Zillow: The Future Of Home Buying

Zillow Group (Z) is breaking out higher as the company further penetrates the home buying market. Its share price recently broke out to record highs from a strong consolidation pattern. The company continues to invest in technology that makes the online home buying process more seamless, which is driving profitability. I am buying stock in the name with a stop-loss at $48

Price Action

Zillow's price action trajectory has followed its profitability pattern. In recent quarters, the company has converted its strong growth and demand for its platform into earnings per share growth. Investors have bid its share price higher on the improved results. Below are both its short- and long-term charts. On its longer-term chart, Zillow has been trending higher since early 2016. The trend higher remains intact, with strong investor enthusiasm.

On its shorter-term chart, Zillow is breaking out of a key consolidation pattern. Its recent close above $51 was significant as the price level had acted as strong resistance. I own stock in the name, with a stop-loss point at $48. This was the price level at which investors began to aggressively buy shares, and if it should return to those levels, it will signal enthusiasm is waning.

Source: Trading View

Fundamental Narrative

Zillow is seeing stronger fundamental results as traffic to its platforms are becoming more focused than simply looking at the price of your neighbor's house. In its recent quarter, gains in its consumer audience and engagement drove revenue outperformance, flowing through to profitability, according to management.

In years past, most people visited its website out of curiosity to see the Zestimate for their or maybe their neighbor's home. Zillow's brands have evolved to become a resource for consumers during the home shopping process. Nearly four out of five buyers are shopping for their home online, according to company reports. Many of them expect more seamless services down the funnel toward the transaction.

Zillow is evolving toward being a deeper funnel real estate industry partner. The company's new mobile-friendly site provides buyers and renters with town guides and expansive for sale, for rent and land listings. Its Premier Agent business helps connect home shoppers from its mobile apps and websites with actual real estate agents and helps agents improve their conversion and profitability. Its Dotloop platform provides real estate professionals with software to complete paperless transactions, spending less time on administrative tasks and more time with clients.

Additionally, with its new My Agent feature, agents and clients are given a better platform for beginning a conversation. After being connected through Concierge, Zillow enables agents to have an exclusive relationship with consumers on Zillow or Trulia. Once My Agent is activated, when the buyer returns to Zillow or Trulia, the consumer only sees their agent.

The typical buyer comes back to Zillow's apps or websites almost 30 times over the course of the month following that initial contact, according to management. The exclusivity of the My Agent connection ensures that the consumer communicates only with their agent every time they come back, significantly strengthening that relationship. This more frictionless experience for consumers aids in accomplishing the home transaction, while eliminating the superfluous aspects of shopping for a home.

Zillow is also gathering consumer satisfaction data on Premier Agents and Brokers, which will help them match consumers with the best agents going forward. Another new product that helps Zillow get deeper down the funnel with home sellers and agents is Instant Offers. The early adoption of this product identified a subset of motivated sellers who value speed and certainty of a sale over price, with many consumers who were testing the waters, but want to sell their home in a traditional way.

As is seen, Zillow is using quantitative metrics to better define the home shopping environment. By creating markets for specific buyers and sellers, transactions occur more seamless. This easy flow of transaction is not commonly associated with buying a home, much like finding a date is more difficult in a new area without the online capabilities of a dating app. Zillow is innovating and reinvesting in the online home buying experience, which looks to be paying off.

Below is a chart of Zillow's revenue, price per share, and earnings per share. Although demand for Zillow's products have been strong since its inception, the company has only really operated at a profit in recent quarters. This drastic turnaround in profitability has fueled its share price higher. As the company further integrates itself into the online home buying process, its fundamental results and share price should reflect the growth.

Conclusion

