is been around for 17 years through lots of business cycles. We have a portfolio of over 300 borrowers today. So we're not trying to create a portfolio. We have a portfolio. 25% of our transactions and our deals come from within our portfolio. So I think the history that we have in the market, the longstanding franchise that we have and the fact that we've got the same people doing the same things here at Monroe for the last 15 years, that allows us to compete very effectively with all these new platforms and all the new money that has come into the space."

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: MRCC Q3 2017 Earnings Call Slides

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.