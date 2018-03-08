B&G Foods, Inc. 2017 Results: Postmortem Of The Monster

It remains to be seen whether current management can manage the brands they acquire.

While the dividend is safe - for now - the future depends on Q1 and Q2 2018.

This postmortem cuts through the "spin" to analyze the major metrics and determine what went wrong.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS), the company I call the Frankenstein's Monster of Packaged Food, reported year-end 2017 results February 27, 2018. They were almost uniformly terrible. This will be the grim postmortem to determine what went wrong, so very wrong, and what action investors should take as a result.

Income Statement: Running Backwards While Spinning

When things aren't going too well, adjust the numbers and spin like hell.

According to Robert C. Cantwell, President and Chief Executive Officer as quoted in the February 28, 2018, Press Release announcing Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings, it was a bang-up year, that is, if you consider mostly adjusted non-GAAP numbers:

In addition to generating company record net sales, we also generated company record adjusted EBITDA of $333.2 million, an increase of more than $10 million versus the prior year, and company record adjusted diluted EPS of $2.12, an increase of $0.05 per share versus the prior year.

If we just adjust this and that and clip a bit here, add back a bit to this over there; hey, it was a record year! And, playing devil's advocate, if a major, continuing part of your business plan is acquisitions, why would you consider the costs associated with them as one-time or non-recurring?

On an unadjusted GAAP basis, the numbers tell a more depressing story. Revenues were indeed up about 20% to $1.7 billion from $1.4 billion in 2016, but cost of goods sold was up almost 28% to $1.2 billion from $943.3 million in 2016. As a result, the gross margin shrank 449 bps from 32.2% in 2016 to 27.7% in 2017 and gross profit increased a weak 3.2% or $14.3 million.

Unadjusted EBITDA declined $1.4 million or 0.5% from $291.6 million in 2016 to $290.2 million in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA of $333.2 million, touted as a "record" by management, nevertheless missed the bottom range of guidance of $352.2 million by $19.3 million or 5.5% - the guidance had been re-iterated by CEO Cantwell just 4 months before on the Q3 Conference Call.

EPS exploded to $3.26 per diluted share from $1.73 per share in 2016 due to the tax rate change in the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which required a one-time GAAP re-valuation of the company's deferred tax liability that produced a $69.4 million income tax benefit, rather than an expense. Playing the BGS game in reverse, if we adjust the income tax expense for the $57.1 million BGS expected to incur absent the regulatory change, we have roughly comparable 2017 diluted EPS of $1.37 per share; a very nasty print.

The table below presents a side-by-side comparison of 2016 and 2017 results.

SOURCE: B&G Foods, Inc. 2017 Annual Report, Herding Value Estimates

Let's play one more game. Let's pretend that we like adjusted diluted EPS as a true measure of the operating performance of BGS. Instead of starting with net income and adding back various non-recurring items net of tax, let's gross up the non-recurring adjustments for taxes, add them back to the income statement, then apply taxes at the old 2016 38% rate to the new adjusted pre-tax income and see if we can duplicate the adjusted net income and EPS from the February 28, 2018, press release. Surprise! BGS is apparently using the new lower tax rate from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to achieve the adjusted 2017 EPS of $2.12. If I tax the adjusted numbers at the old 2016 38% rate, the adjusted diluted EPS falls to approximately $1.88, a $0.19 per share or 9.3% decline on an adjusted basis. Defensible, yes, but illuminating? No.

Revenues: Managing Decline

BGS is suffering from the same brand sales challenges that have impacted much larger companies like General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and Kellogg (NYSE: K), but without the time and margin for error granted by a mega-cap balance sheet. While at first BGS' 20% growth in net revenues seems like progress, further analysis exposes a worrisome trend. The table below presents BGS changes in base brand (brands that are comparable across fiscal years) sales for 2017 compared to 2016. Please note that the presentation in the 2017 Annual Report covers brands that comprise at least 3% of total sales rather than 2% as in previous year's reports. The net effect of this change is to reduce the granularity and clarity of the company's reporting on net sales per brand.

Of the 15 brands separately listed (combining Green Giant frozen and shelf stable), 10 or 67% showed declines in sales year-over-year. The overall decline was a modest $15.0 million or 1.1%, however, in the February 28, 2018, Press Release, CEO Cantwell noted that the source of the decline in base brand sales was driven by declines in volume and pricing:

The decrease in base business net sales was driven by a decrease in unit volume of $4.3 million, or 0.3%, and a decrease in net pricing of $10.7 million, or 0.8%.

