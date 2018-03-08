Africa Oil Corporation: Major Corp. Potential

I believe Africa Oil Corporation has the potential to become a major corporation and I recommend investing in it at this time.

The company has opened up a new exploration portfolio that should provide immediate rewards in the next few years, without delaying the South Lokichar Basin development.

The company had to issue equity up until 2015, hurting investors, but now believes it can hold off until production comes online.

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS: AOIFF) is a Canadian oil and gas company that operates in Africa. The company seeks to utilize its impressive capabilities to take advantage of rapid economic and oil demand growth in Africa. Africa Oil Corporation has recently undergone some massive changes that could mean significant production and growth in the immediate future, changes that in my opinion make the company an amazing investment.

Africa Oil Corporation's South Lokichar Development

The South Lokichar Development is a major component of Africa Oil Corporation's assets, arguably the most important component of the company's asset profile. The South Lokichar Basin is located in Kenya, and exploration of the basin was started by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) in 1992. The company found significant oil, but ruled the area to not be economical.

Africa Oil Corporation took over in 2008 and since then, on the backs of higher oil prices and improving technology, the region has become profitable. This was proven on the back of Africa Oil Corporation's Ngamia-1 well discovery here in 2012. The well was drilled to a total depth of 1515 meters and encountered more than 100 meters of net pay. Production was started at this well at more than 3000 bpd in 2013.

The plan is to develop the South Lokichar Basin in three phases, with the first starting on the eastern end of the proven Ngamia location. Here, the company plans to develop high productivity existing reservoirs, with the final investment decision completed by 2019 and first oil in the early-2020s. Africa Oil Corporation is cheap right now due to the few years it will require to get oil, but now represents the ideal time to invest.

As a result by the early-2020s, Africa Oil Corporation should start production at 60-80 thousand barrels per day. The company plans to connect oil produced at these fields through a single processing facility, and then through a pipeline to Lamu Port. Lamu Port is a part of a major development proposal through Kenya Vision 2030. As an investor, this is both a plus and a minus.

From the positive side of things, the development of the infrastructure as part of a major government project means there will be outside financial support. More importantly, the project will have the newest and best technology, minimizing transportation costs. However, on the flip side, government projects in Africa are known to be slow with cost overruns, which should slow down Africa Oil Corporation.

Combining the different planned phases of production, and subtracting out the interests of other players in the field, by 2022, Africa Oil Corporation should be producing roughly 70 thousand barrels per day. By 2030, this could grow to 110 thousand barrels per day, and depending on profitability, that production could last until 2040 or later. Those long-tail resources show the potential for this to be a major oil field.

More importantly, the anticipated steady production is incredibly exciting for me to see as an investor. Because steady production helps facilitate steady cash flow. And steady cash flow helps to rewards for shareholders, through dividends, buybacks, and numerous other things. Investors have a chance now to jump in on this, and if they're patient, could receive massive rewards.

There does remain a significant risk to investors though. While Africa Oil Corporation has been focused on cost reductions, reducing capex to first oil from $2.2 billion to $1.3 billion, the company is still a half billion dollar oil company, with more than $400 million of cash on hand. The company has had support from Maersk to fund the entirety of its entire 2018-2019 budget in Kenya.

But there does remain a chance that in the future, Africa Oil Corporation will be forced to issue equity to continue development. While I feel that this is unlikely, due to Africa Oil Corporation's cash pile that should allow it to start earning some money before it needs additional cash, it remains a possible risk, and one that has affected Africa Oil Corporation's investors before.

Africa Oil Corporation last had several major share offerings in 2015, meaning the company has held true to its promise for 3 years. It remains to be seen if the company can continue to do this for another 4 years until production starts. With the deal with Maersk, as an investor, I am optimistic that it will be able to continue to do so.

New Exploration Portfolio

Past the South Lokichar Basin, Africa Oil Corporation has had a number of other exciting recent developments. Namely, the company has started to undergo a "portfolio approach", the same thing major oil companies do, which involves having a portfolio of spread out properties to minimize risk and maximize potential rewards.

