Juniper Pharmaceuticals' (JNP) CEO Alicia Secor on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Heather Savelle - IR

Alicia Secor - CEO

Jeff Young - CFO

Nikin Patel - COO

Analysts

Yasmeen Rahimi - ROTH Capital Partners

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Juniper Pharmaceuticals Q4 2017 Financial Results Call and Webcast. All participants will be listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Heather Savelle. Please go ahead.

Heather Savelle

Thank you, Gallie, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss Juniper's financial results for the year-end 2017. With me today are Alicia Secor, Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Young, Chief Financial Officer; and Nikin Patel, Chief Operating Officer. During today's call Alicia will briefly recap the key highlights for the year, Nikin will then provide an update on our JPS and CRINONE businesses, and Jeff will review the year-end financial. We will then open the call for question.

If you have not already received it, please access the year-end financial results press release issued earlier this morning on our Web site at ir.juniperpharma.com. A webcast of today's call is also available on the same section of the Web site.

During the course of this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and Juniper's future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect our perspective on current trends and information, and are not based on historical information.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and Juniper's Form 10-K that we will file with the SEC later today. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Juniper specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Information for the replay and the archived webcast of this call can be accessed in today's press release. For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archived webcast, this call was held and recorded on March 8, 2018. Please reference our most recent press releases and SEC filings for any subsequent announcements related to the topics discussed.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Alicia Secor.

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Heather, and good morning everyone on this snowy day, at least in Boston. I am pleased to report that 2017 proved to be a transformational year for Juniper. Our efforts were focused on repositioning the company, conserving cash, and fueling the growth of our core businesses. And I'm thrilled to report that we were successful on all three fronts.

Execution of these initiatives allowed us to focus on Juniper Pharma Services or JPS, and CRINONE (progesterone gel). We realized strong growth in both of these businesses and exceeded our financial guidance to end the year cash flow positive. With continued investment in JPS and having successfully secured an extension with Merck KGaA for the supply of CRINONE we expect to continue to deliver solid results in 2018, and anticipate once again ending the year cash flow positive.

Before I dive into the details around our progress, let me pause and remind everyone that we are in the process of exploring strategic alternatives. We've engaged Rothschild as our independent financial advisor to assist us with this effort and as we look to enhance value for our shareholders. As this process remains ongoing we will not be discussing any developments or updates on this call, other than to say that we remain focused on maximizing shareholder value. We do not intend to discuss any developments with respect to the evaluation process unless the transaction is approved or disclosure becomes appropriate at some point.

As referenced in the 8-K filing this morning and in light of our ongoing strategic process we've elected to delay our 2018 annual meeting until the second-half of the year. As such, the deadline for submitting shareholder proposals intended to be presented at the annual meeting has been extended, and all such proposals must now be received by the company no later than July 30, 2018.

Now, let me dive into the progress that we made in 2017, and reflect on the past year. Over the past 12 months, we've achieved our business goals delivering continued growth in our core businesses, CRINONE and JPS. And I'm excited to report that we achieved revenue growth of 20% for CRINONE, 32% for JPS year-over-year. As Nikin will discuss momentarily, the growth in JPS was driven by expanded service offerings and new customer contracts with a particular focus on the U.S.

The growth that we've seen across JPS is a testament to the quality of the team and their efforts throughout the year. And I want to thank the team for their ongoing contributions and commitment to building this world-class contract manufacturing and development organization. We expect that our investment in this business and the continued dedication of our talented team will result in double-digit growth in 2018.

Juniper also manages the supply of CRINONE (progesterone gel) for our long-standing partner, Merck KGaA, for all ex-U.S. markets. Another priority for us was to secure the extension of our supply agreement with Merck, and we achieved this goal finalizing the extension to at least through December 31, 2024. Note that this achievement is part of our solid track record of success in securing multiple renewals with our partner, Merck. Nikin will provide more details on this later in the call, but I want to acknowledge our dedicated supply chain management team for their contributions which led to the extension of our supply agreement and on-time delivery of CRINONE to Merck in the 90-plus countries where they distribute the product.

Last year, we also successfully implemented a strategic reprioritization intended to provide us with the financial flexibility to focus on our core businesses while we advanced our overall corporate strategy. This change in our corporate is a natural segue into a discussion around our intravaginal ring or IVR platform.

As we previously disclosed, we've made some strategic changes to our development plans and associated headcount reduction in our R&D organization. The associated reductions in R&D spend coupled with the strong growth we've maintained across JPS and CRINONE have all contributed to our solid financial position. We expect this trend to continue and anticipate ending 2018 cash flow positive. Jeff will get into greater details on our financial position a little bit later during the call.