There was one note of cheer from Cantwell, however:

The overall decline in base business net sales in fiscal 2017 was concentrated in the first half of the year. Base business net sales in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2017 increased 1.2% compared to the third and fourth quarters of 2016.

Some statistical evidence of this would have been appreciated as it is a key point for investors in forming opinions about the long-term viability of BGS as an investment. My thesis, and that of many Street analysts, was that Q4 2017 was a critical turning point for the company, but a turn up, not down.

The table below, created from data in the 2017 Annual Report and Form 10-K, emphasizes the shark-like nature of BGS; this monster has to "eat" brands to "survive." More explicitly than the previous table, we can see that if we remove the net sales of the recent Spices and Seasonings, Back to Nature and Victoria acquisitions, there was no sales growth in 2017.

As CFO Bruce Wacha noted in the Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Conference Call:

These four businesses, Green Giant frozen, spices & seasonings, Victoria and three months of Back to Nature accounted for approximately $660 million or 40% of our total 2017 net sales and contributed significantly to our total net sales increase of 20% for the year.

If "significantly to" means "all of" he was correct. A corollary is that the much-ballyhooed 2015 Green Giant acquisition has added almost nothing to growth in net sales over the better part of two years.

Back in September 2015, management stated that Green Giant would generate $550.0 million in net sales. The brand, including all of its parts; frozen, shelf-stable, Le Sueur and private label, probably did not generate more than $515.0 million in sales in 2017. Investors are right to question if current BGS management is competent to manage, grow and sell their existing brands. At this point, it appears that BGS is managing a declining portfolio. Like a drunk insisting on one more for the road, will BGS management insist the company needs one more acquisition to achieve year-over-year base brand growth?

Behind the Increase in Cost of Goods Sold

Management guided toward a gross margin of 29% to 30% during the Q3 Conference Call. CFO Bruce Wacha was reasonably precise - after all, this was October 31, 2017, and there were only two more full months to go in the year.

Gross profit as a percent of net sales was 30.2% in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 36.3% a year ago. Gross profit as a percent of net sales was in line with our 2Q and our 2Q year-to-date gross profit as a percent of net sales of 30.2% and 30.3%, and it's trending in line with our expectations of 29% to 30% for the full year.

Perhaps it was the Halloween date and Wacha was playing "Trick or Treat," because the actual gross margin for the year was 27.7% - two months later! The gross margin fell off the table in Q4 2017 to 21.4% compared to 25.8% for Q4 2016 and 30.2% YTD Q3 2017. Pieced together from the 2017 10-K, Q3 10-Q, and conference calls here is an explanation of the decline in gross margin for Q4 2017 and the full-year 2017:

Note that in both 2016 and 2017, the gross margin declined about 29% from YTD Q3 to Q4, perhaps hinting at some degree of underlying seasonality. Also note that, to the extent they were applied to base brands, reduced net pricing and increased coupon and slotting expenses were not able to stem the decline in net sales.

SG&A: The Wild Card Breaks to the Upside

In my Seeking Alpha article entitled BGS Foods: Buy The Frankenstein's Monster Of Packaged Goods For A 5% Dividend Yield And Capital Appreciation I referred to SG&A as the earnings "wild card" for BGS Q4 earnings, noting that SG&A was in a serial quarterly downtrend as acquisition-related expenses burned off and could surprise to the downside. Instead, Q4 SG&A was $59.0 million and $205.4 million for the year, a $30.5 million or 17.4% increase over 2016's $174.7 million. SG&A was down as a percentage of revenues at 12.3% for 2017 vs. 12.6% for 2016, but it averaged about 11.3% of revenues from 2013 through 2016. The increase was composed of $12.8 million in warehouse expenses, $11.4 million in acquisition-related and other non-recurring expenses, $7.2 million in selling expenses (including increased brokerage expenses of $5.9 million and $0.6 million of salesperson compensation) and $0.6 million in consumer marketing expenses, partially offset by decreases of $1.3 million in distribution restructuring expenses and all other expenses of $0.2 million.

Cash Flow, Debt & Dividends

Operations gobbled up cash in 2017. Cash flow from operations for 2017 was $37.8 million. Free cash flow (cash flow from operations - capital expenditures) was negative $22.0 million - and $123.6 million in dividends were paid during the year. The primary culprit was $139.5 million in cash used for various inventory-related purposes. If inventory had been the average of the last two years, ceteris paribus, cash flow from operations would have been $195.1 million, still weak, but at least free cash flow of about $135.3 would have covered dividends for the year.

With the completion of the total $900.0 million bond offerings, long-term debt rose to $2.2 billion in 2017 from $1.7 billion in 2016. Interest expense is expected to climb to the $100.0 million - plus range from about $91.7 million in 2017, soaking up more cash flow.

