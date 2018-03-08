Evolving From Single-Factor To Multifactor Investing

By Akash Jain

This article is the third in a series of blogs. The previous two were titled "Factor Investing 101" and "How Do Single Factors Perform in Different Market Regimes in India?" This blog discusses sectoral tilts of different single factors and varying correlations between factors in different market cycles.

In our report, sector bias typically existed in factor portfolios, and differentials on sector exposure across factor portfolios were strongly associated with the unique cyclical nature of factor performance. Exhibit 1 highlights the two most overweight and most underweight sectors, on average, for each factor over the period from March 2006 to March 2017. Value and dividend were overweight in basic materials, whereas momentum, quality, and size were overweight in consumer discretionary goods & services. The finance sector was most underrepresented in the momentum, quality, low volatility, and size portfolios, and the information technology sector was underweight in value, dividend, and size portfolios.

Exhibit 1: Sector Bias Versus the S&P BSE LargeMidCap FACTOR Most Overweight Sectors and Weight Differential (%) Versus Benchmark Most Underweight Sectors and Weight Differential (%) Versus Benchmark Value Basic Materials, 13.7 Information Technology, -10.9 Energy, 7.7 Fast Moving Consumer Goods, -8.1 Momentum Healthcare, 6.2 Finance, -6.0 Consumer Discretionary

Goods & Services, 5.4 Energy, -5.8 Quality Fast Moving Consumer Goods, 9.6 Finance, -22.9 Consumer Discretionary

Goods & Services, 9.0 Utilities, -4.0 Low Volatility Healthcare, 11.1 Finance, -16.9 Fast Moving Consumer Goods, 6.8 Industrials, -5.2 Dividend Basic Materials, 10.8 Information Technology, -7.0 Energy, 4.2 Healthcare, -4.7 Size Utilities, 4.4 Information Technology, -6.1 Consumer Discretionary

Goods & Services, 4.2 Finance, -5.2

Despite some single-factor portfolios outperforming the market over the long term, they experienced periods of underperformance in different macroeconomic conditions depending on their cyclical characteristics, as noted in the previous blog. Therefore, blending factors to form multifactor portfolios may potentially help deliver smoother excess return across business and market cycles. Correlation among factors is a common consideration in the construction of multifactor portfolios. However, we observed that factor correlations did not remain constant across various market regimes, and it is important to be mindful of the changes when blending different factors in a portfolio. For example, correlation between size and momentum was negative (-43%) during bull and recovery markets, but switched to positive (32%) in bearish markets. Large shifts in correlation were also observed in the low volatility-momentum and quality-value pairs across different market cycle phases (see Exhibits 2 and 3).

Exhibit 2: Correlation Among Single Factors - Recovery and Bull Market Cycles FACTOR VALUE MOMENTUM QUALITY LOW VOLATILITY DIVIDEND SIZE VALUE - -42% -38% -50% 86% 83% MOMENTUM -42% - 42% 49% -39% -43% QUALITY -38% 42% - 73% -18% -22% LOW VOLATILITY -50% 49% 73% - -31% -39% DIVIDEND 86% -39% -18% -31% - 82% SIZE 83% -43% -22% -39% 82% -

Exhibit 3: Correlation Among Single Factors - Bear Market Cycles FACTOR VALUE MOMENTUM QUALITY LOW VOLATILITY DIVIDEND SIZE VALUE - 11% 13% -20% 78% 59% MOMENTUM 11% - -13% -50% 9% 32% QUALITY 13% -13% - 73% 37% 2% LOW VOLATILITY -20% -50% 73% - 9% -4% DIVIDEND 78% 9% 37% 9% - 53% SIZE 59% 32% 2% -4% 53% -