Now, I'd like to address the impact of these actions on our IVR portfolio. As we announced in January, we successfully completed our ongoing in vivo animal studies that we believe support the advancement of our IVR technology platform.

Preclinical data showed a successful outcome for each of the three candidates. Each IVR candidate achieved its targeted release, and demonstrated an improved pharmacokinetic profile with little to no daily fluctuations over the course of treatment when compared to currently marketed products in direct in vivo studies. With positive data in hand, we continue to explore partnering opportunities for our IVR platform. We are now planning to outlicense the entire platform.

These include JNP-0101, an oxybutynin IVR for the treatment of overactive bladder, JNP-0201, an estrogen and progesterone IVR for hormone replacement therapy to address the symptoms of menopause, and JNP-0301, a natural progesterone IVR for the prevention of preterm birth associated with short cervical length. As a result, we anticipate only modest additional research and development spend in the first-half of 2018 as we finalize the study data and advance these programs into a partner-ready state. We look forward to sharing more details in the future as partnering conversations evolve.

As always, as we pursue our 2018 goals, we are committed to the prudent use of capital as we advance the business with an eye toward building shareholder value. We made terrific progress in this regard throughout 2017, and expect to continue this trajectory into 2018.

With that, let me turn the call over to Nikin to discuss our JPS and CRINONE results in more detail. Nikin?

Nikin Patel

Thank you, Alicia, and good morning everyone. As Alicia mentioned at the beginning of the call, we had an impressive year across our core businesses of CRINONE and JPS. JPS revenues were up approximately 32% year-over-year in 2017, and CRINONE revenues increased 20%. Clearly our business remains strong and we look forward to continued growth. As we highlighted periodically last year, we made significant strategic investments in JPS throughout 2017 in support of expanded service offerings that allow for accelerated drug development. As a result of these efforts, we were able to secure new and existing customer contracts.

Notably, a significant component of our growth was a direct result of our efforts to build our U.S. customer base as well as continued uptake of our specialized offering for challenging-to-develop molecules and follow-on later stage contracts from existing clients. In 2018, we plan to continue making additional capital investments in JPS to further expand our service offerings. We also plan to increase our headcount in support of this investment and the requisite growth that we anticipate. Finally, we're investing in our business development capabilities to further build our customer base and support further top line growth.

As we mentioned last quarter, during the fourth quarter we typically report softer revenue numbers for JPS given the required maintenance and requisite shutdown that is customary for JNP facilities. As planned, we conducted this maintenance in 2017. In spite of the shutdown, we were pleased to realize sequential growth from Q3 to Q4 where historically we've seen it dead.

Turning to CRINONE, we were pleased to announce at the start of the year that we finalized an extension to the ongoing agreement with our longstanding partner, Merck KGaA for the supply of CRINONE (progesterone gel) for all ex-U.S. markets. Recall that CRINONE is approved in over 90 countries around the world including all major pharmaceutical markets. The term of our existing agreement is set to expire in 2020. Securing this extension was a major priority for us, and we were pleased that our efforts throughout 2017 culminated in an extension of an additional four-and-a-half years to at least through December 31, 2024. We expect continued long-term growth throughout the extension period as Merck continues to drive organic growth in key markets.

As part of the new Merck extension we have agreed to increase the capacity of our supply chain to support the long-term growth at CRINONE and we have initiated this capacity increase project. This year we will also take necessary steps to support the growth potential by securing alternative progesterone suppliers. As we've previously mentioned, this process has already been initiated, and we have received regulatory approval for a change to a new supplier from several countries to date. We remain on track to complete this approval process for all remaining countries over the next two years.

We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year, and with that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff for a review of the financials. Jeff?

Jeff Young

Thank you, Nikin, and good morning everyone. I will now review the company's year-end financial results. CRINONE revenue increased 20% or approximately $5.5 million, to $32.7 million in 2017 as compared to 2016. This year-over-year growth largely reflects continued expansion of our existing key markets including the Asian and South Asian markets. We are pleased with this growth and we continue to anticipate strong year-over-growth in 2018.

Likewise, JPS revenue increased over 32% or approximately 4.2 million to 17.3 million in 2017 as compared to last year. This increase was largely due to the continued strengthening of our customer base, the continued improvement of our specialized service offerings for difficult to develop molecules as well as additional follow on later stage contracts from our existing clients.

