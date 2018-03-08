Beadell Resources: Too Many Risks

Apart from that, there are a few other risks the company is vulnerable to. Therefore, in my opinion, Beadell shares are not suitable for risk-averse investors.

However, the second half of 2018 will be crucial for Beadell - at that time, the company should be mining the sulfide ore.

The company should continue mining in this zone in 1H 2018. Hence, I expect good results.

Since 4Q 2017, the company has been mining in a high-grade oxide zone of the TAP AB deposit, which is a source of a valuable material.

In my opinion, the second half of 2017 was much better for Beadell.

In my previous article on Beadell Resources (OTCPK:BDREF), I concluded:

"…in my opinion, a change in the processing mode creates substantial risk. I believe that Beadell made all metallurgical tests required but mining at a new deposit is always a kind of a challenge for any miner. Therefore, Beadell shares are, in my opinion, more speculative than Jaguar's shares and the highly risk-averse investors should avoid them'

Since the article publication (November 21, 2017), Beadell shares went down from $0.18 a share to $0.10, so, indeed, these shares are not for risk-averse investors.

A few days ago, the company released its 2017 annual report. In my opinion, the data revealed was not that bad as it looked. However, despite my positive perception, Beadell shares still present a substantial risk, so the conclusion drawn in my previous article is intact.

2017 results - the good and the bad side

The table below discloses a few basic measures reported by the company in 2017 and 2016:

Source: Simple Digressions

Before I go further, let me explain a few things:

For comparison with the results reported in 2016, I have made a few adjustments to direct costs of production. This cost is comprised of the direct cost of mining and processing and royalties. Additionally, I have excluded impairment charges (one-off events) made by the company to adjust the book value of inventory (A$63.7M last year).

Operating costs of production are defined as: direct cost of production and royalties + general and administrative expenses + exploration expenses + other issues (of minor importance).

Now, as the table shows, last year, all measures across the board declined compared to 2016. Particularly, costs of production went significantly up and cash flow from operations (excluding working capital items) went down. Summarizing - a general picture was far away from optimism.

Now, a bit of optimism - look at the table comparing the second half of 2017 to the first one:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it looks better. First of all, in 2H 2017, Beadell produced more gold than in 1H 2017 (77.5 thousand ounces vs. 52.3 thousand ounces). Then, the company was able to cut its direct cost of production from A$1,717 per ounce of gold in 1H 2017 to A$1,403 in 2H 2017 (a reduction of 18.3%). As a result, Beadell delivered positive cash flow from operations of A$17.1M (in 1H 2017, the company burned cash).

Now there is a question - what happened in 2H 2017? The answer is quite simple - during this period (and particularly in 4Q 2017), Beadell was mining in the high-grade oxide zone of the TAP AB deposit. To show what I am writing about, I have plotted this graph:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess it is easy to spot the difference - in 4Q 2017, the amount of gold produced, head grades, and recoveries were significantly higher than in the previous quarters of 2017. What is more, in the first half of 2018, Beadell is going to continue mining in the same high-grade zone as during 4Q 2017. In other words, the first half of 2018 should be pretty good.

However, a prudent investor should have a longer-term perspective and here I see a few risks. Let me discuss two of them.

Plant upgrade

To remind my readers, most of Tucano ore is a sulfide one:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: primary ore = sulfide ore

Up to now the company has been processing the oxide ore but to start processing the sulfide material, Beadell is currently upgrading the Tucano mill. It is a US$27.6M project incorporating:

"…the addition of a 6MW ball mill, a high-rate thickener, another leach tank and an oxygen sparging system"

When upgraded, the mill should be able to process the oxide and sulfide ore at higher recoveries (93% vs. 89.9% last year).

Of course, I understand that an upgraded mill is a must but investors should keep in mind that each major change in the character of the ore a company is processing is a big challenge as well. Putting it differently, this year will be crucial for Beadell in the long term. If a shift in production goes smoothly and according to the plan, we should see lower costs of production and better financial results, but if there are problems (or, better said, major problems), the company's shares will be prone to another slump.

Debt

In February 2018, Beadell secured a debt facility of up to US$60M signed with Sprott, a private company dedicated to the natural resource industry. In my opinion, there are two sides of this agreement:

The good side - as of the end of 2017, Beadell disclosed a short-term debt of A$55.8M. This liability was to be paid off within one year, and keeping in mind that Beadell was heavily involved in upgrading the Tucano mill, it could be very problematic, if even impossible, to do it. Hence, the fact that the company has found a lender (Sprott) should be considered as a success. The bad side - Sprott financing is not cheap. More, in my opinion, Sprott is one of the most expensive providers of capital in the entire industry. Specifically, the Sprott loan bears an interest rate of 6.75% plus the greater of US 3-month LIBOR or 1.25% (8.0%, at least) while an "old" debt was bearing an interest of 4.31% - 5.90%. Additionally, Sprott will be rewarded with an unspecified amount of options on Beadell shares and "fixed production-linked payment of US$10 per ounce of gold on 50% of production in Years 2 through 4, capped at 225,000 gold ounces". These are additional costs.

Summarizing - the company has exchanged an old cheap debt into an expensive Sprott financing.

Impairment charges

According to the company (2017 annual report, page 43):

"Ore stockpiles are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value (NRV)"

According to this rule, last year, Beadell recognized a write down to net realizable value of A$63.8M in respect of the company's low-grade ore stockpiles. Well, each year any mining company has to check whether its stockpiles are disclosed in a company's books in a proper way. However, I am surprised by the scale of an impairment charge made by Beadell. The "old" book value of inventories was reduced from A$93.5M to A$29.7M! How to explain this high charge? I am not sure but it looks like Beadell has changed its mining sequencing:

"In anticipation of the completion of the Tucano plant upgrade, the Group has amended its life of mine processing plan deferring the timing of expected processing of low grade stockpiles"

However, if that is the case, I am surprised to see a null value attributed to the long-term stockpiles - look at the table below and the row marked in red:

Source: Beadell

Despite the fact that the long-term inventory flashes zero, it does not mean that there are no long-term inventories. They are still there (1.5 million tons of ore grading 0.43 grams of gold per ton of ore - annual report, page 9), but they are worth nothing. It means that it is very probable that at the end of the Tucano mine life its costs of production will be extremely low (the company will be processing stockpiles worth zero).

Summarizing - I am negatively surprised by a very high impairment charge made by Beadell at the end of 2017. In my opinion, the company should deliver a more detailed explanation why it has changed its accounting approach to inventories.

Summary

In my opinion, the second half of 2017 was much better for Beadell than the first half. In 4Q 2017, the company shifted its production to the high-grade zone of TAP AB deposit at its Tucano mine. As a result, Beadell produced more gold at a lower cost. During the first half of 2018, the company is going to continue mining in the same zone, so I expect even better results than in 2H 2017.

However, the second half of 2018 will be crucial for Beadell in the long term because an upgraded mill should commence processing the sulfide ore. Such a major shift in production (from oxide to sulfide feed) is vulnerable to a number of technical problems. Hence, in my opinion, risk-averse investors should avoid Beadell stocks.

What is more, in this article, I discuss a few additional issues (debt and impairment charge) that may be considered as risk factors.

