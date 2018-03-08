Plug Power: Q4 And FY2017 Takeaways

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Plug Power reported Q4 and full year 2017 earnings on March 7. As already discussed in my most recent article, 2017 was just another year of broken promises by the company's notoriously overoptimistic management as results fell far short of the company's just recently lowered projections. In addition, FY2018 revenue guidance came in well below expectations.

Picture: Pro-Gen powered electric delivery truck from Chinese collaboration partner Dongfeng Motor Group at a recent trade show in Wuhan, China

That said, Q4 results were not without some promise as product margins rebounded from the botched ramp-up of Amazon deployments in Q3, service margins increased to the high single digits and hydrogen delivery margins (while still negative in the low double digits) coming in at their best levels ever on record. But keep in mind that product margins in Q4 were solely derived from a small number of outright GenDrive unit sales [the vast majority of the Q4 business were Walmart (NYSE:WMT) leases] with no lower-margin hydrogen infrastructure in the mix, quite different from Q3.

Unfortunately, these improvements were overshadowed by a very meaningful deterioration in the company's Walmart leasing business which the company somewhat euphemistically accounts for as "Power Purchase Agreements" or "PPA".

Table: Segment Margin Performance Overview

This is particularly disappointing as the company recently managed to obtain much better refinancing conditions for its Walmart leases so one would have reasonably expected PPA margins to show further enhancement from an already improved Q3 performance. Instead, margins deteriorated to its lowest levels ever on record.

On the conference call, management alluded to increased service costs due to higher usage of material handling equipment during the year's traditionally most busy quarter and went on to state that "it's really kind of a tale of two stories. One is legacy sites and legacy deals and go-forward deals."

According to the Q4 press release, Plug Power currently has 32 GenKey sites with more than 7.000 GenDrive units under PPA contracts with Walmart - out of a total of 16,600 units under service contracts. With the earliest Walmart GenKey site deployments dating back to 2014, the retail giant currently has the bulk of Plug Power's older, more interference-prone GenKey units in use. This does not even take into account the approximately 500-1,000 units deployed with Walmart prior to the introduction of the GenKey approach. Given this issue, higher overall service costs compared to the rest of the business, particularly in times of peak usage, make some sense but the company's results have been fairly inconsistent with this regard. For example, management used basically the same explanation on the Q4/2016 conference call after the company experienced major margin deterioration in the non-Walmart business while this segment just turned in its best margin performance ever during Q4/2017.

From a financing cost perspective, the expensive sale-and-leaseback transactions of the past will continue to weigh on PPA margins but each new refinancing under the recently signed, much more favorable master lease agreement with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) should actually improve PPA margins going forward. This expectation already seemed to play out in Q3/2017 with PPA margins showing considerable improvement over the first half of the year but the major Q4 setback leaves me scratching my head.

The only reasonable explanation for the Q4 margin deterioration in the PPA segment remains vastly increased service cost but after this wasn't a major issue at Walmart in Q4/2016, the true reasons behind the company's inconsistent segment performance over the past couple of quarters remain unclear at this point. Hopefully, the upcoming 10-K provides more insight into the issue.

From an operating expense perspective, R&D costs continue to rise, up 16% quarter-over-quarter and 40% year-over-year, for the first time eclipsing SG&A expenses on a quarterly basis.

Key balance sheet items

Despite materially positive cash flow from operations in Q4, the company's liquidity looks pretty tight again. With unrestricted cash of just $24.8 million at the end of 2017 and expected large losses for the first half of 2018, the company will have to rely on working capital improvements and a timely refinancing of Walmart leases to avoid raising more capital over the course of the year.

The company's inventory position continued to rise during Q4, up more than 60% year-over-year to $48.8 million with a corresponding increase in accounts payable. On the call, management was confident in reducing inventories by more than 30% as the year progresses.

Long-term debt was down by roughly $8 million from Q3 as the company obviously used previously restricted cash to repay borrowings under its New York Green Bank credit facility, as required by the terms of the loan agreement.

Investment Tax Credit

Management also remained upbeat about the recent retroactive reinstatement of the fuel cell investment tax credit and even predicted some positive impact on the company's 2018 results as the company is currently in the process of renegotiating a couple of 2017 refinancing transactions with Wells Fargo to provide Plug Power its fair share of the tax savings windfall. More meaningful upside continues to be expected for FY2019.

China

As investors might have noticed, FCEV adoption in China remains hampered by the ongoing lack of hydrogen infrastructure. The issue recently caused competitor Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) to provide a cautious outlook for its China business in 2018, causing investors to head for the exits.

In the press release, Plug Power disclosed that it has retained Barclays to assist "in identifying, engaging and negotiating a JV with potential partners":

Plug Power's goal is to have a partner with strong market access and internal demand, that will allow the Company to have a significant ownership position with protective governance rights and a commitment to a long-term partnership. To date, Plug Power has received more than a half dozen term sheets based on these objectives from varied large Chinese companies. The six leading companies have market capitalization on average of over $15 billion dollars. Assuming that our partnership criteria are met, we target selection of a JV partner in the near to medium term.

On the conference call, management revealed that China currently does not have the resources in place to generate meaningful amounts of liquid hydrogen not to speak of the required logistics and fueling station infrastructure. With liquid hydrogen availability currently very limited, it doesn't come as a surprise that many of China's hydrogen fueling stations are currently not capable of supporting a larger number of FCEVs.

While CEO Marsh stated "I would think the second half of the year, you'll see those issues go away", I don't share his optimism as it requires considerable time and investment to construct liquid hydrogen plants. For example, it took Air Liquide more than two years to commence operations of its new liquid hydrogen plant in Calvert City, Kentucky. CEO Marsh also referred to potential Chinese partnerships with large multinational gas companies like Air Liquide or Air Products (NYSE:APD) to assist with the country's ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues.

Frankly speaking, I am not optimistic about Plug Power's ability to execute a satisfactory JV agreement as the company's conditions seem diametrically opposed to the intent of potential Chinese partners which are mostly looking for technology transfer instead of getting trapped in a "long-term partnership" with a foreign company that also commands "protective governance rights".

Moreover, retaining significant ownership in a JV would, most likely, require the company to come up with a meaningful amount of capital, a traditionally scarce resource at Plug Power.

Bottom line:

Plug Power just turned in another abysmal year and issued disappointing FY2018 guidance which at the lower end implies no growth in the company's high-margin core business. The anticipated unfavorable revenue mix will put additional pressure on the company's consolidated gross margin and cash flows this year. Liquidity will remain very tight again in 2018, potentially requiring another capital raise.

Management, as usual, is trying to obfuscate these issues by not guiding for unit shipments, site deployments, bookings, consolidated gross margin and cash usage anymore.

That said, the company reported margin progress in its products-, services- and hydrogen delivery segments during Q4 but the encouraging improvements were overshadowed by a material deterioration in the company's Walmart leasing business. Over time, improved refinancing conditions should help PPA margins to recover.

The recent reinstatement of the FTC should help the company's business over the medium term, but expect the impact on FY2018 to remain limited.

After management revealed China's current inability to produce and supply meaningful amounts of liquid hydrogen, I remain more skeptical than ever on the short- to medium-term prospects of the Chinese FCEV-market.

I remain equally skeptical on Plug Power's chances to execute a JV transaction with a Chinese partner that lives up to the company's stated conditions.

Overall, FY2018 is currently shaping up to be another difficult year for Plug Power. I will update investors on the company as the year progresses.