Total revenues decreased from 54.6 million to 50 million year-over-year. This 4.6 million or 8% decrease was primarily driven by the reduction of 14.3 million of royalty revenue in 2017, which included the 11 million onetime royalty monetization payment from Allergan paid in the fourth quarter of 2016. As a result of this payment, we concluded royalty arraignment with Allergan in 2016 and did no record royalty revenue in 2017.

This reduction in royalty revenue was partially offset by strong growth in both CRINONE and JPS. Excluding royalties, total core business revenue for the year increased 24% or approximately 9.7 million to 50 million compared with 40.3 million in 2016. Gross profit decreased 9.3 million to 21 million in 2017, compared to 30.3 million in 2016. The decrease in year-over-year gross margin was primarily related to the reduction of royalty revenue just discussed.

Gross profit for our core business, however, increased 5 million to 21 million in 2017 compared with 16 million in the prior year. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit for our core business was 42% in 2017 compared to just under 40% in the prior year. This year-over-year improvement was largely due to the overall improvements in JPS margin offset by a slight reduction CRINONE margin.

Our gross margin in JPS improved to 42% in 2017 from 33% in 2016. This strong year-over-year improvement in JPS margin was a result of continued strength in customer base as well as a higher mix of more profitable contracts principally in our U.S. market and continued improved labor utilization offset by the fourth quarter impact of our planned annual maintenance shutdown at the Nottingham facility.

Our gross margin on CRINONE declined to approximately 42% in 2017 from 43% in 2016. Our year-over-year decline reflects higher progesterone supply cost offset in part by stronger sales by Merck to customers in more profitable markets including Asia where we benefit from higher up selling price. In addition, please recall in the first half of the year, we continue to benefit from favorable progesterone supply cost from inventory purchased in 2016.

We continue to take steps to mitigate the progesterone price increase and are in the process of seeking regulatory approval for a second progesterone supplier in countries in which we sell CRINONE. As a result, we expect to see margin improvement over the next few years. Now let me turn to operation expenses. Total operating expenses were down slightly year-over-year.

Operating expenses were 24.9 million in 2017 as compared to 25 million in the prior year. The key driver of this decrease was lower R&D spend of 2.8 million, partially offset by 1.3 million increase in G&A spend largely in the first half of 2017, $0.8 million restructuring charge related to the September 2017 re-prioritization and a $0.6 million increase in sales and marketing.

Sales and marketing increased to 1.9 million compared to 1.3 million last year. The year-over-year increase is a result of our continued sales efforts to support the growth within JPS, especially in our U.S. markets. Research and development expenses were 6.9 million for 2017, a reduction of 2.8 million from the prior year. This reduction in spend was largely due to the completion of Phase 2b clinical trial of COL-1077 last year that did not recur in 2017, as well as the company's reprioritization efforts in the second-half of 2017 offset by the timing of ongoing studies to support our IVR technology. With the planned out-licensing of our IVR platform, that Alicia mentioned earlier, we anticipate only modest additional research and development spend in the first-half of 2018 as we finalize the study data and advance the program into partner-ready stage.

General and administrative expense for 2017 was $15.4 million. This compares to $14.1 million in 2016. The year-over-year increase as discussed on prior calls is primarily related to the efforts in the first-half of the year associated with our financial restatement for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2013 through 2015. Remediation of certain material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting resulting from the restatement efforts in 2016, costs associated with the evaluation of potential strategic opportunities and other business development matters. G&A in the second-half of 2017 decreased just under 30% to $6.4 million compared to $9 million in the first-half of 2017. In addition, in light of our ongoing strategic process we expect G&A expense in 2018 will reflect expenses associated with our evaluation of these strategic opportunities.

Net loss for the year was $2.1 million or $0.15 per share on a fully diluted basis for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to net income of $6 million or $0.55 per share for the same period last year. Lastly, as Alicia mentioned earlier, we closed the year with $21.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 2% from 2016. Although we anticipate modest cash burn early in the year, we expect to be cash flow positive in 2018. We continue to remain prudent with our spend while moving forward with our strategy to remain focused on our core business which we believe will create shareholder value.

This concludes the financial update. And now I'll turn the call back to Alicia. Alicia?

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Jeff. We are very pleased with the progress we made throughout 2017, a year of transformation for us that resulted in impressive performance across our core businesses. We also focused intently on our commitment to building shareholder value, and we took the necessary steps to streamline our organization to achieve that goal. We're continuing discussions with potential partners for our IVR platform and are very excited about the potential opportunities that we've seen to date. We look forward to keeping you posted as our business continues to evolve. 2017 was a year of solid execution for us, and we expect 2018 to be equally transformative.

Finally, as we mentioned at the beginning of the call, we'll continue with the process of exploring strategic alternatives. And we look forward to sharing any developments as appropriate in the future.

