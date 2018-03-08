Fortive Sells Automation Businesses To Altra

In a transaction of considerable complexity, Fortive (FTV) will sell four companies from its Automation and Specialty platform (about a third of its Industrial Technologies Division) to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) for $1.4 billion in cash and debt reduction plus 35 million Altra shares, which will be distributed to Fortive’s shareholders. Based on Altra’s recent trailing share prices, the total consideration is worth about $3 billion. The companies to be sold are Kollmorgen, Thomson, Portescap, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems. Hengstler, the only part of this platform which will not be sold, is, to a large extent, a sensing/instrument business that fits in with that portion of Fortive.

The transaction is structured as a “Reverse Morris Trust,” which (assuming the structure is not knocked down in Tax Court, which the companies are almost certain to be able to avoid) will be tax-efficient for both Fortive and its shareholders. As described in Fortive’s press release,

I, and probably most other investors, find this less than crystal clear. The confusion is partly due to the fact that an I.R.S. ruling on the deal structure will be necessary for the transaction to proceed. And the distinction between a spin-off and a split-off is not common knowledge. One way or another, Fortive shareholders will find themselves owners of 54.4% of Altra.

If the transaction is structured as a spin-off, they will retain their interest in a smaller but more liquid, less indebted Fortive. If it is structured as a split-off, then they will have the right, but not the obligation, to exchange their Fortive shares for an enlarged Altra. Should the transaction be structured as a split-off, Fortive says its shareholders would see their company’s earnings reduced by 8-9% (assuming no investment of the capital acquired through the deal). Fortive might some of the proceeds of the transaction for share repurchases.

Since Fortive is an acquisitive company and already has considerable acquisition capacity, a significant purchase may soon follow the closing of this deal. Fortive, following the strategy of its former parent Danaher (DHR), is a specialist in roll-up acquisitions. It is unclear whether increased acquisition capacity will cause it to alter its acquisitive style. Although it would probably entail a gradual deployment of its increased acquisition capacity, investors should probably hope it will not depart from a strategy that has served it so well.

Fortive and Altra gave a detailed presentation about the ‘new Altra’ that will result from this transaction. The new Altra will be about twice its current size at $1.8 billion and will derive 50% from the U.S., 31% from Europe and 19% from Asia and elsewhere. At $350 million, its EBITDA will be 169% higher than legacy Altra, in part thanks to a 5 percentage point increase in margins. It expects to be able to extract cumulative synergies from the combined companies of $50 million by fiscal 2022.

Altra shareholder reaction to the proposal was not wildly enthusiastic. Granted it was something of a dull day on Wall Street, but Altra closed up only 0.67%. In fact, Altra shareholders seem recently to have become somewhat disenchanted with their investment.

Fortive, other the other hand, rose 3.78%, suggesting that its shareholders either think that acquiring a majority of Altra is attractive, or that Fortive can do something very much to their advantage with the proceeds of its sale. There are numerous opportunities for a specialist in acquiring small- to medium-sized industrial firms.

‘New Fortive’ received less attention in the announcement. Other than increased acquisition capacity, and the possibility of decreased earnings, if acquisitions do not offset the sale, there was little comment on what Fortive will look like after the transaction. This suggests that Fortive may already have acquisitions in mind, if not actually in process.

Interestingly, during the conference call about the transaction, Fortive gave no very compelling explanation why it simply did not acquire Altra. While the company looks to build out its software businesses, it will clearly remain exposed to equipment, and Altra (which could probably have been acquired at a reasonable price) would not have been the least natural fit and one that would have benefited from Fortive’s management disciplines.

If not, Fortive will be a somewhat miscellaneous combination of test, measurement and sensing instruments, franchise tool distribution, gas station fuel dispensers, and truck fleet tracking. Having started life as a highly diversified industrial conglomerate, this is not an especial problem for the company or its shareholders, but it suggests that its acquisitive interest will concentrate in the instrumentation area.