Neither Here Nor There

"Then you should say what you mean," the March Hare went on. "I do," Alice hastily replied; "at least - at least I mean what I say - that's the same thing, you know." "Not the same thing a bit!" said the Hatter. "Why, you might just as well say that I see what I eat is the same thing as I eat what I see!" "You might just as well say," added the March Hare, "that I like what I get is the same thing as I get what I like!" "You might just as well say," added the Dormouse, which seemed to be talking in its sleep, "that I breathe when I sleep is the same thing as I sleep when I breathe!" -Wonderland (or maybe America)

It is quite difficult to understand these days what people are really saying, especially some people in the financial markets. Everyone seems to pimp their firms, pimp themselves, or pimp some new product. You honestly have to wonder whom you can trust, and who is out lunching with Alice and the Mad Hatter. I have no issue with someone being wrong, but I have a huge issue with someone being dishonestly wrong.

During my almost forty-four year tenure on Wall Street, the highest compliment that could be paid to a person was that they were a "stand-up guy." It seems that we have a lot more people sitting these days or perhaps reclining in a stupor. Perhaps it is my age, but I think not. I think that Wall Street has changed as the world has changed around it with governments, central banks, and other leading institutions, engaging in nonsense to confuse, conceal or concoct their appearances and purposes.

There is much made, these days, in the American Press, about "Fake News." The blame here is on the subject matter and not on the person or institution delivering it. I think this is a mistake. The first priority, in my opinion, should be placed on just who is delivering the fantasy as they are the culpable party. Consequently, I issue a warning today, pay close attention to whom you trust. It makes all the difference.

And it is a mark of prudence never to trust wholly in those things which have once deceived us. - Rene Descartes

This is one of the reasons that we are "Neither Here nor There." It has become increasingly difficult to know just who is saying and doing what and why. Sometimes it all seems absurd. I point to the desires of the Trump Administration and the Congress as contrasted with the desires of the Fed. We all know that The Federal Reserve Bank has words appended to its title that state "Of the United States." Perhaps the Governors and the Presidents can't read a sentence with that many words? I doubt if that is the answer but then there must be some answer, after all.

The American government wants to grow the economy. They passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill to do exactly that. However, the Fed is bent on raising interest rates which will slow down or curtail the economy and it honestly makes me wonder just whom the Fed is working for, given the way they are behaving. Higher interest rates also mean higher borrowing costs and I have never heard a rational argument about how this is helpful for growth. It may be helpful for bank profits but certainly not for growing the economy. Oh no, is that the answer?

President Trump mentions tariffs and the financial markets jump about like a "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." The German ten year sovereign yields 0.67% this morning, according to Bloomberg, while the American 10 year Treasury yields 2.89% or 222 basis points more than its German counterpart. Is that not a tariff in and of itself? Why should Americans pay so much more than the Europeans or the Japanese whose 10 year yields 0.042% this morning.

Maybe the Fed, under the guise of "Normalcy," really works for the "Illuminati" or the "Berliner Bond Boys " and no one knows it. Perhaps the answer is found here, though it is one that is difficult to contemplate while remaining upright.

Very few beings really seek knowledge in this world. Mortal or immortal, few really ask. On the contrary, they try to wring from the unknown the answers they have already shaped in their own minds -- justifications, confirmations, forms of consolation without which they can't go on. To really ask is to open the door to the whirlwind. The answer may annihilate the question and the questioner. -Anne Rice

I make these points today with an absolute purpose in mind. I ask why is the Fed, in some bout of irrational economic theory, undermining the desires of the elected people of the United States. I make no comment about whether the government is wrong or right, but just that this is what they want to do, and they represent the citizens. No one speaks of this, of course, in polite social conversations but the high jacking is taking place, none the less, spoken about or not mentioned at all. It is March you know. We must ask the appropriate person.