As an investor, I simply cannot endorse this decision enough. Simply put, Africa Oil Corporation has done what I've been dreaming a smart management team at an oil corporation with massive cash piles would do. In fact, this decision here, was enough for me to increase my stake in Africa Oil Corporation, it makes me massively more excited about the company's future.

Here's the problem that Africa Oil Corporation has to deal with. The company has top-tier assets for which it wants to get production underway. However, getting that production underway will cost twice the company's current market cap. As a result, the company needs to find other ways to get cash flow without diluting investors. The Maersk deal was significant, and this one will have a major impact too.

The above table shows a table of all of Africa Oil Corporation's interests. The company has a roughly 25% interest in 3 different oil companies for the next several years that it got for roughly $50 million. The company's spending here will not impact its development of the South Lokichar field, however, it will open the company up to new opportunities.

Among the most significant of these near-term opportunities are two 2018-2019 wells owned by Impact and run by CNOOC and Total, both two of the largest oil corporations in the world. I'm am also very excited about Eco-Atlantic's 2019 well in Guyana. Guyana has the potential to become a major oil production region, so significant in fact, that it has become a major part of ExxonMobil's (NYSE:XOM) production strategy.

Looking at the longer term new exploration portfolio, the company has significant access to South Africa deepwater oil, a growing oil market. In fact this region is so significant, that local operators are pairing with major oil companies like Total (NYSE:TOT), Exxon and Statoil (NYSE:STO), all companies capable of investing heavily in this region should they deem it to be worth it.

Africa Oil Corporation has invested in and opened itself up to profits in this region, something that will help it in the long run. I think this will pay off well for the company in the intermediate term between now and first production in the early-2020s.

Risks

Despite all the optimism, there remains some risks to Africa Oil Corporation, namely that discovered resources won't pan out and the development of the export infrastructure.

When the last independent assessment on the South Lokichar Basin was undertaken - at year end 2015 - Africa Oil Corporation had roughly 377 million barrels of unrisked NET 2C oil resources. It's hard to value reserves, but the Oil and Gas Journal went through a detailed study and ended up finding that reserves in the ground are worth roughly $4.5/barrel.

That means that Africa Oil Corporation's reserves are worth roughly $1.7 billion or triple its current market cap. While there is a chance some of these reserves won't pan out, they are unrisked estimated reserves, and it'll be interesting to see how they pan out. As an investor though, pay attention for a drop in these numbers, when they're updated again.

The other risk is that Africa Oil Corporation's South Lokichar Basin development is far from the ocean, the primary medium for oil exportation. We already discussed the development of the pipeline through the Kenyan government some, but if that pipeline doesn't pan out, that would put Africa Oil Corporation in a rough position.

A joint development government has been signed with Kenya, and given Kenya's desire for growing oil production, namely from tax revenues, I see this progressing on track. So far, no data has been released that indicates that this pipeline will not progress, and should it progress to completion, that means great things for Africa Oil Corporation.

Major moments for investors will be the release of the FEED and ESIA in 2Q 2018 and the release of the FID (final investment decision) in 2019. Keep an eye on theses.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation is a corporation with huge potential going forward. The company has a number of impressive developments coming up that will be incredibly important for interested investors to look towards. Namely, the company is working on bringing production online through 3 phases in the South Lokichar Basin, with first oil estimated by 2022. It will be important for investors to keep an eye and see if Africa Oil Corporation can do this without issuing equity.

Africa Oil Corporation has also made an amazing and exciting decision for itself lately, through garnering itself new exploration assets. The company has invested in companies and choice properties spread across Africa and Guyana, which should result in the company having access to 6-7 high impact in the next few years to bridge development until the South Lokichar Basin comes online. These investments will provide bridging cash flow without slowing down the South Lokichar Basin progress.

I recommend investing in Africa Oil Corporation at this time.