So with that, let me turn it back over to the operator and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ms. Yasmeen Rahimi with ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Good morning, team. What an amazing quarter, so congratulations for doubling your market cap like a solid quarter, so very well done. A number of questions, question one is on the IVR, data that we saw early in the year was very compelling. Maybe you can give us a little bit more color on terms of the next development plan, and when we should be able to see maybe a full color when you recorded top line results? And then the second question is if you can comment to the extent that you can on some of the strategic plans that you're discussing, and what sort of strategic plans do you have in mind? And that would be great. Thank you.

Alicia Secor

Well, good morning, Yasmeen, and thanks a lot. Appreciate you being on the call. And yes, we're equally pleased with our performance in 2017. So regarding your question on the IVR, as you know, we reported very positive PK data for each of the three IVR candidates, which was a tremendous outcome in result, and really validated the platform on multiple levels. And we believe that the data will enable us, through a partner, to advance each of those candidates or the platform. And what we've realized is a lot of inbound interest and enquiry. As you can imagine, especially for 0201 for hormone replacement therapy where there is a significant unmet need to provide women with a simple monthly solution. And there's a clear established regulatory pathway, we realized that there's probably more interest by certain parties in the entire platform than just any one particular program.

So all I can say is that we're in the process now of finalizing the final study reports from those sheep studies, and to the extent that we would report out any more specific information we would probably do that in the second quarter. And we can't say too much about how things are progressing with conversations, but I did allude during the call to the fact that we're very pleased with the way conversations are going with certain parties.

And then your second question, I guess it relates to what kinds of strategic alternatives we might be considering?

Yasmeen Rahimi

That's correct.

Alicia Secor

Yes. So I'm sure you can appreciate that we can't really share too much at this point in time. What I would say is that we're very pleased with the process so far. Rothschild, as you know, is one of the world's largest independent financial advisory groups with an expansive global presence. They've got a solid track record in helping companies achieve their strategic goals. We announced this engagement with Rothschild on January 31st, so we're still only six weeks into the engagement. And as I am obligated to say, there's no assurance that this exploration will result in a transaction, but I do believe that the Rothschild team feels really good about advising us.

They certainly did their diligence on the front end, and took the assignment recognizing the strength in our core business, the impressive organic growth track record and future outlook for growth and our cash positive position. So there may be multiple alternatives that will be available to Juniper. And I certainly look forward to providing you with updates as appropriate.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you for taking the questions. Congratulations again for a solid -- actually, beyond a solid quarter, so well done, team.

Alicia Secor

Thanks, Yasmeen.

Operator

The next question comes from Michael Higgins with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Michael Higgins

Thanks, Operator. Good morning, guys. How are you?

Alicia Secor

Hi, Michael.

Michael Higgins

Thanks. Congrats on the performance in '17, 24% top line growth of core business, yet unchanged operating performance, very impressive especially from the JPS unit. A handful of questions if I could, stop me as you wish. You saw strong top line growth in '18 from both CRINONE and JPS. How do you think -- I'm sorry, back in '17. How do you think it looks in '18, do we see similar levels, any help there would be appreciated? Thanks.

Alicia Secor

So I think as we stated on the call, we are delighted with the impressive results of double-digit growth last year. And we're expecting double-digit growth across both JPS and CRINONE this year. We're not giving specific guidance other than to say we've got tremendous momentum moving into 2018. JPS is a high-end CVMO with very specialized expertise in solving complex formulation challenges. This team is an amazing team and they've established a blue chip customer base with a high repeat business, coupled with expansion into new and emerging high-growth biotech customers, we've made strategic investments which paid off in 2017 and this investment trend will continue to support what we believe could be continued double-digit growth.

And we realized almost a 10-point gain in gross margin for JPS this year. And we're positioning the business to further expand its capacity, its headcount and service offerings to enable continued growth and profitability. And I'd ask Nikin to kind of chime in on any specific additional details that you think would help Michael.

Nikin Patel

Sure, Alicia. And certainly one thing to point out is the investments that we did make in 2016-2017 in terms of expanding our service offering and also the scale of the projects that we can handle has definitely contributed to the growth that we've seen in the last 12 months. So we're now able to take on a breadth of different types of contracts and larger contracts. And certainly our focus in the U.S. has also paid dividends in terms of increasing our client base in the U.S. so all-in-all we're very pleased with the way JPS has performed in the last 12 months, but also looking forward very pleased and excited about the trajectory of the profile of the business.

Michael Higgins

Thanks, Nikin.

