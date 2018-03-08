More Signs Of Relative Strength In A Mixed Environment

Sometimes the best measure of the stock market's strength isn't the short-term hurdles it faces, but how it responds to - or more accurately, ignores - bad news. That has been the story for equities in the last few days as one negative headline after another has been essentially discounted and shaken off by a market which is evidently gearing up for a spring recovery. In this commentary we'll focus mainly on the bright spots of this market as we continue our search for relative strength plays in what has been a mixed environment for equities.

The mainstream press made much of the fact that the Dow plunged as much as 349 points on Wednesday after President Trump's top economic advisory resigned. Several news sites prominently featured headlines highlighting this fact throughout Wednesday's trading session after Gary Cohn made his abrupt departure after opposing the administration's tariffs proposal. Yet while these media outlets spotlighted the Dow's weakness in the immediate wake of the news, what most of them failed to point out was the stock market's equally impressive intraday recovery. Indeed, by day's end most major indices had recovered most of the losses they suffered earlier in the session. A few even managed to close higher, including an impressive 0.79% rally in the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT).

The fact that small caps are among the stocks showing relative strength right now is another sign that the broad market is gradually improving after last month's correction. Granted the internal weakness which first became evident in January hasn't completely been worked off yet, but the weight of evidence suggests that the market should be fully recovered in the next few weeks.

Aside from major improvement in the small cap universe, mid cap stocks are also shaking off the torpor that has plagued them for the past month or so. As of Wednesday, the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID) has established a pattern of higher highs and higher lows for the first time since its prior peak in January. This is significant since the MID is also showing leadership over the S&P 500 Index (SPX) of large cap stocks. Historically, it has served as a precursor of strength for the broad market when the mid caps lead the way out of a correction.

Another positive aspect of this market is the continued improvement in the NASDAQ's internal condition. Incremental demand for tech shares as reflected by the new 52-week highs and lows on the NASDAQ has been increasing. For the last few days there have been significantly fewer than 40 stocks making new 52-week lows on the NASDAQ. At the same time, NASDAQ-listed shares making new 52-week highs have been expanding and numbered 163 on Wednesday. The NASDAQ new high-new low ratio in recent days has averaged between 5:1 and 6:1 which is very encouraging. This shows a lack of internal selling pressure in the tech sector as well as growing demand for tech stocks vis-à-vis Big Board-listed shares.

On the Big Board, listed stocks making new 52-week lows have still been a bit above normal this week with 47 new lows on Wednesday. The NYSE new high-new low ratio has been positive in the last three days but has barely averaged 2:1. An ideal sign of strength is for the new highs to outpace the new lows by a ratio of at least 3:1, so we're still a ways from achieving that goal on the NYSE. In the meantime, there has been only one day this week when the number of stocks making new lows has been below 40. This shows that there is still some residual internal weakness remaining which needs to be digested before the overall broad market is ready to romp again.

Another reflection of the relative strength evident in the tech sector can be seen in the following graph. This features the advance-decline (A-D) line for the NASDAQ stock universe. Advancing minus declining shares is an excellent measure of the market's breadth and is a key component of the market's overall health. As can be seen in this graph, the NASDAQ's A-D line is improving on a weekly basis and is leading the NASDAQ Composite Index in that the A-D line exceeded last week's price peak whereas the NASDAQ Composite hasn't yet done so. It's always encouraging when breadth is either keeping pace with or leading the progression of stock prices in the aggregate.

Now compare the bullish performance of the NASDAQ's A-D line above with the NYSE advance-decline line shown below. A comparison of both graphs makes apparent that NYSE breadth is lagging that of the NASDAQ. This is another reason why investors should focus on finding relative strength opportunities in the NASDAQ, as well as among small cap leaders, right now until the NYSE improves.

Even more promising is the conspicuous strength currently reflected in the NASDAQ cumulative volume indicator. The following graph shows the progression of daily advancing minus declining volume on the NASDAQ on a cumulative basis. The resulting graph shows that upside volume into NASDAQ shares is very strong right now, and volume indicator has even made a new high this week. It's considered technically bullish when volume leads price since the major indices usually follow the lead of where the money is flowing.

On a strategic note, the tech ETF which I recommended last month continues to outperform the major averages. I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. I recommend using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position.

Another way of participating in the relative strength of the stock market's strongest performing industries is the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), which I profiled in Wednesday's commentary. The Focus 5 ETF includes five of the top-performing market segments at any given time, which now includes the banks, Internet stocks, industrials, and producer durables. As can be seen in the following graph, FV is also one of the few actively traded ETFs which have made new highs this week. I recommend using a level slightly under the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for long positions in this ETF.

Meanwhile, conservative investors should continue to wait for additional improvement in the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows before establishing major new long positions among NYSE-listed stocks. Long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.