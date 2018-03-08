Are Alternatives Substitutes For Equities?

The Washington Post had an article about compounding stressors from everyday routine leading to serious health problem. By everyday routine they were talking about things like commuter traffic or just generally running late. The article implied that only big, life-event stressors like spouse dying could be harmful so if routine stressors are new for being harmful then I am not surprised.

The idea of reducing stress by placing yourself in fewer stress-inducing situations resonates with me personally and professionally. Personally, in that I have been working from home since my mid-thirties so no traffic and far fewer frustrating encounters with people at the office; and professionally in that I have long advocated using diversifiers (now called alternatives) to manage portfolio volatility. We know that volatility causes people to reach a breaking point where they do self-destructive things, portfolio-wise. Managing volatility provides the opportunity to put clients in fewer situations where they might reach their breaking point.

Related to the above about portfolio strategy, Larry Swedroe’s latest at ETF.com is titled Active Alts Don’t Outperform. Larry has plenty of numbers to make his case that they don’t outperform in nominal terms, but they do have lower standard deviations than equity funds. He seems to also be saying they don’t outperform on a risk adjusted basis. The article focused on long short equity and market neutral.

If I am reading him correctly, I think he is framing the function of alternatives incorrectly on a couple of different levels.

We’ve said here countless times that equities are the asset class that goes up the most, most of the time. Any other asset class exposure is likely to underperform equities most of the time. This includes bonds, commodities and various alternative strategies. These other asset classes by virtue or their standard deviations, correlations to equities or both can help offset some portion of the volatility that goes with whatever portion is invested in equities.

One truism about diversification is that if everything you own goes up with the market, then it will all go down with the market, which doesn’t make for effective diversification. The only thing you’d be diversifying might be single-issuer risk. Diversification means owning things that don’t behave like the stock market. Where Swedroe talked about long/short, I tend to think of that as usually being an alpha seeking, bull market strategy like 130/30 as an example. In that context it kind of doesn’t even fit in the topic he’s discussing. If a manager is using long-short to seek a market neutral or absolute return type of result (I would put merger arbitrage in this category), that would be a different story.

Diversifiers (alternatives) can help with managing the volatility of the value of the overall portfolio. Contrary to what Swedroe appears to be saying, market neutral, as one example, is never going to outperform positive stock market gains. If it does, it’s not market neutral.

I write all the time about having the correct expectations for alternatives but of course you need the correct expectations about anything. I’ve said dozens of times, I never expect gold, an alternative, to be the best performing thing I own. If it is then chances are things in the rest of the world aren’t going so well. A couple of times, gold has been the better performer versus equities and sure enough equities struggled when that happened.

Nothing about alternatives may appeal to you, but the value they might be able to add, repeated for emphasis, is not outperforming equities for more than any short period of time - they might be able to help over a short period when equities are going down a lot. With that as the proper expectation, then decide whether or not they make any sense for you.

And from my page at TheMaven;

The importance of proper position sizing.

An update on the active/passive debate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice, and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk, which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs, visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC-registered RIA which advises to actively managed exchange-traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.