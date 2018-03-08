General Cannabis Is A Dangerous Investment To Make

Investment Thesis

General Cannabis Corp (OTCQB:CANN) is a highly speculative investment with no free cash flow generating capabilities, which regularly dilutes shareholders, by selling shares in the open market as a means of raising much needed capital for its operations. I do not advocate shorting this stock. However, I do very much recommend that investors avoid this investment altogether.

Background

General Cannabis' predecessor company was initially called Promap Corporation. Promap previously operated in the oil and gas mapping business with most of its sales going to a company controlled by its former chief executive officer. Then, in 2013, the company renamed itself Advanced Cannabis Solutions and pivoted away from oil and gas to selling services and solutions to the regulated cannabis industry. With that move, it then sold its oil and gas mapping business to its former CEO. More recently, in June 2015, it changed its name again to General Cannabis Corp.

Financial Position

The audited annual report for FY 2017 has not yet been published. Thus, for now, most of the numbers in this article come from its Q3 2017 SEC filings. At the end of Q3 2017, the number of shares outstanding was 29 million, which are close to triple the number of shares outstanding that General Cannabis had at the end of FY 2012 (just 5 years ago).

At the end of Q3 2017, General Cannabis had an accumulated deficit of $45 million. This means, that since its inception, its losses in total add up to negative $45 million. For a company that trades for close to $130 million market cap these are quite a substantial losses. In fact, at the end of FY 2016 its losses stood at $49 million. So how did General Cannabis manage to reverse the minus $49 million to minus $45 million (a gain of $4 million)? Through an $11 million gain on its derivative warrant liability. Do not get put off by this jargon, this simply means that General Cannabis had, for the purpose of accounting, written off substantially all of its warrants, and the company then took 'a hit' to its P&L at the end of FY 2016, and then, through the 9 months ended Q3 2017, General Cannabis reversed some of its loss. Here is a commentary from its audited 10-K FY 2016,

We had an accumulated deficit of $49,227,055 as of December 31, 2016, and further losses are anticipated in the development of our business. Accordingly, there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.

I hope that I have not confused the reader. In the above section I simply imply, that General Cannabis has not generated any free cash flow and is unlikely to do so going forward, yet it is priced at $130 million market cap. So how does the company actually bring in cash to pay its management? Well, it does that through selling shares, to you, its shareholder. In fact, in February 2018, it has once more registered intent to raise further funds for general corporate purposes.

Is It Worthy Of Punt?

It is quite impossible to value such a highly speculative company such as General Cannabis, with cumulative losses at around $45 million, yet trading for $130 million market cap. And here, to make matters even worse, there is just so much competition targeting the same industry. The company admits to having 'no aspect of [its] business, that is protected by patents or copyrights'.

Furthermore, its main business line, its Security and Cash Transportation segment, as its name implies, is quite simply, security guards with video surveillance and a cash transport service, between licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. And even then, in spite of providing this much needed transportation and security service, its revenue was down 5% in Q3 2017, due in part to the loss of customer - driven by the drop in wholesale cannabis prices in Colorado.

In conclusion, General Cannabis is a very difficult investment to make and to hope for an adequate return. For those shareholders that are seriously passionate to invest in General Cannabis, as they perceive the potential in sales from the cannabis industry as favorable, I instead point them towards a passively managed marijuana-themed exchange-traded fund ('ETF').

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network. Please excuse any grammatical errors.