From 2016 to 2017, there was significant deterioration in all debt coverage ratios as illustrated in the table below.

Somehow, the adjusted EBITDA miss, declining gross margin, negative free cash flow, weakening debt ratios, and B2/B+ (Moody's / S&P) bond rating had not been communicated to CFO Bruce Wacha in time for the Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Conference Call:

We continue to view our balance sheet as a considerable area of strength and we are pleased to note that we are well-positioned to continue our acquisition growth strategy.

Dividends are the primary reason many investors own BGS stock. Based on 2017 results, there does not appear to be a logical path to increased dividends for 2018, further, if Q1 and Q2 2018 even slightly resemble Q4 2017, there is a non-zero probability of a dividend cut. On the other hand, CFO Bruce Wacha stated his support for company policy regarding dividends in the Q4 and Full-Year 2017 Conference Call:

We remain firmly committed to maintaining our dividend policy.

So, expect a dividend cut Q1 2018!

More seriously, even as bad as Q4 and 2017 were in terms of cash flow, the dividend coverage ratios are not terrible. The more GAAP-oriented dividend payout ratio improved to 56.9% in 2017, courtesy of the one-time tax-related boost in connection with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - and should be appropriately discounted. Dividends amounted to 327.1% of free cash flow, but if the inventory "spend" settles down, free cash flow should improve in 2018. Dividends were 38.4% of adjusted EBITDA and 42.6% of EBITDA. 2017 EBITDA (unadjusted!) of $290.2 million did cover both dividends of $123.6 million and interest of $91.7 million with roughly $74.8 million to spare.

Looking Forward

At the time of this writing, March 7, 2018, Credit Suisse cut BGS from Neutral to Underperform with a target price of $21.00 per share. On March 1, Berenberg dropped the company from Buy to Hold while BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the same day. Previously, on February 28, Buckingham maintained its Buy rating. The stock has dropped but appears to find a floor at about $27.00 - $28.00 per share.

Management's guidance for 2018 from the Q4 and Year-End Conference Call is summarized as follows:

$1.720 billion to $1.755 billion in net sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $347.5 million to $365.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $2.05 to $2.25

Net interest expense of $110.5 million to $115.5 million

Tax rate of approximately 25% with cash taxes of $15 million to $20 million

CapEx of $50 million to $55 million

$175.0 million free cash flow (Adjusted EBITDA less CapEx, cash taxes and cash interest)

Cash from operations to benefit $75 million to $100 million from inventory reduction

Reduction in net debt of $125 million to $150 million

Dividends of $125 million

5.2 times net debt / EBITDA at year-end 2018

CFO Wacha also noted that with $207.0 million in cash at year-end 2017, an undrawn $700.0 million revolver and "strong free cash flow generation" there was more than $1.0 billion available to continue pursuing acquisitions, repay long-term debt or repurchase shares. Let's hope it's the latter two.

After conducting the postmortem on 2017's results, Herding Alpha's position is that management's projections and $1.48 would buy investors a 16 oz. can of B&M beans.

All That Analysis is Just Peachy, But What Now?

Misery loves company and Herding Alpha was caught as flat-footed as those well-paid Street analysts and most investors by BGS' Q4 and 2017 results. It's damage control time. First, at this time there's no sign of an imminent drop to $21.00 per share, probably because the Street analysts and their constituents are so divided on the stock. Further, it has hung in there pretty well on some big down days for the market, but there could be a downward drift as more investors actually read the financial statements.

I have, perhaps obviously, lost confidence in management. The "guidance" given Q3 2017 and some of management's statements since that time are troubling given Q4 and 2017 year-end results. I was also incredulous at what in my opinion was a lack of serious, probing questioning of management regarding the company's lackluster 2017 performance on the conference call.

Every investor has his or her own requirements and any one-size-fits-all advice would be worth as much as that can of B&M beans, but here is my game plan.

I plan to begin to opportunistically whittle down my ownership of the stock to a smaller position and wait for Q1 2018. I also plan to use some of the cash coming out of the stock to get higher in the capital stack by slightly increasing my position in BGS 5.25% Senior Notes due 2025 now trading around a 6.2% YTM. I know I am going against St. Warren ("I would choose equities in a minute" over bonds) of Omaha and many Seeking Alpha readers will question my sanity, but every investor has different strategies and goals. I will also actively seek to hedge my stock position with short sales and/or call options.

As a final takeaway, BGS is a company with promise, but there is a crucial question underlying the entire investment thesis: Can current management profitably manage the brands they acquire?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS, BGS 5.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.