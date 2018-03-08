By The Numbers: Profitable Stocks With Reasonable Valuations And Rising Earnings Expectations

Summary

No quantitative system is perfect or infallible, but the evidence shows that companies exhibiting strong quantitative attributes tend to outperform over the long term.

Introducing a quantitative system focused on companies with elevated profitability, reasonable valuations, and rising earnings expectations.

Backtested performance does not guarantee future returns, but the performance numbers are quite attractive for this particular system.

Investing is always a matter of probabilities as opposed to certainties. There is no way to tell for certain how a specific asset or an investment strategy is going to perform in a particular period. On the other hand, statistical data shows that companies offering some specific quantitative attributes tend to outperform the markets in the long term.

The following system is aimed at investing in highly profitable companies trading for a reasonable valuation, and generating rising earnings expectations.

Even if the formula is not perfect or infalible, there are solid reasons to believe that companies exhibiting these characteristics should do better than average over the long term.

System Design

The main idea behind this system is not to offer the most comprehensive approach to quantitative stock picking. Quite on the contrary, the point is showing how you can build a simple and straightforward system that still produces attractive returns by relying on well-known performance drivers.

To begin with, we exclude over the counter stocks from the universe to guarantee a minimum liquidity level and size.

Companies in the portfolio also need to have a return on investment - ROI - ratio above 20% on a trailing twelve months basis. This is a demanding threshold when it comes to profitability, so the system only includes companies that enjoy profitability levels substantially above average.

Since the bar for profitability is set quite high, the screen has a more relaxed specification when it comes to valuation. It's not realistic to look for companies with spectacular profitability and bargain-low valuations at the same time.

Companies in the portfolio need to have a forward price to earnings ratio below 25. This valuation level does not guarantee that stocks are necessarily undervalued, but the system still puts a reasonable limit on valuation in order to avoid stocks that trade at exuberant prices.

The system also requires companies to have increasing earnings expectations in the last month, meaning that the average earnings estimate for the current year has to be higher than it was four weeks ago.

Investing is not just about the fundamentals in isolation, stock prices reflect market expectations about those fundamentals. When earnings estimates are on the rise, this means that expectations for the company are also improving, which generally means that the stock price is also moving in the right direction.

Besides, avoiding companies with declining earnings estimates is a big advantage in terms of staying away from businesses with declining fundamentals. Avoiding the losers can be even more important than picking the winners when it comes to maximizing investment returns over the long term.

Among the companies that pass the specified criteria, the screener selects the 50 names with the highest stock price momentum over different time periods. The winners tend to keep on winning over time, so we don't just look for strong fundamentals at the company level, we also want the stock price performance to be reflecting such fundamentals.

Backtested Performance And Investment Recommendations

The following backtest builds and equal-weighted portfolio with the 50 stocks recommended by the system. The portfolio is monthly rebalanced, and is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses and similar considerations. The benchmark is the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI).

Backtested performance is outstanding. Since January of 1999 the 50 stocks picked by the system produced an average annual return of 17.31%, comfortably beating the 6.82% annual return produced by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF over the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 1,973.99% versus 251.6% for the benchmark.


Data and chart are from Portfolio123.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Besides, even if the system excludes over the counter stocks, many of the companies included in the portfolio can still be too small and volatile for many investors. This means that real-life implementation can be more difficult than it seems to be, and backtested performance should always be interpreted with caution.

That acknowledged, it makes a lot of sense to expect companies with high profitability, reasonable valuations, and rising earnings expectations to deliver attractive returns over the long term. Even for investors who don´t replicate quantitative systems in their own portfolios, these models can be enormously valuable tools to find investment candidates for further research.

The table below shows the 50 stocks currently selected by the system, ordered by market capitalization. The data also includes return on investment, forward PE ratio, EPS estimate for the current year and EPS estimate 4 weeks ago.

As always, it's important to do your own research and understand the business behind the numbers in order to tell if a particular company fits your own investment strategy and risk profile.

