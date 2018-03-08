Autodesk: Subscription Transition In Full Force

It wasn't so long ago that Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), the giant maker of design and CADS software, was being tossed into the dumps by investors afraid that a round of layoffs would threaten the company's growth. The layoffs were announced in a good earnings quarter, and despite management's note that the restructuring was being implemented from a "position of strength" (unlike restructuring forced by necessity like that at Blue Apron (NASDAQ: APRN) or Snap (NYSE: SNAP)), investors dumped shares of Autodesk.

It was a good time to buy into the company. Year to date, Autodesk shares have rallied an astonishing 30%, erasing the losses from last quarter's selloff and putting shares at a new all-time high. But with such strong fundamentals emanating from Autodesk's quarter and guidance, the stock still has plenty of rally left in it.

The subscription transition is still unfinished business

One of the major things investors cheered this quarter, of course, was the growth in Autodesk's subscription business, the primary focus for the company. And despite the progress Autodesk has made over the past ~12 months, there's still plenty of room for Autodesk to continue on this road and capitalize on the investor goodwill associated with it.

Of all the "legacy" technology companies to embrace the shift to the cloud and to the subscription model pioneered by Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) in the early 2000s, Autodesk has perhaps been the last laggard. The company realized a little too late where the market was headed and was content to sit on its desktop and on-prem software - but now, Autodesk has woken from its slumber. As we've seen with the likes of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), which is a very compelling comp to Autodesk for its similar size and application category, Wall Street rewards the transition to the subscription model extremely generously. Autodesk, in my opinion, is still at the base of this tailwind. Unlike Adobe, Autodesk's subscription transition still has quite a ways left to go.

While the company's recurring revenue mix is now 93% of its total revenues, the subscription/maintenance split of ARR is still just a little over 50/50, as shown in the fourth quarter chart below:

Figure 1. Autodesk recurring revenue split Source: Autodesk Q4 press release

As Autodesk continues to wean customers off of its on-prem license/support contract combinations (which drive maintenance plan revenues) and into cloud subscriptions, the higher-margin SaaS subscriptions will take over the recurring revenue ARR mix. Until SaaS revenues take on a majority (say, 80-90%) of ARR, Autodesk still has unfinished business in this department.

That's not to say that growth in the subscription model wasn't fantastic in the quarter. The company (as seen in the above chart) grew its subscription ARR by 106% y/y, and added 371K subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total subscription customer base to 2.27 million.

Growing despite the transition

One thing new followers of Autodesk may not realize is that the subscription transition is actually a near-term headwind to revenues. On-prem licenses book a lot more revenue upfront (but are less desirable because they are much shorter-lived and have lower margins in the long run), so trading in these revenues for subscription revenues that get spread out over a longer period of time is actually a drag on Autodesk's top line. The aggressiveness with which Autodesk has pursued the subscription transition this year is the reason its revenues for the full year (just north of $2 billion) was relatively flat y/y.

Despite the transition, however, Autodesk has returned to growth in Q4.

Figure 2. Autodesk revenue growth Source: Autodesk Q4 press release

As seen in the chart above, Autodesk grew total revenues in the quarter by 16% y/y to $554 million, far outpacing the measly 5% growth it saw last quarter - and again, this is despite the headwinds caused by the subscription transition. Wall Street analysts had penciled in a consensus figure of $544.7 million, or 14% y/y growth.

Total ARR at the end of the quarter, by the way, was $2.05 billion - that's nearly the size of Autodesk's FY18 revenues. This is revenue that Autodesk doesn't have to chase again in a new fiscal year, giving it a very powerful lever for growth with a baseline revenue secured.

Guidance points to continued growth in FY19

Another nice thing to see in the quarter: after a year of stagnant y/y growth comps, Autodesk is projecting a return to growth in FY19. See the company's FY19 outlook below:

Figure 3. Autodesk FY19 guidance Source: Autodesk Q4 press release

The midpoint of Autodesk's $2.455-$2.505 billion range for FY19 implies 21% y/y growth over FY18 revenues of $2.056 billion, a refreshing outlook for a company that has been flat for so long. The 28-30% growth in ARR is perhaps even more important; as is the 500-550k expected adds to the subscriber base.

Also note the fact that despite the company projecting a return to growth, it's doing so with only a 1-2% growth projection in expenses (net of stock comp). This illustrates the power of a subscription model - with recurring revenues as a majority of the business, it doesn't take much in incremental cost to drive modest growth, implying large profit expansion.

Profitability improvements are icing on the cake

In addition to the strong growth metrics that Autodesk has posted in the quarter, the company has also made good on its restructuring efforts to drive the business closer to breakeven. Note also that gross margins at the company have lifted to 88% (pro forma), up 3 points y/y and reflecting the strength of subscription margins over on-prem:

Figure 4. Autodesk profitability metrics Source: Autodesk Q4 press release

Likewise, Autodesk's pro forma operating margin has slimmed down to a near-breakeven -3% (from -17% in the year-ago period), excluding the impacts of restructuring charges and highlighting the benefits of its ~1,000 headcount layoff.

With the low spend growth projected in FY19 and a return to positive pro forma EPS, Autodesk's momentum on the profit growth front also seem robust and are further icing on the cake.

Final thoughts

With strong results in Q4 driven by accelerated subscription growth, an upbeat outlook into FY19 that marks a return to positive y/y comps, and a slew of upgrades from Wall Street, Autodesk looks set to continue rallying well into 2018.

Recall that Autodesk is a company whose flagship CADS software has become nearly synonymous with the engineering discipline. The strength of this brand - used by nearly all electrical or hardware engineer - carries over extremely well into a longer-lived subscription model.

While the stock is no longer "on sale" as it was after last quarter's selloff, Autodesk remains a strong horse to bet on. Remain long on this name as it continues to transition its business into a pure subscription model and reaps the benefit of multi-year contracts and huge profit margins.