By The Numbers: Profitable Stocks With Reasonable Valuations And Rising Earnings Expectations

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, but the performance numbers are quite attractive for this particular system.

No quantitative system is perfect or infallible, but the evidence shows that companies exhibiting strong quantitative attributes tend to outperform over the long term.

Investing is always a matter of probabilities as opposed to certainties. There is no way to tell for certain how a specific asset or an investment strategy is going to perform in a particular period. On the other hand, statistical data shows that companies offering some specific quantitative attributes tend to outperform the markets in the long term.

The following system is aimed at investing in highly profitable companies trading for a reasonable valuation, and generating rising earnings expectations.

Even if the formula is not perfect or infalible, there are solid reasons to believe that companies exhibiting these characteristics should do better than average over the long term.

System Design

The main idea behind this system is not to offer the most comprehensive approach to quantitative stock picking. Quite on the contrary, the point is showing how you can build a simple and straightforward system that still produces attractive returns by relying on well-known performance drivers.

To begin with, we exclude over the counter stocks from the universe to guarantee a minimum liquidity level and size.

Companies in the portfolio also need to have a return on investment - ROI - ratio above 20% on a trailing twelve months basis. This is a demanding threshold when it comes to profitability, so the system only includes companies that enjoy profitability levels substantially above average.

Since the bar for profitability is set quite high, the screen has a more relaxed specification when it comes to valuation. It's not realistic to look for companies with spectacular profitability and bargain-low valuations at the same time.

Companies in the portfolio need to have a forward price to earnings ratio below 25. This valuation level does not guarantee that stocks are necessarily undervalued, but the system still puts a reasonable limit on valuation in order to avoid stocks that trade at exuberant prices.

The system also requires companies to have increasing earnings expectations in the last month, meaning that the average earnings estimate for the current year has to be higher than it was four weeks ago.

Investing is not just about the fundamentals in isolation, stock prices reflect market expectations about those fundamentals. When earnings estimates are on the rise, this means that expectations for the company are also improving, which generally means that the stock price is also moving in the right direction.

Besides, avoiding companies with declining earnings estimates is a big advantage in terms of staying away from businesses with declining fundamentals. Avoiding the losers can be even more important than picking the winners when it comes to maximizing investment returns over the long term.

Among the companies that pass the specified criteria, the screener selects the 50 names with the highest stock price momentum over different time periods. The winners tend to keep on winning over time, so we don't just look for strong fundamentals at the company level, we also want the stock price performance to be reflecting such fundamentals.

Backtested Performance And Investment Recommendations

The following backtest builds and equal-weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks recommended by the system. The portfolio is monthly rebalanced, and is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations. The benchmark is the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI).

Backtested performance is outstanding. Since January of 1999 the 50 stocks picked by the system produced an average annual return of 17.31%, comfortably beating the 6.82% annual return produced by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF over the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 1,973.99% versus 251.6% for the benchmark.



Data and chart are from Portfolio123.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Besides, even if the system excludes over the counter stocks, many of the companies included in the portfolio can still be too small and volatile for many investors. This means that real-life implementation can be more difficult than it seems to be, and backtested performance should always be interpreted with caution.

That acknowledged, it makes a lot of sense to expect companies with high profitability, reasonable valuations, and rising earnings expectations to deliver attractive returns over the long term. Even for investors who don´t replicate quantitative systems in their own portfolios, these models can be enormously valuable tools to find investment candidates for further research.

The table below shows the 50 stocks currently selected by the system, ordered by market capitalization. The data also includes return on investment, forward PE ratio, EPS estimate for the current year and EPS estimate 4 weeks ago.



As always, it's important to do your own research and understand the business behind the numbers in order to tell if a particular company fits your own investment strategy and risk profile.

Name MktCap ROI% Forward PE EPS Estimate EPS Estimate 4 Weeks ago Texas Instruments (TXN) $107,843 26.2 18.55 5.17 5.14 Applied Materials (AMAT) $63,031 24.24 12.91 4.43 4.03 Micron Technology (MU) $62,231 29.74 6.14 10.33 10.23 TJX Companies (TJX) $53,360 37.11 15.86 4.83 4.56 S&P Global (SPGI) $48,454 37.51 20.16 8.53 8.49 HP (HPQ) $39,311 107.09 11.5 1.97 1.81 Moody's (MCO) $31,712 30.27 19.5 7.71 6.86 Ross Stores (ROST) $30,767 41.74 17.42 4 3.8 Fastenal (FAST) $16,240 24.18 20.65 2.5 2.47 Gap (GPS) $13,456 20.77 12.49 2.62 2.32 J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) $13,013 26.47 18.77 5.31 5.29 Intercontinental Hotels (IHG) $12,004 61.71 20.38 2.88 2.73 Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) $11,489 21.5 19.82 6.22 5.9 Copart (CPRT) $11,369 20.67 23.31 1.75 1.55 Bioverativ (BIVV) $11,331 48.59 22.29 4.44 4.03 Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) $9,445 20.82 13.22 4.48 3.99 F5 Networks (FFIV) $9,409 34.26 14.84 9.46 9.46 Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) $8,307 21.13 19.46 2.48 2.48 FactSet Research (FDS) $8,231 26.17 22.84 8.4 8.4 Robert Half International (RHI) $7,400 26.49 16.77 3.27 3.25 Eaton Vance (EV) $6,661 20.62 14.4 3.33 3.26 Pool Corp (POOL) $5,923 27.65 24.12 5.53 4.73 Carter's (CRI) $5,558 22.67 16 6.71 6.57 Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) $4,814 21.28 19.83 4.7 4.11 Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) $4,760 34.8 15.12 7.71 6.86 Choice Hotels International (CHH) $4,559 27.63 19.58 3.54 3.49 Essent Group (ESNT) $4,473 21.09 8.93 4.4 4.05 Trinet Group (TNET) $3,346 34.03 18.05 2.58 1.99 Armstrong World Industries (AWI) $3,227 20.21 14.67 3.62 3.34 Trex Co (TREX) $3,127 52.07 22.63 4.2 3.84 Insperity (NSP) $2,835 51.54 19.67 3.04 2.64 Childrens Place (PLCE) $2,515 23.12 16.4 7.88 7.88 Syntel (SYNT) $2,268 52.67 13.95 1.87 1.8 SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) $2,250 24.53 15.97 3.2 2.13 Arch Coal (ARCH) $2,228 24.36 10.77 12.85 12.01 American Woodmark (AMWD) $2,066 20.27 16.77 5.25 4.96 Moelis & Co (MC) $1,727 25.43 18 2.64 2.51 Innoviva (INVA) $1,706 36.05 5.5 2.45 2.08 Warrior Met Coal (HCC) $1,694 60.53 11.78 6.08 5.67 AdvanSix (ASIX) $1,314 26.76 9.66 3.28 2.93 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) $1,221 20.86 18.7 2.73 2.2 RMR Group (RMR) $1,065 50.15 24.68 2.51 1.97 Dennys Corp (DENN) $1,028 26.56 22.12 0.64 0.63 Medifast (MED) $817 27.1 20.12 2.73 2.56 Barrett Business Services (BBSI) $587 30.28 16.09 4.35 3.6 Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) $573 45.05 12.47 1.6 1.55 Hackett Group (HCKT) $516 25.26 14.48 1.13 1.09 Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) $500 49.93 22.62 2.12 2.11 MCBC Holdings (MCFT) $486 29.55 11.74 1.84 1.61 Evolution Petroleum (EPM) $270 22.1 18.81 0.48 0.46

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, SPGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.