Name

MktCap

ROI%

Forward PE

EPS Estimate

EPS Estimate 4 Weeks ago

Texas Instruments (TXN)

$107,843

26.2

18.55

5.17

5.14

Applied Materials (AMAT)

$63,031

24.24

12.91

4.43

4.03

Micron Technology (MU)

$62,231

29.74

6.14

10.33

10.23

TJX Companies (TJX)

$53,360

37.11

15.86

4.83

4.56

S&P Global (SPGI)

$48,454

37.51

20.16

8.53

8.49

HP (HPQ)

$39,311

107.09

11.5

1.97

1.81

Moody's (MCO)

$31,712

30.27

19.5

7.71

6.86

Ross Stores (ROST)

$30,767

41.74

17.42

4

3.8

Fastenal (FAST)

$16,240

24.18

20.65

2.5

2.47

Gap (GPS)

$13,456

20.77

12.49

2.62

2.32

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

$13,013

26.47

18.77

5.31

5.29

Intercontinental Hotels (IHG)

$12,004

61.71

20.38

2.88

2.73

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

$11,489

21.5

19.82

6.22

5.9

Copart (CPRT)

$11,369

20.67

23.31

1.75

1.55

Bioverativ (BIVV)

$11,331

48.59

22.29

4.44

4.03

Michael Kors Holdings (KORS)

$9,445

20.82

13.22

4.48

3.99

F5 Networks (FFIV)

$9,409

34.26

14.84

9.46

9.46

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

$8,307

21.13

19.46

2.48

2.48

FactSet Research (FDS)

$8,231

26.17

22.84

8.4

8.4

Robert Half International (RHI)

$7,400

26.49

16.77

3.27

3.25

Eaton Vance (EV)

$6,661

20.62

14.4

3.33

3.26

Pool Corp (POOL)

$5,923

27.65

24.12

5.53

4.73

Carter's (CRI)

$5,558

22.67

16

6.71

6.57

Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

$4,814

21.28

19.83

4.7

4.11

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

$4,760

34.8

15.12

7.71

6.86

Choice Hotels International (CHH)

$4,559

27.63

19.58

3.54

3.49

Essent Group (ESNT)

$4,473

21.09

8.93

4.4

4.05

Trinet Group (TNET)

$3,346

34.03

18.05

2.58

1.99

Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

$3,227

20.21

14.67

3.62

3.34

Trex Co (TREX)

$3,127

52.07

22.63

4.2

3.84

Insperity (NSP)

$2,835

51.54

19.67

3.04

2.64

Childrens Place (PLCE)

$2,515

23.12

16.4

7.88

7.88

Syntel (SYNT)

$2,268

52.67

13.95

1.87

1.8

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

$2,250

24.53

15.97

3.2

2.13

Arch Coal (ARCH)

$2,228

24.36

10.77

12.85

12.01

American Woodmark (AMWD)

$2,066

20.27

16.77

5.25

4.96

Moelis & Co (MC)

$1,727

25.43

18

2.64

2.51

Innoviva (INVA)

$1,706

36.05

5.5

2.45

2.08

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

$1,694

60.53

11.78

6.08

5.67

AdvanSix (ASIX)

$1,314

26.76

9.66

3.28

2.93

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

$1,221

20.86

18.7

2.73

2.2

RMR Group (RMR)

$1,065

50.15

24.68

2.51

1.97

Dennys Corp (DENN)

$1,028

26.56

22.12

0.64

0.63

Medifast (MED)

$817

27.1

20.12

2.73

2.56

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

$587

30.28

16.09

4.35

3.6

Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

$573

45.05

12.47

1.6

1.55

Hackett Group (HCKT)

$516

25.26

14.48

1.13

1.09

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

$500

49.93

22.62

2.12

2.11

MCBC Holdings (MCFT)

$486

29.55

11.74

1.84

1.61

Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

$270

22.1

18.81

0.48

0.46

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, SPGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

