Energy Recovery Inc.: A Crap Shoot With Odds Stacked In Your Favor

Yet odds are, I believe, firmly with the bulls. And $100 million of cash on hand certainly improves the company's chances of success.

A new CEO is a non-issue because the future is in the hands of the engineers: Vor-Teq will either pass milestone testing, or not.

Energy Recovery announced Q4 and full-year 2017 earnings yesterday that were solid, but underwhelming in terms of what "could have been."

Energy Recovery (ERII) handed investors another year of over-promised and under-delivered results. While the company's main desalination business performed "OK," the company did not meet the next milestone on its Vor-Teq joint-venture with Schlumbeger (SLB) That was something investors certainly expected to happen in 2017.

While Seeking Alpha reported that ERII posted a Q4 earnings miss of $0.06/share, I find the results rather inline with my own expectations. And those expectations were obviously downgraded last year after management made it clear there would be (yet another) iteration of the Vor-Teq product and that the next milestone would not be met. However, as shown below, ERII's continues to make solid year-over-year progress due to its baseline salt-water desalination business:

As new CEO Chris Gannon reported:

2017 was a record year for the company, setting all-time highs in revenue in both our Water and Oil & Gas segments, as well as achieving record full year product and total gross margins.

Meantime, and similar to 2016, the company ended the year with $100 million in cash. With 55,715,000 million shares outstanding at the end of the year (~230,000 less than at year-end FY16), that works out to about $1.80/share in cash.

After hours, Google Finance reported the stock down another 3.3% after tanking around a buck a share a week ago when it was announced the previous CEO was stepping down - the human cost of over-promising and under-delivering with respect to Vor-Teq milestone expectations. Once you have lost investor confidence, it's very hard to get it back. ERII's last two CEOs have found that out the hard way. One would think the current CEO has learned that lesson.

But at this point, and plumbing the depths of a 52-week low, I think the selling has been overdone. ERII obviously has a very strong balance sheet with $1.80/share in cash and no debt whatsoever. What that means is ERII can easily continue to fund the new product development (Vor-Teq and MTeq) to diversify revenue into new lines of business. I'm fairly confident the Vor-Teq engineering hurdles can and will - eventually - be solved. But they will be solved by the engineers, not the CEO. And that's why the CEO transition doesn't worry me in the least. In fact, it can be nothing but a positive if Gannon will simply give investors what they want: Straight talk and the facts behind Vor-Teq development.

So the downside appears limited, and the upside is, well, huge. At least one analyst agrees with my risk/reward view on the stock and has a $20 price target on the stock. I agree with the bullish outlook because I think ERII will, finally, reach Schlumberger's next milestone this year. That means another $25 million payment, and one step closer to Vor-Teq commercial deployment into the field. And the fracking industry is booming and SLB is obviously a big oil services company. So this will be a game changer for ERII. And it will be rewarded with a step-function up in the stock price. And it will happen very quickly (i.e. likely the day of the announcement), just like when ERII and Schlumberger announced the inital Vor-Teq deal back in 2015 (see chart at the end of the article). Not it has been almost 2.5 years since the initial agreement was signed and ERII has still not achieved the next milestone.

The Salt-Water Desalination Business

Meantime, Energy Recovery's PX products continue to dominate the global salt water desalination business and in February alone the company announced $10 million in new contracts:

$6.2 million to supply PX Pressure Exchangers for desalination projects in Saudi Arabia. The orders are expected to ship in the first half of 2018.

$2.9 million to supply PX Pressure Exchangers for desalination projects in Asia. The orders are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2018.

So that's a great start to the year. In addition, the company said:

We believe that the current expansion phase in the desalination business cycle will continue throughout 2018.

That said, us long-time investors in ERII have heard that before. Let's hope this time it's true. But regardless, the big event in 2018 is going to be ERII hitting the next Vor-Teq milestone. And the downside is minimal in my opinion. That is, unless Trump gets us in a trade war and the market tanks taking the entire global economy with it. Don't laugh, we saw that at the end of Bush's eight years in office - or have you all forgotten 2008 already?

The Craps Table is Open

For those of you that play craps, Energy Recovery reminds me of a $10 pass line bet that ends up on the 4 point. You want to back that 4 point up with double odds since the casino will pay off based on the real odds of hitting a 4 before crapping out with a 7 (that is, 2:1). I think ERII rolls a 4 this year (i.e. meets the $25 million milestone requirements) and you'll get paid of at 2:1. In other words, the stock will likely double the day of the milestone announcement. The risk/reward is simply too good to pass up. ERII is a buy with a $15 price target by the end of this year.

