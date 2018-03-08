Outsized Yield Opportunity From New Preferred Equity

Note: This report is a continuation of our public series highlighting recent preferred shipping equity offerings and opportunities. Our previous iteration covered Teekay Offshore Partners Series-E (TOO-E). For investors who are looking for even more coverage and updated analytics, we provide a quarterly income review, covering over 30 of these income instruments, exclusively via Value Investor’s Edge.

Company Overview

Costamare (CMRE) is a leasing company focused on the container shipping segment. CMRE holds a variety of ships spanning different sizes and ages from feeders to ULCVs. CMRE controls the world’s 2nd largest publicly-traded container fleet (around 70 vessels), second only to Seaspan (SSW). Costamare deals almost exclusively with investment grade counterparties, which include MSC, Evergreen, COSCO, and Maersk.

CMRE currently trades close to $6.00, offering a dividend yield of 6.6%. With just over 109M shares outstanding, CMRE carries a common equity market capitalization of nearly $660M.

Costamare chose to fund to raise growth capital with preferred equity, selling $115M of Series-E Preferred Equity (CMRE-E) with an 8.75% yield.

Why are CMRE and several other shipping companies turning to preferred equity, even at what seem to be very high yields? Is CMRE-E a reasonable option for income-seeking investors? How should CMRE-E be compared to their previous issuances (CMRE-B/C/D)?

This report will also cover what “Cumulative,” “Redeemable,” and “Perpetual” mean for investors.

Why Sell Preferred Equity For Nearly 9%?

Shipping firms can usually get bank debt for close to 5% and unsecured debt for close to 7%, so why pursue preferred equity at nearly 9%? Why not just sell common units? These are common questions and are logical for investors to ask.

Let’s focus on some of the positives for companies:

‘Optional’ Payments: Preferred equity resides in a niche between unsecured/junk debt and standard equity. Technically, the dividends payments are optional, but the cumulative nature ensures that all payouts will eventually be made before common holders are eligible to receive a single penny. This gives the company more flexibility in case situations become difficult. Debt, even unsecured, has no such option: miss a payment and the firm goes bankrupt.

Never Matures: Preferred are also usually perpetual (from the company's perspective), which means they never mature. Borrow $100M in unsecured debt and eventually you’ll have to pay 100% of it back, plus interest payments along the way. For preferred equity, companies only need to make their quarterly dividends, and even those are ‘optional’ as discussed above. Flexibility on the payments and no brick wall at the end.

Call Flexibility: Preferred equities are often redeemable, which means they come with call provisions that allows the company to have the option to repurchase the units at par in the future. Some investors accidentally confuse these with maturities and calculate misguided yield-to-maturity (“YTM”) calculations as a result. The call options are solely up to the company.

(Almost) Zero Rights: Secured bondholders have legal rights to asset claims and even unsecured bondholders can get significant representation in case things go south financially. Preferred equity holders have no such rights or claims on assets. Although they are superior to common equity, investors have virtually no recourse in the event of a default or simple dividend deferrals.

Dividends Never Increase (w/o Provisions): Preferred dividends are typically fixed at a certain percentage to par. It might be a higher rate than the common equity currently yields, but unlike the common payouts, which can significantly grow in the future, sans provisions like Fixed-To-Floating or Failure-to-Redeem, preferreds will never be entitled to larger payouts. This can make preferred far cheaper than common equity in the long-run, even at a higher initial yield.

We ran down a significant list of items that make a questionable fundraising tool suddenly seem attractive. In fact, preferred equity in the 8% range is vastly superior to unsecured debt in the 7% range. Why? Unlike most domestic companies, shipping firms pay almost no income tax. This means they don’t benefit at all from writing off interest as an expense, so a 100-150 basis premium is nothing compared to all the perks described above.

Why Buy These Instruments?

These preferred equity instruments are clear winners for companies, so buyers must be getting the short end of the stick? Not exactly. Preferreds offer a few clear wins for retail buyers:

Higher Fixed Payment: There are rare exceptions, but preferred equities often provide a higher distribution payment than their common counterparts. This of course is also in exchange for the payments never increasing, they are fixed payouts. For a retired investor looking for near-term income streams, this sort of arrangement can make sense.

Less Risk than Common (Priority Payments, No Dilution): If you believe a company is long-term sustainable, then preferreds are fairly low risk compared to the common equity. 100% of payments must be made before common holders receive a single penny in distributions, this is what preferred means.

If financial conditions get difficult down the road, holders of preferred will likely be sitting in a much better position. Banks are also looking out for their loans and will often force companies to raise fresh equity, even at terrible prices, leading to painful dilution. These raises are very beneficial to preferred holders since it stabilizes the company and doesn’t lead to dilution.

Tax Advantages: For US-based investors, there are significant advantages to buying a preferred equity instead of a bond instrument if done inside a taxable account. This is because preferred dividends, especially those from shipping companies, are often eligible for the far lower ‘qualified dividend’ tax rates. Interest payments hit at income rates as high as 24-37%, whereas preferred payouts would be taxed at 15-23.8% in a similar range.

Perfect Market Intersection?

We’re seeing a market clearing price for preferred in the 8-9% range where the benefits for companies are intersecting with retail investor needs, primarily due to tax-related quirks. If shipping companies paid more income taxes or if ‘qualified dividends’ didn’t get taxed at lower rates, then these offerings likely wouldn’t exist. Here are some of the recent offerings:

During the past 4 months, we’ve seen 5 offerings from unique companies, all within the 8.2-8.875% range. This suggests we are at a clear market clearing range where income investors are finally receiving enough return, but companies are still willing to accept the higher costs in-lieu of common dilution.

Costamare’s Offering

What does the latest Costamare placement offer to investors? The official prospectus is attached. Essentially, this is ‘forever equity’ at 8.875% (9% effective yield today), but if conditions improve and interest rates stay low, the company has the option to call these shares back at par ($25) in five years. If interest rates go higher, CMRE will likely keep these shares outstanding.

As covered above, the dividends on preferred equity remain static, so with CMRE common yielding in the mid-6% range, selling preferred is a likely signal by management that they expect their common dividend to be much higher in the coming years. In such a scenario, CMRE actually saves money by utilizing preferred.

Which CMRE Series is the Best

This offering is “Series-E” because it is their 5th set of preferred equity. Costamare has three other sets of public preferred outstanding (CMRE-B/C/D) and Series-A is a private issuance placeholder (0 shares outstanding). Preferred equity is “pari passu,” which means all dividends must be paid together and all collateral claims are equal. Therefore, unless a call-at-par ($25) is expected in the near-term, the only relevant question investors to ask is: “which one has the higher yield?”

The latest E-Series trades at 9% current yields. This compares to 8.75% for C/D and 8.00% for Series-B. I believe the Series B trades for a 100 bps premium only because the call date is effective in August 2018. Therefore, some holders erroneously believe the preferred is likely to be redeemed at $25, making this a “safer” option. I believe that thinking is totally flawed. Would CMRE really redeem a 7.625% preferred when they just issued one at 8.875%? No! That would be insanity.

Is the offering attractive? This isn’t my favorite preferred, but I believe the 9.00% yield and preferable taxation for most US investors makes this an attractive income opportunity.

Conclusion

We are still in the midst of an interesting intersection in the preferred equity markets where investors and companies are once again finding a good market clearing price. We’ve recently discussed instruments, which contain fixed-to-floating provisions, which can protect against long-term higher interest rates. This issuance doesn’t have that feature, but the baseline yield is starting from an elevated position. This latest issuance offers 25-100 bps higher yield than other preferreds from the exact same company, so I believe the Series-E is clearly superior at this time.