Alicia Secor

And Nikin, will you also just want to…

Michael Higgins

Yes?

Alicia Secor

I was just going to ask Nikin to comment maybe on the future prospects for CRINONE.

Nikin Patel

Sure. CRINONE has been growing very well for the last 4-5 years certainly in the last three to four years we've seen a doubling of our output and volume and certainly working with our partners in Merck, we certainly see a very positive outlook for CRINONE and as we stated earlier on throughout the extension period through to 2024, we're still expecting the product to grow over the years and as a result of that we're having to expand the supply chain to accommodate the future growth that we're expecting.

Michael Higgins

I appreciate that, thanks guys. A question or two on the operating costs as I mentioned at the my first comment on unchanged operating expenses in '17 is very impressive, just trying to get a better sense of what we're going to see here in '18, Jeff you're mentioning first half of your cash flow -- some of the cash flow would be negative in the first half but positive in the second half, positive for the whole year, can you review for us what may be driving those -- that guidance, thanks?

Jeff Young

Yes, thanks, Michael for the question. I think as we think about the spend of the first half of the year and what we talked about on the call, with regards to R&D we continue to expect to see some modest expense in the first half of the year as we complete the study work and bring that to conclusion and get the work ready for our partner process. And I think on the G&A side as we talk a little bit with regards to the expenses, we should expect to see some expense as a result of our strategic process here as well. So I think those will impact at first half of the year and I think -- but in both cases I'm seeing it as a modest increase.

Michael Higgins

Got you, okay, I appreciate that. And then Nikin, if you can give us some sense for the operating costs for the last 3-4 years and the performance of the unit over there in Nottingham has been very impressive. Top line operating costs appear to be in line, but we didn't have a lot of clarity on that; if you give us some sense for how the outside of the -- on the one-time buildup expenses, how operating costs have been in the last few years?

Nikin Patel

Certainly. If you look at the performance in JPS we've seen a steady improvement in the gross margin. We obviously have a number of factors relating to that, but one of the primary reasons is our ability to take on larger, more value-added projects and Brexit projects. So that's certainly contributing to the gross margin increase. Obviously, we've made quite a lot of investments in infrastructure and they were hampering some of the operating costs here in JPS as we had lower capacity at that point, but as we've increased the revenue it's dropping down to the bottom-line and we are seeing obviously improvement in gross margin.

Michael Higgins

Great. Thank you. Alicia, two quick ones for you here; regarding the IVR assets, are you looking for more of a front-loaded or back-loaded deal or just sell these off completely?

Alicia Secor

Well, that's a good question. I think we would be certainly looking for some upfront payments, but largely backend loaded with development milestone of course. I mean, we put an awful lot of effort into getting these rings to a partnerable state right now. We've validated the platform with the PK data. And so I believe that we're operating from a position of strength as we engage in some of these partnering discussions.

Michael Higgins

Yes. Yes, you got a great platform there in Nottingham to get the assets as ready as they can be. How would you describe the discussions with potential partners, you've got this agreement that goes through, I think you said, late July. Is there something we should, in terms of timing, look for something more near term or back towards summer time?

Alicia Secor

So I understand the question, Michael, you're asking what stage we are at in discussions with IBR Partners?

Michael Higgins

Which you are working with Rothschild, and that ticked off, beginning part of this year and obviously take some time, and we are up two months or so at this point. If you can kind of describe for us how far long that pathway you are, look for something more so in the summer timeframe versus near-term?

Alicia Secor

Yes, it's nearly hard to predict, and as I alluded to, you know, in the answer to Yasmeen's question. There is really not a lot that we can say at this point. We are very pleased with the Rothschild team and the process and the progress that we are making. But again, we only announced the engagement January 31, so again, we are still only six weeks, you know, less than six weeks into this process. And I think as we determine that the disclosure was appropriate, we will certainly be forward with that. But for now, I'd say that there is really not a lot that we can say.

Michael Higgins

Got you, so obviously a lot of discussions amongst investors about how that looks. So I appreciate your comments. Thanks, guys.

Nikin Patel

Thanks, Michael.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Alicia Secor for any closing remarks.

Alicia Secor

Yes. Thank you, Operator. So, again, I think was a fantastic 2017, we are entering 2018 with terrific momentum. We've got double-digit growth plans for this year, and plan to end on a cash-positive basis. I want to again acknowledge the good work of our employee base. Thank you to the teams for all that you did to deliver this outstanding performance. And we continue to looking forward to engaging Rothschild on this process to create and enhance shareholder value, and my parting comment is thank you to all of our shareholders for your continued support. Thank you everyone, and have a great day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.