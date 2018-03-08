Ensco's 2024 Bonds Offer 8% Yield To Maturity

Despite the revenue headwind, Ensco has managed to pay down debt and engage in an acquisition.

The collapse in energy prices has had a profound impact on the offshore drilling industry. Ensco plc (ESV) has been no exception. The company's financial challenges have pushed its stock price down more than 80% since 2014. Along with a market cap well under book value, the company's bonds have sold off to create attractive yields. One such bond, which matures in January of 2024, offers an 8% coupon, is priced at 98 cents on the dollar and yields over 8.25% to maturity.

There's no better document to demonstrate Ensco's operational challenges than its income statement. The company's $1.8 billion in revenue for 2017 is a far cry from the $4 billion threshold attained two years prior. Despite this decline, the company reported an operating loss of only $132 million and a loss of $196 million before taxes. Both loss figures included $444 million in depreciation and a $183 million non-cash related impairment charge.

Due to the non-cash issues listed above, Ensco managed to generate $259 million in cash from operations for 2017. While this was noticeably lower than in the previous two years, the company managed to complete an $871 million acquisition and pay down $537 million in debt without issuing new debt or shares. These moves did reduce the company's cash balance and investments but left it with $445 million in cash at year end.

Ensco's debt reduction in 2017 was related to paydowns on its next three bond maturities. The company now faces roughly $1 billion in bonds coming due from 2019 to 2021, a $900 million reduction from a year ago. If the company can fund the maturities over the next three years, it will not have any additional debt coming due until 2024.

Ensco already has 90% of its near-term maturities funded in cash and investments. If the company cannot maintain cash flow and must raise cash, it can borrow against its unencumbered assets. According to the company's balance sheet, the company's assets are valued at $12.8 billion against a debt load of under $5 billion. In the worst case scenario, the company could establish an asset-backed facility to provide additional liquidity.

For bond investors, Ensco's risk lies in the energy markets ability to maintain the recent oil price recovery. A steep drop in oil prices could leave Ensco cash starved and without the ability to find new sources of financing. Overall, I believe the company's operating structure is prepared to take on more risks and 2024 bondholders can expect a payout at maturity.

CUSIP: 29358QAG4

Price: $99.49

Coupon: 8%

YTM: 8.1%

Maturity: 01/31/2024

Credit Rating (S&P): BB-

Additional disclosure: I am long Ensco bonds maturing 1/31/2024.