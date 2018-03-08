U.S. Steel: Major Winner From Proposed 25% Tariff On Steel

U.S. Steel (X) is so enthusiastic about the benefits it will reap from President Trump's proposed 25% tariff on steel and 10% tariff on aluminum that it just announced plans to partially reopen a steel mill in Granite City, Illinois. The plant will employ 500 new workers. Shareholders of U.S. Steel will benefit tremendously should the tariffs be implemented and last a considerable length of time, as will shareholders of other steel and aluminum companies operating in the United States. The resignation of the President's Chief Economic Counselor Gary Cohn over Cohn's disagreement with implementation of the tariffs signals that they will be implemented and will last.

There is a great misunderstanding of the value of using trade tariffs in the United States because of the disastrous effects of the Tariff Act of 1930, commonly known as the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. First, the stock market crashed in October of 1929 because of a slow-down in the economy in the summer months before the crash. The Tariff Act of 1930 passed in June of 1930. The Great Depression started in the second half of 1929, not 1930. The cause of the Great Depression was a massive credit bubble that burst.

The Tariff Act of 1930 did not cause the Great Depression, but it did make the impact somewhat worse for the United States, just not nearly to the extent as commonly believed. The reason is that, unlike today when the United States is running a huge trade deficit, in the late 1920s and early 1930s, it had large trade surpluses, not deficits. Below is a partial chart of exports and imports for the history of the United States:

The above is a partial data set from the U.S. government. Notice in 1929, the U.S. exported $5.24 billion in goods and imported only $4.4 billion worth of goods. Effectively, U.S. exports were almost 20% greater than U.S. imports. Also, U.S. exports only represented 5% of the total U.S. economy of $103.6 billion in 1929. By 1933, exports fell to $1.61 billion, but the total U.S. economy fell to $56.4 billion. It is just nonsensical that a $3.6 billion drop in exports caused a $47.2 billion drop in the U.S. economy. The dramatic drop in the economy was due to a crash in available credit, which also impacted the ability of Americans to import goods no matter if the tariffs were implemented or not.

While the concept that the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act caused or greatly exacerbated the Great Depression is a myth, the concept that the tariffs were a dumb move at the time and backfired is accurate. The reason the tariffs enacted in 1930 backfired was that we sold more goods than we bought. When other countries retaliated, we got hurt worse than they did because we had more exports to lose. The situation is in reverse today. The United States is running historic trade deficits.

The Commerce Department announced that the trade deficit for January of 2018 grew to $56.6 billion. Imports were $257.5 billion and exports were $200.9 billion. Whereas we were exporting 20% more than we were importing at the start of the Great Depression; today, we are importing over 20% more than we are exporting. It would make no sense for China, or Japan, or Germany, or Mexico, to start a trade war with us today. They would be the bigger loser. Much of the commentary and analysis of the proposed effects of the new tariffs on steel and aluminum are wrong because they are commenting on the myth, and not the reality, of the causes and impacts tariffs had on the Great Depression.

Today, there is an overcapacity of steel production, and much of this steel is dumped into the United States. According to the Commerce Department, steel imports have grown from 22.7% of the steel market to 33.3% of the steel market, as illustrated in the chart below:

The United States has the ability to produce all of the steel it consumes, but to do so requires higher prices. That concept is true of many of the goods imported into the United States. The 25% tariff on steel will raise the price of steel in the United States, which is a drag on the economy. But it will also create new, good jobs, which will boost the economy. And these jobs that are recovered in the United States will raise wages if enough jobs come back. While there will be different winners and losers in the United States with tariffs, or without tariffs, there is no doubt on which side of the argument President Trump has come down. And he is the one with the power of the pen to create the tariffs.

This is why U.S. Steel is partially reopening a steel plant. As prices rise, it may wind up reopening a lot more plants. U.S. Steel already experienced improved financial results in 2017. Here is a look at its reported earnings and EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $1.087 billion in 2017, and the company is forecasting an increase in EBITDA to $1.5 billion for 2018. But that forecast was made before the announcement of new potential tariffs on steel. There is a real possibility that 2018 EBITDA could rise above the $1.5 billion forecast with the enactment of a 25% steel tariff. Here is a look at U.S. Steel's 2017 revenues by segment:

The USSE segment shown above is U.S. Steel's European operations. The segments that would benefit from potential tariffs are the flat-rolled and tubular segments. Combined, those two operations had $9.241 billion in 2017 revenues. If a combination of increased market share and price increases in steel caused combined revenues to rise to $10 billion, then U.S. Steel could get a lot closer to $2 billion in 2018 EBITDA.

U.S. Steel has made a lot of progress on its balance sheet and is in a strong liquidity position. Below is a look at its net debt situation:

The company's net debt has fallen from $2.383 billion at year-end 2015 to only $1.15 billion at year-end 2017. Based on just the projected EBITDA for 2018, U.S. Steel could be near a neutral net debt position by the end of 2018. The current market-cap for U.S. Steel is only $7.83 billion. Should the tariffs be enacted, that market-cap seems low for a company that could have an EBITDA in the $2 billion range and be in a neutral net debt position. There appears to be a lot of potential upside for the shares of U.S. Steel based on the upcoming steel tariffs. Investors should do their own due diligence quickly because the tariffs could be implemented by the end of this week, according to reports out of the White House.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.