Could Aurora Lower Its Bid For CanniMed Too?

CanniMed shareholders should receive full value under the Aurora offer with little risk of changes to the cash selection.

Aphria lower its cash bid for Nuuvera by 40%, prompting us to figure out whether Aurra could do the same to CanniMed?

Last week we published "Did Aphria Just Rob Nuuvera Shareholders Of $32 Million?" in which we argued that Nuuvera (OTC:NUUVF) shareholders had a bad deal when the cash portion of Aphria's (OTCQB:APHQF) takeover bid price was reduced from $1.0 to $0.6, representing a 40% reduction in cash portion. Another high profile public takeover in the cannabis space is Aurora's (OTCQX:ACBFF) proposed acquisition of CanniMed (OTC:CMMDF). It is only natural for investors to ask whether Aurora will move to lower its CanniMed offer price too.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Transaction Review

It has been a few months since the deal was hotly debated in the public and we think it might be helpful to review the terms of the offer from Aurora and discuss what has changed since the deal was originally inked.

On November 24, 2017, Aurora launched its takeover bid for CanniMed, offering $24 per share. Under the initial hostile bid, CanniMed shareholders will receive 4.52586207 Aurora Shares for each CanniMed Share, subject to a maximum consideration of $24.00. Given Aurora's share price at the time of the announcement, the maximum offer price of $24.00 was reached.

After months of back and forth, both companies finally announced the friendly deal on January 24, 2018. Under the new offer, for each share owned, CanniMed shareholders will receive 3.40 Aurora shares or a combination of shares and cash subject to proration based on a total cash consideration cap of $140 million. At the time of the announcement, Aurora shares were trading at $12.65 which implies an offer price of $43 based the exchange ratio of 3.40.

What is important for CanniMed investors is the toggle between cash and shares. According to the offer document, the maximum amount of cash available under the amended offer will be $140 million, and the number of Aurora shares to be issued will be between approximately 72 million (assuming full cash elections) and 84 million (assuming full share elections and no cash elections). Assuming maximum cash elections, each CanniMed shareholder would receive $5.70 in cash and 2.9493 Aurora shares.

(Investor Presentation)

What Happened Since?

Since the friendly deal was announced in January, the cannabis space suffered a significant selloff that saw most companies lost over a third of their market capitalization in a span of weeks. Aurora share price has fallen from as high as $15.20 to settle at $10.63 last Friday. The chart below shows that CanniMed shares have traded in lockstep with Aurora shares, showing that market has little concern over the proposed acquisition going through. From the $12.65 on the day of the friendly deal to $10.63, CanniMed shareholders would receive $36 instead of $43, a 16% reduction.

On February 28, 2018, Aurora announced that it has received a No-Action Letter from the Competition Bureau in Canada. Aurora further commented on the state of the shares uptake progress:

Aurora intends to begin its take-up of CanniMed Shares once sufficient CanniMed Shares have been deposited under the offer to meet the minimum tender condition of 66 2/3% of the issued and outstanding CanniMed Shares, calculated on a fully diluted basis. To date, 40% of CanniMed's outstanding shares have been deposited to the Offer, with a number of additional CanniMed Shareholders advising Aurora they have been waiting for Aurora to clear regulatory approvals before tendering to the Offer.

Seems like Aurora has cleared the regulatory hurdle to its pending acquisition of CanniMed and will proceed with depositing the shares shortly.

Aphria and Nuuvera

On February 20, 2018, Aphria announced that it has entered into an amending agreement to the previous arrangement agreement with Nuuvera. When the deal was first announced in January, Aphria agreed to offer to Nuuvera shareholders $1.00 in cash plus 0.3546 of Aphria shares. At the time of the announcement, the deal was worth $826 million based on Aphria's 10-day VWAP of $21.15. Aphria expects to issue 34 million shares.

As we have written in the Aphria and Nuuvera deal, the offer price from Aphria to Nuuvera shareholders was worth $8.50 per share at the time of the announcement, including $1.0 in cash and $7.5 in Aphria shares ($21.15 * 0.3546). Based on Aphria's recent share price of $13.89, the original offer value would have dropped from $8.50 to $5.90, a 30% loss since the announcement. After the cash portion was further pared down from $1.0 to $0.6, total consideration to Nuuvera shareholders dropped from $8.50 at the announcement to $5.50, a 35% overall reduction. As our readers have pointed out that the reduction in cash offer was to account for the shortfall in minimum cash balance as a result of Nuuvera's acquisition of Avanti.

So What?

We think investors are rightfully thinking about the possibility of a reduction in their offer price given what happened to Nuuvera shareholders. However, we think there are a few distinctions that make it very unlikely for Aurora to reduce the offer in this case.

Reason 1: Too Much to Lose

Aurora has gone to length to secure the friendly deal with CanniMed. As we wrote in "Aurora Cannabis: True Reasons Behind The CanniMed Acquisition" that Aurora desperately needs operational expertise, medical customer base, production capacity and established brands and products from CanniMed. Aurora has already spent too much money and goodwill on this transaction, having raised its offer price from $24 to $43, it would not show well to the corporate world and especially CanniMed shareholders if Aurora decides to backtrack and reduce its offer price now. The equity market is volatile and one would expect Aurora to have thought about its offer price and how much it is willing to pay for CanniMed despite the daily trading of cannabis stocks.

Reason 2: That Was Unusual

What happened to Nuuvera was specific to its situation. After we posted our prior article, avid readers have pointed out the reduction was due to Nuuvera unable to meet the minimum restricted cash requirement. Basically, Nuuvera wanted to acquire the rest of Avanti but won't have enough cash as the deal terms had which led to both parties agreed to a reduction in cash offer price. We think the case is very situational and do not apply to Aurora and CanniMed based on the available information we have.

Reason 3: Fundamentally Different

Many investors have failed to recognize the fundamental difference between the two deals. The offer from Aphra includes two different transaction considerations - cash and stock. The cash portion of the Nuuvera deal was independent of the stock portion, which created a big discrepancy as Aphria share price lost 30-40% while cash offer was still the same. The reduction by Aphria was to "true-up" the cash portion by reducing it by 40%. However, the offer from Aurora is entirely based on an exchange ratio of 3.40. What that means is that the only variable in the entire offer is Aurora's share price. The cash consideration is only a method of payment, unlike the Nuuvera deal. CanniMed shareholders are fully exposed to the Aurora share price and the cash versus stock choice was merely a means of payment, not value driver.

(Aurora Sky facility aerial view)

Final Thoughts

In summary, there is actually no way that Aurora could lower its bid by changing with the cash portion of the bid. Changing the cash cap could only impact how much consideration is paid in cash versus shares. For illustrative purposes, if Aurora scraps the cash portion entirely then, CanniMed shareholders would just receive 3.40 Aurora shares for each CanniMed share, leaving the total consideration received unchanged. CanniMed investors should rest assured that they will receive considerations under the terms of the friendly deal no matter what happens to cash portion. There is likely a preference among certain investors to receive cash versus Aurora shares, however, we see little risk to Aurora changing the cash option given its deep pockets of cash on hand and no impact on total consideration to be paid.

